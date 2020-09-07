Massive, 24/7 Surveillance of Every Single Person on the Planet Through 5G

By Fred

Through her high profile on this issue, Claire Edwards received and translated this document:

https://filedn.com/lNcSErof1HQYvaQ3T6q9gBJ/DOCS/INVESTIGATIVE-REPORT-ON-THE-COVID-19-PANDEMIC-AND-ITS-RELATIONSHIP-TO-SARS-COV-2-AND-OTHER-FACTORS.pdf

In case this site gets taken down, it was also posted by Benjamin Fulford, a researcher whose main credibility gap is that he’s still alive. This guy has posted some of the most hectic material I’ve ever seen on the Internet, so I’m not surprised that he picked up on this story:

https://benjaminfulford.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/French-Army-Report-on-COVID-19-and-5G-Translated-to-English.pdf

I’ve read most of this document quite carefully, it includes a comprehensive summary of natural ways to boost your immunity.

The French military reserve obviously intends its soldiers to stay healthy. This is part of the mandate of the Reserve, which is very much a real, official and functioning organization:

https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&sl=fr&u=https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_nationale_des_r%25C3%25A9serves_de_l%2527Arm%25C3%25A9e_de_terre&prev=search&pto=aue

“The aims pursued by the ANRAT are mainly to federate and represent the French national associations of reservists of arms, services and specialties of the Army, to contribute to the maintenance and the development of the spirit of defense in France and the values attached to it, and to promote the development of French Army reserves, their recruitment and information.”

You can look at this document for yourself, it’s much too long for me to try and summarize. I’m just going to pick up three points from the beginning:

* “Covid-19” is a biological and electromagnetic war supported by a vast “smoke-and-mirrors” operation, which is sowing confusion among the ranks of medical and hospital personnel; ·

* “Covid-19” could be the preparation for a much larger-scale joint operation combined with a smokescreen to conceal large-scale tests of the 5G weapon, for criminal ends that remain to be clarified;·

* 5G installations, both terrestrial and aerial (Elon Musk’s satellites in low-Earth orbit), are clearly part of this “total war” project.

If you look back on Frank Report, you’ll see that I referenced a major American “live fire” military exercise planned for April 8 that was going to coordinate (among many other things) the shooting-down of a drone and a ballistic missile, using Elon Musk’s Spacelink 5G satellites. These satellites are supposed to provide Internet access for poor countries. Not one person anywhere in the world has reported getting any such broadband service from Starlink, and the company refuses to say when and where these services will be rolled out (I’ve asked them many times). You can see, therefore, that these satellites were actually intended for military purposes right from the get-go.

I see now that this live fire event was postponed until this month, September 2020:

http://delhidefencereview.com/2020/08/12/spacexs-starlink-project-examining-its-military-potential/

Whenever they do finally carry this exercise out, you can expect strange waves of illnesses or other weird happenings (birds falling from the sky…) as a vast radiation storm from both land and space hits various parts of America.

Now, Claire Edwards edited many of the United Nations documents on space law and the prohibition of the weaponization of space. She says that the launching of over 50,000 satellites to provide 5G is a violation of so many treaties that she can’t even begin to count. Her only explanation for the blatant disregard of these treaties, which were hammered out over decades, is that people have literally lost their minds through being microwaved. She says that the two biggest issues in space law are the proliferation of space debris and the weaponization of space. Both of these concerns are being completely trashed by the rollout of 5G and these tens of thousands of satellites, which we can see clearly is primarily a military operation.

Incidentally – I was once told by a top diplomat that Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars initiative was 80% actually a banking system, designed to monitor the economic transactions of entire populations. Please don’t think when I say “military” that I’m excluding the massive, 24/7 surveillance of every single person on the planet through 5G, especially via their financial activities.

Of course, we also have Donald Trump’s “Space Force” and similar ventures in China (which blew up a satellite with a missile), France and other countries, which all flout the prohibition of the weaponization of space. These fine words are just a joke to the military, they’ve weaponized space from the V2 rocket onward.

