Watch the Vow – for FREE – First Three Episodes Available Now

September 7, 2020

Thanks to Scott Johnson – for informing readers that anyone can watch all three episodes of the Vow that have been aired so far.

They are currently available for free: https://flixtor.to/watch/tv/2796754/the-vow

And the great news is they are not only free but they are commercial free.
The Vow (2020)
Rated:  6.8 out of 10 with 258 votes.
The docuseries follows people deeply involved in the group NXIVM — which is faced with various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy — over the course of several years.

Season: 1

3 Episodes from Aug, 2020 until Sep, 2020
3
At Cause
Sunday, September 6th, 2020
2
Viscera
Sunday, August 30th, 2020
Episode Thumbnail
1
The Science of Joy
Sunday, August 23rd, 2020

 

 


Frank Parlato

Frank Report's founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet's most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

2 Comments

  • These streaming websites like flixtor.to and kinox.to are illegal to use, at least in europe. By the new law, you can get in trouble already for only watching! It might be different in the US though! So I guess everybody should decide for themselves if they want to use these sites or not.

  • This documentary is done very well. It shows stuff that a lot of us haven’t seen but the branding is unbelievable and happened right next door.

