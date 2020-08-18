Q-Anon Is Not a Cult, Its Followers Aren’t Crazy, and Q’s Intel Is Always Spot on

By Paul Serran

1) Q could never be a cult.

It isn’t even an organization:

It’s a movement.

It has no command and control structure whatsoever.

It’s a source (POTUS and Dan Scavino and few others) that is weaponizing citizen journalists with the truth about a myriad of events of the west’s recent history.

We are all encouraged to think for ourselves and do our own due diligence by researching deep, rather than just relying on the ‘enemedia’.

2) When you list the ‘beliefs’, you are mixing content from the Q drops with theories put forward by individuals, most of them are ideas that have been shut down by the best minds in the movement. (Example: Mueller was working for POTUS, JFK Jr is alive etc – none of that is part of the drops, and some of it is the work of infiltrators.)

The “Great Awakening” has tens of millions of free citizens worldwide fighting against the Mockingbird media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Hollywood pedos, China, Iran and the Infiltrators in all countries.

In a group as big as Q, you are going to inevitably find a fair share of deranged people, as well as very bright and talented Anons, shoulder to shoulder with others perhaps not as sharp.

Let me just point out that literally tens of thousands of articles bashing Q have been relentlessly published since 2017 (Washington Post alone has about 300 of them).

Why would the media overlords be SO AFRAID of us if we were not an existential threat to the MockingBird Media’s choke-hold on the information pipeline?

Whatever the contemporary subject Q addresses, Q’s intel is always spot on.

I am at your disposal if you want to put this rather bold statement of mine to the test.

