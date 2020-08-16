Kristin Kreuk Agrees Q-Anon Is a Cult! — What About Nxivm?

Everybody has the right to ‘like’ what they like – even on social media and that includes Kristin Kreuk, the marvelous taxpayer-funded Canadian actress, and star of Burden of Truth, the TV saga of a social justice warrior-lawyer who fights against Big Pharma and the entire corrupt white man’s world to bring justice for women, girls and minorities.

One of our readers, who often comments negatively on Kreuk, and castigates her most ardent and noble defender, the Sultan of Six, pointed out a Tweet by someone named Hank Green, a tweet about Q which Kreuk happened to “like.”

Tweet

Hank Green: A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor is Out! @hankgreen Honest shout out to folks who have lost loved ones to the q cult. I’m sorry, it’s awful.

Our anti-Kreuk commenter wrote, “NXIVM cultist Kristin Kreuk, who stayed loyal to a pedophile [Keith Alan Raniere], even after being named in an expose that exposed his pedophilia, ‘liked’ this on twitter.

“https://twitter.com/hankgreen/status/1292977574017036289

“’Honest shout out to folks who have lost loved ones to the q cult. I’m sorry, it’s awful.’

“You spent TEN years in an actual cult, stayed loyal to the pedophile and are now refusing to acknowledge there is a pedophile sex ring amongst the ‘elites’. And patronising people with this shit too.”

Well possibly Kreuk has a point. Maybe Q is a cult or cult-like.

What is Q?

Q or QAnon endorses a theory that there is a plot by the “deep state” against President Donald Trump. The theory began with an October 2017 post on the anonymous imageboard 4chan by an anonymous individual calling him or herself “Q.”.

“Q” appears to be a reference to the Q clearance used by the U.S. Department of Energy and Q has made other posts.

Q claimed to have access to classified information involving the Trump administration and its opponents in the United States. Q accused Hollywood actors, Democratic politicians, and high-ranking officials of being members of an international child sex trafficking ring.

Q claims that Trump faked collusion with Russians to enlist Robert Mueller to join him in exposing the pedo ring and preventing a coup d’état by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros.

The number of QAnon adherents is unclear, but they have presence on social media. A Facebook analysis report found millions of followers in thousands of groups and pages. Followers have migrated to Endchan and 8kun.

QAnon followers tag social media posts with the hashtag #WWG1WGA, [Where We Go One, We Go All].

On June 24, 2020, Q exhorted followers to take a “digital soldiers oath,” and many did using the Twitter hashtag #TakeTheOath.

In July 2020, Twitter banned thousands of QAnon-affiliated accounts and changed its algorithms to limit their communications and influence on Twitter.

According to Travis View, who studied QAnon and written about it for the anti-Trump Washington Post, the essence of the Q theory is that:

“There is a worldwide cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who rule the world, essentially, and they control everything. They control politicians, and they control the media. They control Hollywood, and they cover up their existence, essentially. And they would have continued ruling the world, were it not for the election of President Donald Trump. Now, Donald Trump in this conspiracy theory knows all about this evil cabal’s wrongdoing. But one of the reasons that Donald Trump was elected was to put an end to them, basically. And now we would be ignorant of this behind-the-scenes battle of Donald Trump and the U.S. military—that everyone backs him and the evil cabal—were it not for ‘Q.’ And what ‘Q’ is—is basically a poster on 4chan, who later moved to 8chan, who reveals details about this secret behind-the-scenes battle, and also secrets about what the cabal is doing and also the mass sort of upcoming arrest events through these posts.”

Some followers of QAnon believe there is an imminent event known as “The Storm” in which thousands of members of the pedo cabal will be arrested and the U.S. military will take over the country resulting in a far better world.

Among the theories associated with Q are:

The New York City Police Department discovered a pedophilia ring linked to members of the Democratic Party while searching through Anthony Weiner’s emails. John Podesta’s emails, published in WikiLeaks, contain code words for pedophilia and human trafficking. Princess Diana was murdered after trying to stop the September 11 attacks. North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is a puppet ruler installed by the Central Intelligence Agency. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hired Salvadoran gang MS-13 to murder DNC staffer Seth Rich German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the granddaughter of Adolf Hitler. Each mass shooting is a false-flag attack organized by the pedo cabal. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and others are planning a coup while simultaneously involved as members of an international child sex trafficking ring. The Mueller investigation was a counter-coup led by Trump, who pretended to collude with Russia in order to hire Mueller to secretly investigate the Democrats. The Rothschild family are the leaders of a satanic cult. Children are being abducted in large numbers to supply a child trafficking ring. John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his death and is now Q. A Pittsburgh man named Vincent Fusca is Kennedy in disguise and would be Trump’s 2020 running mate. The U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Comfort was being used by a cabal of pedophiles.

On June 28, 2018, a Time magazine article listed the anonymous “Q” among the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in 2018, counting more than 130,000 related discussion videos on YouTube.

On the other hand, followers of Nxivm had more simple rudimentary beliefs, such as

Keith Raniere is the smartest man in the world He was the East Coast Judo Champ If a woman had sex with Raniere and then slept with another man it could kill Raniere Raniere’s brain waves were so strong they could set off radar detectors The Illuminati was out to get Raniere Various women would be selected to have his avatar baby He could walk in the rain and not get wet If he ejaculated on a woman that meant he owned her forever Underage virgins would be blessed if this 50 year old man had sex with them Snowstorms and power outages in Albany were often caused by Raniere’s powerful brain when he introduced new teachings He had perfected a commodities investment formula that was thwarted by Edgar Bronfman, the World Jewish Congress and the Illuminati Group blow jobs on his flaccid member would bring a new commitment to improving the world Eating less than 800 calories per day, sleeping less than 4 hours per night, not eating garlic and women not shaving their pubic hair are enlightened actions Raniere will soon be freed from prison

I don’t know about Kristin Kreuk or Q but Viva Executive Success!

