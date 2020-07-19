Forgotten Ones: Dancers Move to Other Side of MDC – Is It Because Raniere Was Moved?

Based on the video I posted in Watch Complete Hour Video of Last Night’s Forgotten Ones’ Dance Protest – Captured Before It Was Taken Down, it looks like the Forgotten Ones [AKA weareasyou] have moved to different sides of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC] buildings. Maybe they know where their leader, Keith Alan Raniere, has been moved to – and they’re lining up there now. This suggests that they are dancing not for all the prisoners at MDC but for one prisoner in particular. While I think the dancers – in order to make this a “movement” are at least ostensibly dancing for all prisoners who suffer from the horrid conditions at MDC, I think it is fair to say that if Raniere was not at MDC, they would not be dancing at all. As it is, the Forgotten Ones are convening nightly at MDC, albeit not always on the same side of the building, at 8 pm. They dance for an hour to music then disperse. It has been peaceful dance-protests so far and generally a pretty small attendance. *** The seven known Nxivm members of the Forgotten Ones are: Eduardo Asonsolo, Suneel Chakravarty, Marc Elliott, Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Linda Chung and Michele Hatchette. There may be others and they may be recruiting for others at these dance protests. Here are some pictures of the Nxivm-connected Forgotten Ones, dancing their hearts out for Keith Alan Raniere. As I look at their faces, they seem full of love for their exalted leader, and thrilled at times that he might be able to see them. When they were in Nxivm and Raniere was free they would consider it an honor to be noticed by their leader or spend time in his company. Michele Hatchette

America’s proudest black slave, Michele Hatchette, began as Allison Mack’s slave. After Mack’s arrest and removal from the DOS group by virtue of her non-contact requirement as part of her bail conditions, Hatchette was made a slave of Mack’s spouse, Nicki Clyne, who she now serves under.

Danielle Roberts

Dr. Danielle Roberts, who will soon be called before the New York State Medical Licensing Board to determine if she should keep her license, has not shown up every day. But when she comes, she literally flips for her master, Keith Alan Raniere.

Dr. Roberts has been accused by the medical board of branding women without informing them that they were going to get the brand that is the initials of her master, Keith Alan Raniere. She evidently told them that it was some kind of earth symbol, when she knew full well that it was the initials K-A-R.

That kind of deception – which Raniere insisted upon – may cost her her medical license. It does not seem to have affected her devotion to Raniere however and makes one believe that she would do it all again for her glorious master.

Actually, the correct term for Raniere for Roberts is not “master” but “grandmaster.” Her direct slave master is Nicki Clyne. Originally Dr. Roberts was a slave under Allison Mack. She was transferred to Nicki Clyne. Both Clyne and Mack are slaves to Raniere, which makes Raniere Roberts’ grandmaster.

To take it one step further, any of Roberts’ slaves would then consider Raniere as their “great grandmaster.”

Nicki Clyne

Not to be outdone by her own slave’s gymnastics, Nicki Clyne takes a shot at giving the prisoner[s] above a bird’s eye view, spreading her legs wide, presumably for his/their delectation.

****

In a recent interview, [see Nxivm’s Eduardo Asunsolo, Appearing on Podcast, Admits Nxivm Connection to MDC Dancers – Calls Out Attorney and Media for Persecuting Nxivm Like Nazis Did to Jews, Nxivm leader, Eduardo Asunsolo distanced the cult from the dance movement, which he says focuses on entertaining inmates while calling for reform of the prison state.

“I just don’t want to make this more on [Nxivm],” he said. “I’m hanging around trying to get to the radio, trying to get to television, only to focus on dancing for the people there.” He added: “Why are we talking about sexual cults? Why are we talking about things like that? [instead of prison reform.] Asunsolo claimed that Nxivm was an umbrella company with “great” human potential and that they had programs that could cure OCD [Obsessive-compulsive disorder] that was eliminated due to a “character assassination” of Raniere. ***

***

The front page of the Albany Times Union on Sunday May 5, 2019.

Times Union Does Podcast on “NXIVM members dance outside federal lockup for Keith Raniere”

It is always great to read or listen to what the Albany Times Union has to say about Nxivm. After all, they have been covering the cult since the early 2000s and before that, they covered Raniere’s Consumers’ Buyline. They know him pretty well by now.

Here is what the Times Union said about their recent podcast:

Every night since July 3, a group of people turn on music and dance on the street outside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. The group that organized the dancing say it’s meant to support federal inmates during the pandemic — including one in particular: Kay Rose.

There is no inmate by that name anywhere in the federal prison population. But “Kay Rose” shares the initials of someone who has spent the past two years in the downstate lockup: Keith Raniere, the leader of the formerly influential and now shattered organization known as NXIVM. On this episode of NXIVM on Trial, Times Union editor Casey Seiler and reporter Robert Gavin discuss the latest development in the NXIVM saga. You can subscribe to NXIVM on Trial wherever you download podcasts, including Spotify and Apple podcasts, so you never miss an episode. The Times Union’s coverage of the trial and more on NXIVM is available in print and online. https://www.timesunion.com/ news/article/Podcast-NXIVM- members-dance-outside-federal- 15415507.php

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

