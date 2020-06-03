FBI Agent Asks Public Not to Rush to Judgment in Condemning Police in Floyd’s Death

***
By Frank Parlato
I spoke with an attorney who regularly represents clients who have lost family members to police brutality and he said that it is extremely common for county medical examiners to support the police, even to the point of lying or concocting false autopsies. They may know it is a homicide but they will protect the police and say the cause of death is inconclusive, making it difficult or impossible to prosecute the police.
He thought this is what happened with the county medical examiner in the Floyd autopsy.
The fact that autopsies often show different results in the same death, suggests that autopsies are imprecise and often cannot be relied upon. They can be adjusted to suit the bias or demands of who is paying for it.
However, I don’t think anything changes the fact that Floyd was murdered by a ruthless policeman and his accomplices and that there was no need to knee him to death.
But I thank Gary DiLaura for giving us a possible view of why some in law enforcement want to give the benefit of the doubt to the police involved in the Floyd death.
Here are some photos from a New York Times video.
You can decide for yourself, after watching it, if Chauvin had to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. And whether it was wrong to charge him with murder.
Thanks to all of my readers….there are some good, thoughtful comments on my article, showing my readers are loyal Americans, who do have sincere interest in their country and the enforcement of the law, equally, to ALL those who disobey it!
Allow me to help on a few very important facts and lack of facts.
There has not been, that I am aware, any declaration by the Coroner, on the cause of death. There probably won’t be, at least, in my opinion; there should not be until all the forensics, toxicology tests are in and all the facts examined.
A coroner is supposed to take all facts into consideration in determining “cause of death”. For example …he left a suicide note but shot himself in the back twice with a cross bow…? Get the idea?
In any death case, between the police and a civilian, past use, current use, of drugs… certain types of drugs, arrest records, convictions … always have an impact on “what happened”! They all play a part…what if he has a history of assaulting police and escape?
Drugs can cause people who seem normal to do totally irrational, unexplainable things that an arresting officer has to deal with.
It’s always a damned if you do and damned if you don’t for the lawman… until you face what I’m talking about, you really cannot comprehend how dangerous an otherwise normal person can become on some drugs!
A question we need to get answered is how/why he was removed from the police car, put face down and sat upon by three police officers who knew they were being filmed, watched, whatever and maintained their “control”…why?
Don’t tell me they were trying to kill him because I just can’t believe that. Also they worked at the same place …did they know each other? If they did, could that have played a part? But to intentionally kill someone… that takes a lawman I never met… fortunately!
His hair follicles will tell if and what drugs he used for the past year. So let’s wait and see!
How many times did past President Barack Obama declare without ANY facts…”The cops acted foolishly”…or the cops should have known better?
Here’s something most don’t know, in Ferguson, AG Eric Holder sent out his Civil Rights, Attorney “Investigators”, who were cited by the Federal Court judge there, for… get this…perjury, tampering with witnesses, tampering with evidence, lying to the Court.
All relating to trying to create evidence to put the police in jail!
The Justice sent a letter with his charges to DOJ. Holder, guess what, he did …nothing. He also sent the same crew to Texas…same things happened and to New Orleans, same things happened.
The Texas federal court banned Holder’s attorneys from practicing law before some 30 +/- Federal districts after he charged them with contempt of court.
Holder did nothing! So don’t be too quick to convict the police no matter how bad it looks…there are many “Eric Holders” still left in DOJ. I suggested to the President he rid DOJ Civil Rights of those “hold-er overs!. Many are still there!
Law enforcement must take control of the streets and enforce the law… arsonists should be shot… rioters shooting guns, as I saw, should be shot by police snipers… FBI should do riot and terrorism investigations of the interstate travelers… follow the money… who paid for travel, food, transport, supplied rocks, arson tools, everything!?
END of DiLaura’s post