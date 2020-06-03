FBI Agent Asks Public Not to Rush to Judgment in Condemning Police in Floyd’s Death

June 3, 2020

Hearing the other side is very often the road to truth.

Still, this is one article I cannot say I wanted to publish. And it is one where I definitely don’t agree with my old friend, J. Gary DiLaura. I cannot imagine any circumstances that justified the kneeing of a man to death, despite his repeated cries for air and relief. It seems like obvious murder to me.

But Gary is a decades-long FBI agent, now retired, who sees the matter from the perspective of law enforcement.

Gary dealt with many hardened criminals in his day, setting a record for most arrests of bank robbers while stationed in New York City.  He worked on mob cases, and terrorism and had a hand in the arrest and capture of Timothy McVeigh.

With that said, and with almost the whole nation condemning the policemen in the Floyd death, I think it is not unreasonable to hear what a veteran law enforcement officer thinks about it. Even if you don’t agree, you might learn something about the perspective of the opposition. This might help us solve the problem that is provoking protests, and riots and, in their wake, self-serving looting.

For my part, I see the police action as a brutal murder. But let us hear DiLaura. We can listen without getting enraged I think, by opposing views and possibly learn from it.

DON’T JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

Writing a comment to my article FBI Agent: On Law Enforcement Use of Chokeholds and George Floyd, one of my sharp readers, and most are, did his own research and look what he found… which was printed by the UK Daily News along with a rap sheet and Court Order…

“GEORGE FLOYD WAS A LONG-TIME COCAINE ADDICT.

FLOYD’S ABUSE OF COCAINE DAMAGED HIS HEART AND LED TO HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE.

YOU WON’T READ OR HEAR THAT IN AMERICA’S COMMUNIST MAIN STREAM MEDIA.

ABOUT TEN YEARS AGO GEORGE FLOYD LED A GANG OF MEN IN A HOME INVASION IN TEXAS.

GEORGE FLOYD SHOVED A GUN BARREL INTO A WOMAN’S BELLY WHILE HIS GANGSTER FRIENDS RANSACKED THE WOMAN’S HOME LOOKING FOR MONEY, DRUGS AND JEWELRY.

FOR THAT RAMPAGE THIS TERRORIST GOT FIVE YEARS IN THE TEXAS STATE PRISON.

YOU WON’T READ OR HEAR THAT IN AMERICA’S COMMUNIST MAIN STREAM MEDIA.

IN FACT THE DEGENERATE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND MAINSTREAM MEDIA TREAT GEORGE FLOYD AS A HERO!

IF YOU WANT TO FIND THE TRUTH ABOUT THE COCAINE FIEND GEORGE FLOYD YOU HAVE TO GO TO THE UK’S DAILY MAIL.

He plead guilty to entering a woman’s home, pointing a gun at her stomach and searching the home for drugs and money, according to court records.”

Now if a plain old citizen can find and write about Floyd’s lifelong, violent, criminal history how is it that the six digit, salary, fake “loser/newsers” can’t find anything? And when they do, they shit can it?

Before you say anything… does it, by itself, justify, deadly force. I don’t think so but… the fact is this…at this point I/we do not know what the cause of death is, do we? Is it possible that this convicted coke addict, took a “bad” overdose of coke and the resultant overdose caused his heart to stop?

Those of you who don’t know, coke gives the users “imagined strength” and causes aggressive behavior towards innocent victims. Many “Coke induced” supermen have been killed by police and citizen victims because of their uncontrollable, “coke induced”, aggressiveness and strength…think about it.

What I am saying is there needs to be a complete work up…toxicology, full organ exam, hair follicle exam, complete forensic autopsy before the Coroner can declare Cause of Death” and that is “if” he can!

If it wasn’t strangulation …then what?

Most drug users who tried to get clean, like Floyd apparently did, start using again. When they use their old dosage which they are no longer accustomed to, they overdose on their old dose…the result is death when their heart and breathing just stop…without any choke hold!

Before I condemn anyone, I want to know the facts…all the facts!

I do not believe this police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s throat because he wanted to kill him… a choke hold puts a man out in less than 10 seconds! If Floyd’s blood to his brain was cut off for 8 minutes he should have been limp for 7 minutes and 50 seconds!

Don’t jump until you know how big the leap is!

Derek Chauvin in the act of killing George Floyd.

After Gary submitted the above story to me, I wrote to him: … The autopsy showed George Floyd died from being choked to death by a lawless policeman who has been properly charged with murder. 

Medical Examiner releases report on George Floyd death | FOX 9 ...
George Floyd –The independent autopsy says Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis police officers during his arrest last week. The pressure cut off blood flow to his brain, that autopsy determined. But the county medical examiner’s office, in its report also released Monday, said that the cause of death is “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” Cardiopulmonary arrest means Floyd’s heart failed. The medical examiner made no mention of asphyxiation.

Gary responded to me–

I have news for you…investigative reporter… the first autopsy showed no evidence of strangulation, the 2nd by a slightly prejudiced, professional witness, hired by family showed “strangulation”?
Prelim toxy shows several drugs …including the death drug, fentanyl.
As I said, a choke hold takes less than 10 seconds to put him out (5 seconds is the exact number)…are you sure Mr Investigator …that you want to make that claim? My money is on either “inconclusive or drug related”.
Why did he calmly exit his own car, submit to be cuffed, calmly sit on curb, get placed in police car…then get removed from police car (I assume by force), brought to the ground, by three cops, then apparently had to be subdued by three cops? I don’t know either…that’s why we must rely on the facts… wait for the toxicology… you will be surprised, trust me!

Gary also made this additional comment:

Thanks to all of my readers….there are some good, thoughtful comments on my article, showing my readers are loyal Americans, who do have sincere interest in their country and the enforcement of the law, equally, to ALL those who disobey it!

Allow me to help on a few very important facts and lack of facts.

There has not been, that I am aware, any declaration by the Coroner, on the cause of death. There probably won’t be, at least, in my opinion; there should not be until all the forensics, toxicology tests are in and all the facts examined.

A coroner is supposed to take all facts into consideration in determining “cause of death”. For example …he left a suicide note but shot himself in the back twice with a cross bow…? Get the idea?

In any death case, between the police and a civilian, past use, current use, of drugs… certain types of drugs, arrest records, convictions … always have an impact on “what happened”! They all play a part…what if he has a history of assaulting police and escape?

Drugs can cause people who seem normal to do totally irrational, unexplainable things that an arresting officer has to deal with.

It’s always a damned if you do and damned if you don’t for the lawman… until you face what I’m talking about, you really cannot comprehend how dangerous an otherwise normal person can become on some drugs!

A question we need to get answered is how/why he was removed from the police car, put face down and sat upon by three police officers who knew they were being filmed, watched, whatever and maintained their “control”…why?

Don’t tell me they were trying to kill him because I just can’t believe that. Also they worked at the same place …did they know each other? If they did, could that have played a part? But to intentionally kill someone… that takes a lawman I never met… fortunately!

His hair follicles will tell if and what drugs he used for the past year. So let’s wait and see!

How many times did past President Barack Obama declare without ANY facts…”The cops acted foolishly”…or the cops should have known better?

Here’s something most don’t know, in Ferguson, AG Eric Holder sent out his Civil Rights, Attorney “Investigators”, who were cited by the Federal Court judge there, for… get this…perjury, tampering with witnesses, tampering with evidence, lying to the Court.

All relating to trying to create evidence to put the police in jail!

The Justice sent a letter with his charges to DOJ. Holder, guess what, he did …nothing. He also sent the same crew to Texas…same things happened and to New Orleans, same things happened.

The Texas federal court banned Holder’s attorneys from practicing law before some 30 +/- Federal districts after he charged them with contempt of court.

Holder did nothing! So don’t be too quick to convict the police no matter how bad it looks…there are many “Eric Holders” still left in DOJ. I suggested to the President he rid DOJ Civil Rights of those “hold-er overs!. Many are still there!

Law enforcement must take control of the streets and enforce the law… arsonists should be shot… rioters shooting guns, as I saw, should be shot by police snipers… FBI should do riot and terrorism investigations of the interstate travelers… follow the money… who paid for travel, food, transport, supplied rocks, arson tools, everything!?

END of DiLaura’s post

***

By Frank Parlato

I spoke with an attorney who regularly represents clients who have lost family members to police brutality and he said that it is extremely common for county medical examiners to support the police, even to the point of lying or concocting false autopsies. They may know it is a homicide but they will protect the police and say the cause of death is inconclusive, making it difficult or impossible to prosecute the police.

He thought this is what happened with the county medical examiner in the Floyd autopsy.

The fact that autopsies often show different results in the same death, suggests that autopsies are imprecise and often cannot be relied upon.  They can be adjusted to suit the bias or demands of who is paying for it.

However, I don’t think anything changes the fact that Floyd was murdered by a ruthless policeman and his accomplices and that there was no need to knee him to death.

But I thank Gary DiLaura for giving us a possible view of why some in law enforcement want to give the benefit of the doubt to the police involved in the Floyd death.

Here are some photos from a New York Times video.

You can decide for yourself, after watching it, if Chauvin had to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. And whether it was wrong to charge him with murder.

  • If we’re going to consider the background of Floyd, then we need to also consider the background of the former officer charged with murder. He reportedly has 18 previous complaints from citizens. What is the nature of those complaints? Should he have been fired years ago?

    I’ve seen the show Cops, a real-life (although the police know they are being filmed, so they are on their best behavior) show that sometimes has unruly detainees who are put in the back of a squad car and try to kick the back windows out. They are always hog-tied, with their feet restrained together and then tied to the handcuffs that are behind their back. Did the police lack this restraining device? If so, was it necessary to grind the knee into the back of the neck, and apparently another officer was pushing his knee into Floyd’s back, and disrupting his breathing? There are two autopsies, and there are some differences between what caused Floyd’s death, but they are not major differences and are preliminary, as the toxicology reports have not been completed. I agree the toxicology reports should be considered, which will take months.

    Why hasn’t the police department said anything about a potential adverse drug reaction? They could have said something to that effect the same day Floyd died and potentially blunted the rioting, including at least seven deaths and billions of dollars of physical damage that resulted and will ruin lives for decades. I smell Dems who wanted to get rid of Trump at all costs, as they have been doing for years.

  • None of the points the former mob member made are of any importance in this case. He was murdered – period. This is not changed by the fact that he may or may not have taken drugs or been in prison. This is pure whataboutism. Officers and other officials who act in such a way or simply ignore it cannot remain in office.
    And we are not only talking about the murder of an innocent man, but a code of silence within the police. This is not investigated due to the fact that some man died on their watch. This gets investigated because someone filmed and published it. If this had not been the case, the officers would still be working with their department and their would not have been an autopsy.
    This malpractice is now commonly known.
    The police officers should be removed from this case and the FBI or IA should work it and bring their own and external experts to analyze it. You cannot let the Mafia investigate the Mafia.

