FBI Agent Asks Public Not to Rush to Judgment in Condemning Police in Floyd’s Death

By Frank Parlato

I spoke with an attorney who regularly represents clients who have lost family members to police brutality and he said that it is extremely common for county medical examiners to support the police, even to the point of lying or concocting false autopsies. They may know it is a homicide but they will protect the police and say the cause of death is inconclusive, making it difficult or impossible to prosecute the police.

He thought this is what happened with the county medical examiner in the Floyd autopsy.

The fact that autopsies often show different results in the same death, suggests that autopsies are imprecise and often cannot be relied upon. They can be adjusted to suit the bias or demands of who is paying for it.

However, I don’t think anything changes the fact that Floyd was murdered by a ruthless policeman and his accomplices and that there was no need to knee him to death.

But I thank Gary DiLaura for giving us a possible view of why some in law enforcement want to give the benefit of the doubt to the police involved in the Floyd death.

Here are some photos from a New York Times video.

You can decide for yourself, after watching it, if Chauvin had to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. And whether it was wrong to charge him with murder.

