Advocate Argues for End of Registry for Sex Offenders

May 26, 2020
Rudy 101 is an individual who evidently was once on the sex offender registry and is now no longer on it. How he got off it remains unclear.  He is an advocate for ending the registry and has an argument that is worth some debate. He has been good enough to reply to a number of commenters who do not seem to agree with his point of view.
In this post, we will publish the comments then Rudy’s replies. The comments are in bold and Rudy’s replies are in regular typeface.

Anonymous

How did you leave the registry?

Rudy

Life is funny….Maybe it was luck, maybe it was God….I prefer the latter.  But it is too late to get me back on it.

So, I get to point out, with impunity, the hypocrisy, the illegality and the utter ridiculousness of the registry.

Marie White

It is so hard to stomach all of you weak, crying, lying, sexual perverts. Please do yourself and the innocent children you defiled a huge favor and get castrated.

CASTRATE! IS THE ONLY WAY!

Maybe legislation should focus on this cure for your disease instead of registration since that is bothering you sick fucks so much.

Someone should pass a law making it legal to brand a mark of a beastly design directly on you sexual predators’ foreheads. If you sick child soul suckers ever wonder why you suffer long after incarceration, it’s because the child suffers long after your selfish act.

Rudy

Marie, the registry is NOT supposed to be a punishment. It is applied outside of a court. It is supposed to be a civil law designed to
protect the community.

BUT you all use that registry in unlimited ways to isolate and discriminate, along with threaten and harass. The registry then clearly is NOT a civil law. It is punitive. A punishment. The oldest form of punishment mankind has: label and banish.

This is the main basis why I REFUSE the registry and will not go back on it.

It is axiomatic that no person has to follow laws of public safety that do exactly the opposite of public safety. In other words, taking my safety and/or security for a supposed public safety and/or security is a contradiction in terms.

It should be noted, that the more violent you react, the better it is for my issues.

Isn’t that funny? I know I am laughing..

Marie White

I would like to hear more about your issues. There is something to be said about a man standing up for his rights and what he believes in. It’s interesting to say the least. Would you perhaps fall into the category of men who had sex with a younger female of the age of 16 or 17 and perhaps you were 18 or 19? I do find it ridiculous for men to be punished for these ages, unless of course it was an actual rape.

Rudy

My issues are not important. The registry laws ARE important. My issues, if the State has any, are to be litigated in a court of law with DUE PROCESS protections. You all think I continue to be dangerous? Take it up with a judge. The registry, however, has been applied outside of a court, outside of a sentence and without regard to actual or future dangerousness. That is patently illegal.

No legislature gets full control over populating a list of outcasts, without ANY regard to when a crime occurred (Adam Walsh Act forces registration for all sex crimes going back to 1952), or if a person is actually dangerous, Ex post facto laws are illegal. My sentence is OVER. There is no moral imperative to increase a sentence, ignore a sentence, or disregard a sentence passed by a court of law.

I have an inherent interest to NOT be considered dangerous to the community. The registry is not simply listing convictions that are public regardless. It is a list given to the public in unlimited ways that is overtly used to discriminate and isolate from the community, with harassment and violence directed at the offender.

That is a punishment and DUE PROCESS protections need to apply.

Sex offender designations: Which is the worst?

Applying a registry is NOT a democratic exercise. I do not have to go to a legislature or convince the public that I am not dangerous and therefore should be excluded from a registry. That is an inherent JUDICIAL exercise; where evidence is presented, arguments are made and representation is given and fair decisions are made that can be appealed.

I got none of it!

On a registry I am unable to keep housing, healthy social life, and stable work. I left the registry because the next step was homelessness. That is a condition that is unsafe for me, and unsafe for the community. There are very few law abiding citizens among the homeless population for a reason. Those reasons are housing, healthy social life, and stable work.

In other words, your registry has become dangerous to public safety – the exact opposite of a civil law.

The registry, as applied, is irrational, because it takes non-dangerous people and turns them to crime to survive, and it takes dangerous people and gives them no stability in their lives and more likely to act out in ways that got them into trouble to begin with.

I am not inherently against a registry or public notification I have been in prison. I know these guys that are profiled in the other article interviewing sex offenders. Some of those guys are real reckless asshole pedophiles. Some are not. Some want help. Some could care less.

Most of the pathologies are apparent that everyone knows it, from prison staff, to prison psychologists to other inmates.. What is so disconcerting, is you all only have a registry for sex offenders, when every single day you all let out known violent and dangerous individuals without any parole, supervision or hope for integration into the community.

They wreak havoc on the community. I knew guys out just a week before putting a gun to someone’s head. Some did it just so they could go back to where they know and where they have security. PRISON.

I am not arguing the Constitution requires known dangerous people to walk around without regulations. What I am arguing is that you all can’t apply those regulations outside of a court of law. This is because of the inherent unfairness, ridiculous outcomes and unjust results that are so obvious, and a legislature is unable to foresee or legislate for.

DUE PROCESS is a RIGHT, not a privilege. It is a DEMAND, not a request.

Either have some, or you all lose the right to regulate ME.

Pot calling kettle black 

Rudy 101 [wrote], “BUT you all use that registry in unlimited ways to isolate and discriminate, along with threaten and harass.”

Funny and I’m not laughing. Isn’t this what you and your kind did to your victims?

FCSO provides list of names, addresses of sexual offenders to ...

Rudy

The unbounded ability to use imagination to judge offenders is what truly makes a registry so dangerous to public safety.

Val Parkworst:

Only sex offenders are against the registry. They want all restrictions removed so they can live near daycare centers, elementary schools and playgrounds. They also do not want to be banned from children’s activities. Of course sex offenders cry that the registry doesn’t identify new offenders because most rape or molest in privacy of family or friend’s homes. How did they know this? Because the majority of sex offenders did exactly that – molested family members like cousins, nieces and nephews and/or the children of family friends. The registry needs to stay with even more publicity to let everyone know where these perverts are peeking out windows to watch children.

Rudy

You couldn’t even find ONE case where proximity to so-called, vulnerable populations was a factor in offending.

NOT ONE CASE.

Residency restrictions are just a fear factor that destabilizes offenders by not allowing them to return to the security of a home, simply because it resides within an arbitrary line drawn by a legislature. Residency restrictions INCREASE offending and makes more victims.

But we all know that punishment is the main purpose of a registry and a few victims to sacrifice is worth the cost. Isn’t that right?

 

 

