Advocate Argues for End of Registry for Sex Offenders

My issues are not important. The registry laws ARE important. My issues, if the State has any, are to be litigated in a court of law with DUE PROCESS protections. You all think I continue to be dangerous? Take it up with a judge. The registry, however, has been applied outside of a court, outside of a sentence and without regard to actual or future dangerousness. That is patently illegal.

No legislature gets full control over populating a list of outcasts, without ANY regard to when a crime occurred (Adam Walsh Act forces registration for all sex crimes going back to 1952), or if a person is actually dangerous, Ex post facto laws are illegal. My sentence is OVER. There is no moral imperative to increase a sentence, ignore a sentence, or disregard a sentence passed by a court of law.

I have an inherent interest to NOT be considered dangerous to the community. The registry is not simply listing convictions that are public regardless. It is a list given to the public in unlimited ways that is overtly used to discriminate and isolate from the community, with harassment and violence directed at the offender.

That is a punishment and DUE PROCESS protections need to apply.

Applying a registry is NOT a democratic exercise. I do not have to go to a legislature or convince the public that I am not dangerous and therefore should be excluded from a registry. That is an inherent JUDICIAL exercise; where evidence is presented, arguments are made and representation is given and fair decisions are made that can be appealed.

I got none of it!

On a registry I am unable to keep housing, healthy social life, and stable work. I left the registry because the next step was homelessness. That is a condition that is unsafe for me, and unsafe for the community. There are very few law abiding citizens among the homeless population for a reason. Those reasons are housing, healthy social life, and stable work.

In other words, your registry has become dangerous to public safety – the exact opposite of a civil law.

The registry, as applied, is irrational, because it takes non-dangerous people and turns them to crime to survive, and it takes dangerous people and gives them no stability in their lives and more likely to act out in ways that got them into trouble to begin with.

I am not inherently against a registry or public notification I have been in prison. I know these guys that are profiled in the other article interviewing sex offenders. Some of those guys are real reckless asshole pedophiles. Some are not. Some want help. Some could care less.

Most of the pathologies are apparent that everyone knows it, from prison staff, to prison psychologists to other inmates.. What is so disconcerting, is you all only have a registry for sex offenders, when every single day you all let out known violent and dangerous individuals without any parole, supervision or hope for integration into the community.

They wreak havoc on the community. I knew guys out just a week before putting a gun to someone’s head. Some did it just so they could go back to where they know and where they have security. PRISON.

I am not arguing the Constitution requires known dangerous people to walk around without regulations. What I am arguing is that you all can’t apply those regulations outside of a court of law. This is because of the inherent unfairness, ridiculous outcomes and unjust results that are so obvious, and a legislature is unable to foresee or legislate for.

DUE PROCESS is a RIGHT, not a privilege. It is a DEMAND, not a request.

Either have some, or you all lose the right to regulate ME.

The unbounded ability to use imagination to judge offenders is what truly makes a registry so dangerous to public safety.

You couldn’t even find ONE case where proximity to so-called, vulnerable populations was a factor in offending.

NOT ONE CASE.

Residency restrictions are just a fear factor that destabilizes offenders by not allowing them to return to the security of a home, simply because it resides within an arbitrary line drawn by a legislature. Residency restrictions INCREASE offending and makes more victims.

But we all know that punishment is the main purpose of a registry and a few victims to sacrifice is worth the cost. Isn’t that right?

