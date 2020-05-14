Sylvie Is Saved From Branding Thanks to Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson and the Frank Report

This is Part #12 of our series on Sylvie – and it demonstrates how whistle blowers and a nice little blog spared Sylvie, her slave Samantha, and others from getting branded.

That is a big gain in life – to have been scheduled to be branded with the initials of the beastly Keith Alan Raniere and then not have it happen.

If Frank Report has done nothing else – and if it angers a number of people so be it – at least there are numerous women, who when they get undressed every night, do not have a ugly permanent scar on their pubic region with the monster’s initials, which they would have otherwise had.

Think about the poor women who do have it and now deeply regret it.

Some, thanks to Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente and their whistle blowing, and the reports in this blog, do not have the lifelong physical scar – even if they have the emotional scars, which are hard to remove.

AUSA Moira Penza is examining Sylvie and the topic, as alluded to above. is branding.

Q At some point … your own branding [was] being planned?

A Yeah, Monica Duran told me that I would be contacted by another slave that was not her slave that would be arranging my branding.

Q Okay. Who was that?

A I got contacted by Michele [Hatchette]. She set up a private, secret chat with me in Telegram and started to arrange, tried to arrange the branding with me.

Q At that point, what was your understanding of Michele’s role in DOS?

A I had a suspicion that she might be in DOS, I thought maybe she was a slave of Allison Mack just because I had seen her spend a lot of time around Allison and also she had been acting in ways that I thought was unusual, but seemed similar to things I’d seen … or experienced myself and so I had a suspicion that she was in DOS, but …. we weren’t allowed to talk about it so I didn’t know for sure [in the past] and so that was how I knew for sure that she was [in DOS] because she contacted me.

Q Did you have any conversations with Allison Mack about Michele?

A At one point, Allison made a comment like ‘if you ever have any problems with Michele, just tell me’ and because I was Michele’s coach, I think that’s why she said that to me. I was Michele’s coach in ESP [Executive Success Programs AKA Nxivm] which is a different organization [than DOS]. So, I think that’s why she said that to me but I remember thinking like, ooh, that’s weird, like it didn’t sound right to me, it didn’t feel right.

Q Did you ever observe Michele and the defendant [Raniere] together?

A Yeah, one night, we’d had a Jness meeting…. and we were coming out of Flintlock because we had a meeting with Pam [Cafritz] and Marianna [Fernandez] or maybe even just have been Marianna at that point [Pam was ill with cancer]. Any rate, we were coming out of Flintlock and he approached Michele and they were kind of whispering and he kissed her on the lips and it just looked to me — that was another indication to me that I thought, oh, I felt like maybe she’s in this too.

Q And so, what happened after you were contacted by Michele?

A First of all, she wanted to arrange an in-person meeting to talk to me about it more and so she came — we arranged that and she came over to my house and she talked to me a lot more about her experience as a slave and what she was experiencing which was a bit different to me and so I was actually — some of the things that she was doing with the other slaves … the people that were the slaves, like she was, of one specific master, [Allison Mack]. She didn’t mention names, but they sounded like quite good experiences to her, like for her it sounded like she felt bonded with these women and she described how the branding was a … difficult but bonding experience for her and meaningful for her in a certain way and so I started feeling like, “oh, wow, maybe this is going to be a good thing, the branding,” but I also just think that is how I would frame things to try to make them more tolerable and so she was explaining it to me like that and it was kind of putting me a bit at ease about it.

Q Did you have a conversation with Michele about what the brand meant?

A I don’t remember that, no.

Q Do you know whether she knew about the defendant’s initials being in the brand?

{KEITH RANIERE’S ATTORNEY MARC AGNIFILO: Objection.

THE COURT: Sustained. Next.

Q So, did your branding happen?

A No. So, we didn’t arrange anything and she told me who was going to do the branding.

Q And who was that?

A Danielle [Roberts].

Q Then what happened?

A We didn’t arrange a time. She [Michele] said that she was going to speak to her master and …. because at the same time she was also arranging Samantha’s branding because apparently it needed to happen that I would be branded first and then Samantha [because Samantha was Sylvie’s slave] had to be branded separately, was what I was told and so she [Michelle] was, it seemed, in charge of arranging both of our brandings but then we were going back and forth in [text] message quite a lot and I felt like she was trying to put a lot of pressure on me to get branded on a Friday night [June 2, 2017] and the next morning was the Freihofer race that I was supposed to be racing in.

So, I was saying like, “No, I don’t want to have it done then because I’m racing the next day and I just don’t want to do that.” So, I kept going back to Monica [Duran] saying she’s [Michele] putting pressure on me, it seems like she keeps mentioning how her master [Allison Mack] is asking her to arrange this and she needs to do this for her master and blah, blah, blah and Monica told me to sort of like ignore them and ignore her and her master and so I did.

Q And so, what happened next, did the branding happen?

A No. That weekend I think was also the coach summit and I think that’s the weekend that Sarah Edmondson… and Mark [Vicente] left the organization and Monica said that people were getting scared and that things were happening behind the scenes and … the branding wasn’t going to happen right now and to just sort of keep quiet about everything.

Q And what happened next?

A I think around that time or even that weekend — Mark and Sarah resigned and then also I think it was in the exact same time the blog started, called the Frank Report, and all this information started coming out where I first learned this organization was referred to as DOS, so that a lot of stories started being written.

Q And what happened after you read the Frank Report?

A I got really freaked out because there was stuff in there that I had never heard about before. And specifically, the thing that scared me even more is there was a story about women being beaten with paddles or something like that. There was a mentioning [in Frank Report] of like being hit with a paddle from what I remember and that really freaked me out. So I asked to speak to Monica and I was really scared and upset, and I went over to her house and I was, like, crying and being like I want to know is this true. I was hoping that she was going to say it wasn’t and she said — I think she was trying to comfort me, but she was, like, “well, it is true but they wanted to have it fit in with their indoctrination,” I remember her using that phrase, and I was just like distraught basically. And she said things that “I’m scared too, just don’t worry.” Like she was trying to comfort me but I was freaked out.

Q I think you said — can you say again approximately when that was?

A I think that was, it was 2017 and it was around the Freihofer [race, which was June 3, 2017] and that is always around the end of May beginning of June, so it would have been around that time.

END

Warning shocking and disgusting image below. Do not scroll down if you are squeamish.

So there you have it – Sylvie’s testimony on how she was spared being branded.

Whenever I hear carping critics who have done nothing to take down Nxivm criticize Mark and Sarah, I always think of how they, knowing how litigious Raniere was, took the brave move to leave and not only leave but to tell others about it.

And how they shared this information with me and how we all became sources for the New York Times.

They did not have to do this. They could have left quietly. So regardless of whether they made some money working at Nxivm, they redeemed themselves fully by taking a brave role in unhinging Nxivm – at great personal risk to themselves – and trying to get their recruits out of Nxivm.

Both Sarah and Mark were quite successful at this and the only recruits who stayed in Nxivm were those who wanted to remain, despite knowing the truth.

Without Mark, Sarah, Catherine Oxenberg and others – and the Frank Report – it is quite likely that Keith Raniere would not be in prison today, trying feverishly to delay his sentencing> instead, he’d be hard at work trying to enslave young women, rape girl, and brand and blackmail everyone he could get his hands on.

