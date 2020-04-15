Scott Johnson: Amway Is the Scam-Way

Scott Johnson is alive and well and living in Texas. He may have quit the Frank Report but he has not finished his crusade to take down Amway. Here is his latest.

By Scott Johnson

Some “people” have been “concerned” about Scott. Here is his answer: There will be no responses to any comments on this website: Do your part and copy/paste this message all over social media (unless owned/operated by current Amway IBOs or the Amway scam company), and encourage them to do the same, and so on, à la network marketing/MLM.

Also, submit a complaint to the FTC at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/?utm_source=takeaction#crnt&panel1-1

If you don’t, then you’re part of the problem.

Amway has two major problems, and most MLMs have at least one of these issues:

1. The products are overpriced, which makes them almost impossible to sell to customers and results in Amway being an illegal pyramid: http://allmlmfacts.org/2016/05/h-r-5230-and-the-fallacy-of-mlm/, and also according to the FTC and SEC websites and previous court decisions and settlements; and

2. The Tool Scam is hidden profit for the top level distributors only, and the vast majority of distributors operate at a net loss as a result: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0iFUaiI2hY This is RICO fraud.

For recent examples, google “FTC” along with the following companies, one at a time:

FHTM

BurnLounge

Zeek

TelexFree

Vemma

Advocare

Neora

Javita

Waiora

Business For Health,

and Herbalife.

Make a complaint on the FTC website: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/?utm_source=takeaction#crnt&panel1-1

Although there is no federal law defining pyramid schemes, the FTC has a long and successful track record of using its Section 5 law prohibiting “unfair and deceptive” business practices to go after MLM scams: https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/business-center/guidance/multilevel-marketing which states, in part:

“Not all multilevel marketing plans are legitimate. If the money you make is based on your sales to the public, it may be a legitimate multilevel marketing plan. If the money you make is based on the number of people you recruit and your sales to them, it’s probably not. It could be a pyramid scheme. Pyramid schemes are illegal, and the vast majority of participants lose money.”

Read about these and much more at these websites:

http://www.StopTheAmwayToolScam.wordpress.com and http://www.AllMLMFacts.org, and email stoptheamwaytoolscam@yahoo.com to help shut down Amway and other MLM scams.

Watch this video about Amway and other MLM scams, then forward it to everyone you know, except for current Amway IBOs, and encourage them to do the same.

When enough people know, these scams will collapse:

English version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6MwGeOm8iI

Spanish version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy-O4myeUzg

Listen to my weekly radio/podcast: http://www.buildingfortunesradio.com/scott-johnson-peter-mingils/

