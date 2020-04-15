The Many ‘Delightful’ Meats Sold at the Wet Markets of China

If anyone thinks that Shadow State cannot write about any topic other than Allison Mack, here is some pretty solid proof that he can. His topic is China, the largest slave-owning country in the world with more than one billion slaves.

By Shadow State

I must thank Ken Gibson for writing a great run down of China’s Guilt in spreading the Wuhan virus around the world and crashing the Global economy.

Ken brings up many good points:

For example, over the past 20 years many of the world’s deadly epidemics originated in China.

SARS





SARS appeared in 2002 in China. It spread worldwide within a few months, though it was quickly contained. SARS is a virus transmitted through droplets that enter the air when someone with the disease coughs, sneezes, or talks. No known transmission has occurred since 2004. Fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, and difficulty breathing are symptoms. No treatment exists except supportive care.





BIRD FLU





Strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, but can also infect humans.





This type of flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds. It can also be passed from person to person.

Symptoms begin within two to eight days and can seem like the common flu. Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath may occur. The disease can carry a high mortality in humans. Some antiviral drugs, if taken within two days of symptoms, may help.

And now:

WUHAN FLU





Severe acute respiratory syndrome

SARS started with Horseshoe bats in South China

Rhinolophidae is a family of bats commonly known as horseshoe bats. In addition to the single living genus, Rhinolophus, one extinct genus, Palaeonycteris, has been recognized. Horseshoe bats are closely related to the Hipposideridae, which have sometimes been included in Rhinolophidae.

The viral outbreak can be genetically traced to a colony of cave-dwelling horseshoe bats in China’s Yunnan province.

The SARS epidemic appears to have started in Guangdong Province, China, in November 2002 where the first case was reported that same month.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome#Outbreak_in_South_China

Bird Flu

Influenza A virus subtype H7N9

Influenza A virus subtype H7N9 is a bird flu strain of the species Influenza virus A. Avian influenza A H7 viruses normally circulate amongst avian populations with some variants known to occasionally infect humans. An H7N9 virus was first reported to have infected humans in March 2013, in China.

An H7N9 virus was first reported to have infected humans in March 2013, in China.

This Chinese Bird Flu had as many as five waves

Casualties:

619 deaths (as of 25 October 2017)

1622 cases (as of 25 October 2017)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influenza_A_virus_subtype_H7N9

Wuhan, a city of eleven million people, more populous than New York City, hosts China’s only Level 4 Bio Lab.



If China were to make a viral bio-weapon, it would probably be at the Wuhan lab.

The Wuhan bio lab has collected more than 2000 deadly viruses.

Chinese researchers isolated deadly bat coronaviruses near Wuhan animal market.





Chinese government researchers isolated more than 2,000 new viruses, including deadly bat coronaviruses, and carried out scientific work on them just three miles from a wild animal market identified as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/30/china-researchers-isolated-bat-coronaviruses-near-/

About three miles from Wuhan’s Level 4 bio lab is a large wet market.

Chinese frequently buy exotic meats from wet markets.





What does the word wet mean?

WET MEANS BLOOD

Some people have theorized that a worker at the bio lab sold a lab animal to a vendor at the wet market for some extra pocket money.

The customer strolls through the market and goes up to a vendor.

Suppose the customer wants a dog.

A live dog is pulled out of a crowded cage of dogs.





The vendor kills the dog on the spot and chops it up for the happy customer.

Facility and operations

The market occupied over 540,000 sq ft and had over 1,000 tenants.

It is reported to have been the largest seafood wholesale market in Central China, with wild animals sold in its western zone. The market was located in the newer part of the city, near shops and apartment blocks and about 800 meters from Hankou railway station.[12]

In late 2019, the market passed city official inspections according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, Time reported it to have “unsanitary” conditions. It had narrow lanes and stalls in close proximity, where livestock were kept alongside dead animals. According to Business Insider, it was common to see animals openly slaughtered and carcasses skinned in the market.

The New York Times reported that “sanitation was dismal with poor ventilation and garbage piled on wet floors.”

What kind of delicious meats can you buy at the Wuhan meat market other than the tasty crunchy bat?

According to media reports, besides seafood, various food items sold at the market include:

Badgers

Legs and filet make the best eating.





Bamboo rats

Two bamboo rats can make a nice meal.

You might think it is pork

Beavers

Don’t eat the teeth or tail.





Camel

There is a lot of meat on this camel, but some of it is rather tough and sinewy. Accept only the best cuts.





Civets

Not everyone enjoys a nice meal of roast civets, though BBQ is a nice way to bring out the rich taste.



Crocodiles

The tail of the crocodile has most of the edible meat, The legs, neck and back provide a surprisingly little quantity of meat by volume but is more tender than the tail.

Crocodile meat on the barbeque

Dogs

The Chinese love their dog meat.

Donkeys

Donkeys young and old are slaughtered for a tasty dish. The rump is highly prized cooked with rice and greens if available.





Foxes

A sly dish that anyone in China can enjoy.

Heat these babies up in your skillet and you’ll have an elegant dish of fried fox.

Frogs

A hopping good meal. Bull frogs are best. You’ll jump for joy when you leap into this meal.

Giant salamanders

If you can get past the texture then all you have to get past is the taste. It is not uncommon to get a two-for-one deal when preparing a giant salamander for dinner – you might get one or more frogs in its belly which you can also consume.





Hedgehog

Once you pluck the hair, there isn’t as much meat as you think. Two make a nice snack.



Large Rodents.

Make sure you cook all rodents thoroughly and never eat raw. The best way to prepare these creatures is to cook until the bones are crunchy and brittle enough to chew.





Marmots

Broiled marmot is not a bad way to go if you are going to eat marmot.

Make sure you cook marmot thoroughly a couple recently died of the Bubonic plague after eating raw marmot.

Otters

Otters are swimmingly good

You don’t get much meat out of an otter.

Peacocks

They are not only pretty but pretty good to eat, at least according to some in China.

When you get rid of all the feather, this is all that is left.

Porcupines

Be a little careful when plucking the pines.

Porcupine meatballs

Snakes (including Bungarus multicinctus)

Snake is a dish that requires careful preparing, especially the deadly Many Branded Krait – which is known to reverse the tables on people who want to eat it by biting them instead.





Makes a soup come alive. But make sure you remove all the venom.

Turtles

One old turtle – who may have enjoyed life on earth for 80 or 100 years can be made into a soup in a matter of minutes.

Wolf puppies

To get an adequate meal of wolf puppies, you have to steal the mother’s entire litter for there is very little meat on these pups. But the older wolves are not very palatable, despite having more meat.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huanan_Seafood_Wholesale_Market

It makes my mouth water

How about you?

In a subsequent comment, I will discuss how some Communist regimes have genetically engineered new more deadly viruses.