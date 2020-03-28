Weight Loss and Teen Board of Directors Was on Agenda for Kristin Kreuk’s Suspicious Girls By Design

By MK10ART

GBD Deep Dive Pt 3

At the end of September 2008, Kristin Kreuk posted about getting together with a group of (Nxivm) ladies. She lavished praises on pregnant Kendra and her close friend Allison Mack. This group of mainly unnamed women were Nxivm cult members. Of course, the Nxivm part was omitted in Kreuk’s post and it was simply described as a random gathering for no reason. Kendra and Tabby’s attendance also shows that they were just as involved in the Nxivm group even if they never met Keith Raniere in person.

Allison Mack was Raniere’s first line DOS slave.

There is something special when women come together. It is such a comfortable, warm and truly inspiring experience. About 15 ladies got together last night at my place, and it was soooo beautiful. We ate, chatted, avoided stepping on the dog, and really just hung out. A lot of our time was spent introducing each other and sharing why we value and love the ladies we brought with us… There were some tears. Okay, a lot of tears. haha… we are such girls. I love it…

So we had Kendra and her belly, which is having plenty of movement these days. K is such a fabulous lady. She has a drive and determination that is very powerful. She talks a lot about being afraid all the time, which is something I do experience with her, but I also see her taking these great chances. I mean the woman has chosen to have a baby and build this company. At the same time. That is pretty balls.

And Tabby was there as well… I see Tabs as a girl who has gone through a lot of shite and has chosen to create a positive and productive life. She left her life (and kitty) in L.A. and came to Vancouver in like two days…okay slight exaggeration, but still. Tabby has a really lovely girlish energy, combo-ed with an ability to call code “beautiful”.

Allie-mack is one of my dearest friends. She has been an inspiration to me in her ability to be open, and to translate her passions to others in a way that they get passionate too. Allison is so great at bringing people together to create. And her commitment to help others is something that we share. I have so enjoyed spending these years of my life in her presence.

And my dear friend Rose… Who to me is the embodiment of woman. She is a pillar of strength and a force of female-ness. Intelligent, holistic and ultimately compassionate… I see so much of the type of woman I want to be. Rose-y is now a beautiful mother of a seven month old girl, and this seems to have brought out a vulnerability in her that I hadn’t experienced before. She is truly amazing…

These are just a few of the wonderful gals that were present. And I say this because I think that it would be so lovely for all of you to get a group of your girlfriends together, learn about each other, connect, share your experiences… That is essentially what GBD is about: bringing females together. I believe that women have an important perspective to offer the world. Now, this isn’t about the exclusion of men, it’s about the focus on female. With men around I think it is more challenging for girls to just be girls. But the more I embrace my female-ness, the more I can appreciate and love men… and other women for that matter. So, get a few or a lot of your gal friends together, and spend time together with the focus on female-ness. And share your experience with us!!!

Love,

Kristin

Frank published a story about this gathering here: https://frankreport.com/2018/10/30/reader-kristin-kreuk-describes-a-womens-meeting-at-her-home-only-problem-everyone-including-allison-mack-are-nxivm/

Frank writes, “Sounds like Kristin Kook is describing a JNESS meeting that took place at her house. An all-female NXIVM group. All the women she wrote about in this post: Ally Wack, Tabby Chapman, Kendra and Rose Bhura were all in NXIVM. Mack, Bhura and Kendra were recruited by Kook and Chapman was a Smallville fan recruited by Mack. And apparently, now, at least one GBD girl, “Jane” recruited into NXIVM by Kristin Kook started in GBD and is now a branded sex slave. If that’s true, that’s really bad.

And there was Kreuk and Kendra denying (lying) GBD was not related to NXIVM without confirming or denying they were NXIVM cultists. Bad, very bad. This was just two years into Kreuk’s NXIVM involvement. She had already leveraged her fame to recruit for NXIVM through Acapella Innovations, College Project, Juicy Peach, and GBD. She was four years away from being named in Joe O’Hara’s lawsuit as a likely future defendant. In two years time, she would be on Necker Island for a secret NXIVM cult summit where money laundering was said to of been planned.”

Kreuk and Kendra claim that their activities with GBD had nothing to do with Nxivm and was completely innocent. Then why did Kreuk feel the need to hide the nature of her group of friends? If Kreuk and Kendra were doing nothing wrong, then why not bring up the empowerment group for women called Jness? (Even though we know now that it was really a misogynist group taught by Raniere.) Still, if Kreuk and Kendra were so innocent, why the secrecy? This writer believes that Kreuk and Kendra knew exactly what they were doing with GBD – recruiting teens into Nxivm and they were under instruction to keep that hidden from GBD by Keith Raniere.

October 2008 started with more demands from the Smallville diva. She wanted some “creations” from the teenagers to compete for a spot on a GBD Teen Board of Directors.

Kreuk did not give any directions on what the teens should submit to compete. Naturally, this left the teens confused. When some of the teenagers asked for clarification, Kreuk was dismissive and gave nothing more than “Do what you are inspired to do.” Judging by the lack of comments to this (and other) posts, it seems most were inspired to do nothing. After all, they had homework to do.

Just reminding you ladies that Oct. 1st is the final date for submissions for the GBD Teen Board of Directors!!! So send in your creations. Anything that shows why you would be great for the position! I am getting a lot of feedback re: the vague-ness of the submission request. There is no right or wrong way, just do what you are inspired to do! In our education system, things are so rule-bound and specific, I think that this really open request encourages a more true expression. Try not to think too much about what we want, ‘cuz we aren’t looking for specifics, we are looking at your creations.

Thank you to those of you who have already submitted, beautiful work darlings!

xoxo

Kristin

The vagueness of Kristin’s requests sounds suspiciously similar to the directions (or lack thereof) that Raniere gave to Dani when she was locked in a room for 700 days. In Lauren Salzman’s trial testimony she stated that Keith told her that in dealing with Dani, “…you do not want to tell her what to do or how to be.” In other words, Dani was supposed to stay in the room until she figured out how to fix things without any directions from Keith. Dani didn’t know what to say or do to get out. All she knew was that it was Keith’s decision.

Keith would not tell her what to do but tell her to figure it out herself. Over and over Dani would write and write to no avail. Whatever she did wasn’t good enough and she had no idea why. It was a complete mindf*ck by the psychopath Keith Raniere.

This same “figure it out for yourself ” speech was now being sputtered by Kreuk to the GBD girls. Kreuk tells them to create something to compete for a board position but she won’t give the any directions on what to create to compete. This complete lack of direction has Raniere written all over it. He probably chose the winners.

One reason for the lack of instructions could have been that it would allow Keith & Co. to pick whoever they wanted for the winners. The other applicants wouldn’t know why the winner was chosen since all of the submissions would be completely different. With no clear indication as to whose submission was better than the others then, in theory, anyone could win. Anyone Keith chose.

Another reason for the lack of directions might have been because Kreuk had already requested videos of the girls multiple times (without much success apparently.) This open ended request for a creation of some kind seems to be another request for videos/pictures of the girls without openly saying it, which might look suspicious at this point. Keith would have understood that.

The whole idea of a teen board of directors for a website is suspicious in itself. GBD was only 3 months old at this point and wasn’t involved in anything requiring a board of any kind. It appears the whole thing may have been a ruse to obtain more videos of the girls.

In other GBD news, also at the end of September, Tabby is having trouble sticking to her diet and asks for tips from the teenagers. Again, they made sure to reiterate the weight loss agenda that Keith believes in so strongly for young women.

*Crickets chirp*

*another round of chirping*

Um… hi guys! So! Its been a while since I updated you all on my journey. The journey turned more into an extended stop at the inn on the outskirts of town with lots of meat and mead. So, the update is that there is no changes in my weight lately because I haven’t attempted to loose it. I went back to a hybrid of my old eating style and my new eating style (which really means Subway Wraps for lunch and Romano’s Macorni Grill for dinner). I don’t really know why, at this point, I made that choice with the exception that I’ve been away from home on an extended trip and I could pretty much “get away” with eating whatever I wanted. That and I injured my hip recently so I haven’t been able to get in any physical activity.

Do you guys ever experience that? What do you typically do to get over that hump?

xo

tabby

