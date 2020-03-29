Plastic Tents to House Coronavirus Patients in Central Park Might Result in Deadly Bio Hazard in NYC

By Ken Gibson

People in New York City got a new shock today. Something so dangerous and stupid is being planned that not just this city, not just this state, but the entire nation could be wiped out in a few weeks.

The New York Post surprised us with the strange facts that massive plastic hospitals are being set up without our consent right smack in the middle of Manhattan. Central Park.

For weeks we heard about the large, steel, concrete and glass Javits Center being set up for this purpose. It is NOT central, but rather, right by the Hudson River – from which helicopters can access it. Highly contagious biowaste can be disposed of by trucks that can roll right on to the West Side Highway. Access to this facility is easy, no crowds gather at this sterile complex which has been dedicated to the health and welfare of the people, with top professionals, including the New York Naval Militia, the National Guard and other military groups working on this.

In contrast, The New York Post tells us that ” An evangelical Christian relief organization on Sunday began setting up a massive field hospital in Central Park to help New York City cope with the crush of patients sickened by the deadly coronavirus.”

I have respect for their aims, but they are NOT top doctors and top reservists. One such person I know is a Chief Warrant Officer – with over 20 years of work in the US Navy. He is NOT setting up plastic tents in the middle of the city in the middle of a park inhabited by wild animals – some of which have rabies and canine distemper; raccoons have been dying by the dozens in the park.

Which is a nice place to walk around in the day, but not a place to set up a hospital full of highly infected patients. For instance, there are winds that blow down branches – twice in recent memory, people have been killed by these. Many animals chew through plastic, smelling the protein inside, and eager to get a meal, they make holes even in metal. Plastic tents afford the patients no real protection from these vermin.

And they afford the public at large no protection whatsoever from a more dangerous organism – the COVID-19 viroid. Capable of destroying entire cities in a single sneeze.

Samaritan’s Purse – the entity mentioned by the NY Post, might not have seen the videos of people falling dead in the streets of Wuhan. They might not have any experience whatsoever with COVID-19. And they might be overzealous, led by people who are happy to die and go to heaven with their good deeds.

But heaven is not where they may end up if they continue with this stupid idea. I believe there is a God; and that there are sins of commission, and sins of omission. And the omission of any proper planning can incur His wrath.

The team that is setting up these plastic tents is led by Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, who’s previously treated Ebola patients in West Africa, Syrian refugees in Iraq and earthquake victims in Ecuador.

“This is honestly the most improbable place we’ve ever been,” he told The Post.

Early this morning (Sunday, 29 March), 20 volunteers from the Big Apple helped 50 Samaritan’s Purse employees set up the first of what will be 14 tents covering 50,000 square feet of the park’s East Meadow. There is no record of any consultation with the locals. It’s as if they are saying “to hell with you, we are holy and righteous so we just do what we want and don’t take advice.”

Their tents will accommodate 68 patients, including 10 in makeshift intensive care units that will have a ventilator for each patient. And this is set to open by Tuesday morning. It is like a complete disregard for the community. No one seems to have been consulted.

Of course, the city gave them a permit, an emergency permit – which is little comfort; this is the city that sold an entire hospital to developers recently – St. Vincent’s on 12th St/7th Ave. – against the advice of residents who said that it was then, and would be, needed. It is needed. It is gone.

In its place we have Franklin Graham’s people acting with the speed of the Nazi Luftwaffe to construct plastic tents in the park. Right across from large residences on 5th Ave. The potential for disaster is obvious.

And St Vincent’s is not the only hospital that was disappeared under the powers that be; Coler-Goldwater south campus on Roosevelt Island closed a few years ago, to give way to a tech campus. I do not know the status of it, could it have been reopened? Is it a tech campus? If it is, or if it is just closed, it ought to be a hospital.

And other buildings can be hospitals, there was the idea that hotels would be commandeered.

Hotels, which have running water, electricity, and waste disposal systems in place. Or what about schools, where classrooms which are not used now can become hospital wards?

We need real building to keep high level virus patients. Not plastic tents. And we need them as far away from the general population as possible, not right smack in the middle of a large city. One mistake, and we could all be dead.

I am asking that anyone who reads this IMMEDIATELY contact their reps; call and call and call again till they get the message. Call the WHITE HOUSE, call the CDC. This is an imminent threat to our lives. Do NOT let them placate you with the fact that Mayor Bill de Blasio gave them a permit. The developers who took away our hospitals had permits too. The Nazis gave their people lots of permits. The governor of this state REFUSED 16,000 respirators. He had a permit too.

If we do not stop this, we are permitting a biohazard to be set up right smack in the middle of the most populated city in the US – where already, over 1,000 are infected each day.

Let the professionals handle this at the large, clean and well situated Javits Center. Franklin Graham is doing the devil’s work. He will be judged – by both God and man. And he may not end up where the thinks he will.

Let every American use the common sense and overrule religious zealots and NYC politicians who have been shutting down hospitals – to put plastic, hazardous tents in their place.

