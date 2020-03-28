Six Reasons Why Allison Mack Has Been Punished Enough!

March 28, 2020

By Balls of Fire

Allison Mack’s victims have gotten and are still getting “Justice,” what more do people want from Allison Mack?

1.) She pled guilty to 2 felonies. [.rRacketeering and racketeering conspiracy].

Allison Mack leaving court.

2.) She has been under house arrest for two years. Not a big deal? People are complaining about being in the house one week because of Covid-19.

 

Allison Mack has been subject to home confinement for two years at her parent’s modest home in Los Alamitos California.

 

As these pictures show, Allison cannot even leave her home and has to keep one ankle inside the door because of the ankle monitor she must wear at all times.

As you can see, Allison has to wear an ankle monitor which she has had affixed to her left ankle for two years. This is no picnic and caused discomfort and anxiety. Some say it is worse than a pubic brand. 

3.) She still faces a prison sentence.

Though she was convicted a year ago, Allison Mack has not yet been sentenced. The waiting is terrorizing in itself.

4.) She still faces a civil lawsuit.

Attorney Neil Glazer and his team of attorneys represent some 80 Nxivm plaintiffs who are suing Nxivm leaders and Allison, though broke or nearly broke, is prominently and repeatedly mentioned in the lawsuit as a defendant.

5.) She still faces going “broke” in the civil lawsuit.

Whatever little money she has left, she is likely to lose if the lawsuit against her is successful. Allison already had to forfeit her Albany NY home to the feds. She may face a grim future where she is penniless.

6.) She still faces a ruined reputation because she is a celebrity and cannot blend into the shadows like Jane Doe can. Think Lori Loughlin, the Cover Girl of the College Admissions Scandal.

Allison Mack cannot have obscurity like some of her codefendants in the notorious Nxivm sex cult.

 

Nancy and Lauren Salzman enjoy an outing at Starbucks in 2019 – after their conviction and in general very few people recognizes them. Allison Mack can go nowhere, probably for the rest of her life without people knowing who she is.

Perhaps people would enjoy watching her get beaten in the public square like in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia executions – paralysis, eye gouging and crucifixion ...

How bout life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years?

Maybe a Game of Thrones shaming walk where people can spit on her?

Cersei's walk of shame: everything we know about the shocking Game ...

Perhaps people would be satisfied if she could now become her victims’ slaves?

After all, turn-about is fair play isn’t it?

When does justice become revenge?

When does revenge become greed?

When does a victim stop being a victim?

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

3 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Ya she may have suffered enough. Her life will be hard. No chance she will harm anyone again. Mother Salzman deserves the penalty for helping Raniere create his mind screw techniques and for whoring out her daughter to Raniere.

    Reply

  • What a load of crap!

    Allison Pimp Mack’s victims will bear the brand that she helped burn into their skin for the rest of their lives.

    Allison Pimp Mack’s victims have requested that their blackmail material, which Allison Mack collected, be returned to them.
    So far Mack has obstinately refused.

    According to attorney Neil Glazer, Allison Pimp Mack edited and altered a video to the detriment of Sarah Edmondson.
    Then Allison Pimp Mack released that altered video on the internet.
    This allegation is contained in Glazer’s civil suit.

    As a person who spouts out Buddhist claptrap, Allison Pimp Mack should know about the concept of Karma.
    What Allison Pimp Mack is suffering right now is nothing more than well earned Karma.

    As for Pimp Mack’s house arrest, that is more a punishment for her parents than for her.

    Balls of Fire, If you are so keen on Pimp Mack you should arrange for her to brand you with as hot iron.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ...
%d bloggers like this: