Six Reasons Why Allison Mack Has Been Punished Enough!

By Balls of Fire

Allison Mack’s victims have gotten and are still getting “Justice,” what more do people want from Allison Mack?

1.) She pled guilty to 2 felonies. [.rRacketeering and racketeering conspiracy].

2.) She has been under house arrest for two years. Not a big deal? People are complaining about being in the house one week because of Covid-19.

3.) She still faces a prison sentence.

4.) She still faces a civil lawsuit.

5.) She still faces going “broke” in the civil lawsuit.

6.) She still faces a ruined reputation because she is a celebrity and cannot blend into the shadows like Jane Doe can. Think Lori Loughlin, the Cover Girl of the College Admissions Scandal.

Perhaps people would enjoy watching her get beaten in the public square like in Saudi Arabia?

How bout life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years?

Maybe a Game of Thrones shaming walk where people can spit on her?

Perhaps people would be satisfied if she could now become her victims’ slaves?

After all, turn-about is fair play isn’t it?

When does justice become revenge?

When does revenge become greed?

When does a victim stop being a victim?

