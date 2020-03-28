Six Reasons Why Allison Mack Has Been Punished Enough!

By Balls of Fire
Allison Mack’s victims have gotten and are still getting “Justice,” what more do people want from Allison Mack?
1.) She pled guilty to 2 felonies. [.rRacketeering and racketeering conspiracy].
2.) She has been under house arrest for two years. Not a big deal? People are complaining about being in the house one week because of Covid-19.
3.) She still faces a prison sentence.
4.) She still faces a civil lawsuit.
5.) She still faces going “broke” in the civil lawsuit.
6.) She still faces a ruined reputation because she is a celebrity and cannot blend into the shadows like Jane Doe can. Think Lori Loughlin, the Cover Girl of the College Admissions Scandal.
Perhaps people would enjoy watching her get beaten in the public square like in Saudi Arabia?
How bout life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years?
Maybe a Game of Thrones shaming walk where people can spit on her?
Perhaps people would be satisfied if she could now become her victims’ slaves?
After all, turn-about is fair play isn’t it?
When does justice become revenge?
When does revenge become greed?
When does a victim stop being a victim?
3 Comments
Ya she may have suffered enough. Her life will be hard. No chance she will harm anyone again. Mother Salzman deserves the penalty for helping Raniere create his mind screw techniques and for whoring out her daughter to Raniere.
What a load of crap!
Allison Pimp Mack’s victims will bear the brand that she helped burn into their skin for the rest of their lives.
Allison Pimp Mack’s victims have requested that their blackmail material, which Allison Mack collected, be returned to them.
So far Mack has obstinately refused.
According to attorney Neil Glazer, Allison Pimp Mack edited and altered a video to the detriment of Sarah Edmondson.
Then Allison Pimp Mack released that altered video on the internet.
This allegation is contained in Glazer’s civil suit.
As a person who spouts out Buddhist claptrap, Allison Pimp Mack should know about the concept of Karma.
What Allison Pimp Mack is suffering right now is nothing more than well earned Karma.
As for Pimp Mack’s house arrest, that is more a punishment for her parents than for her.
Balls of Fire, If you are so keen on Pimp Mack you should arrange for her to brand you with as hot iron.
Was that a new collateral delivery from Nicky?
That would cheer her up no end.