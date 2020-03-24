5G Radiation, Known to Produce Impaired Immunity, May Have Coincided with Coronavirus Pandemic

By Fred

A comment on my article Ground Zero for ‘Inside the Building’ 5G Was Also Ground Zero for Coronavirus in the USA seems to blame me for putting out information.

The comment was: “This kind of fear-mongering and false information detracts from the seriousness of this disease and should be discouraged by everyone.”

The moniker of the commenter was Global Results Communications for Pivotal Commware.

If you are indeed Global Results Communications for Pivotal Commware:

https://pivotalcommware.com/2019/05/14/pivotal-commware-echo-5g-wins-2019-leading-lights-award-for-most-innovative-5g-technology/

Please can you indicate any “false information” in what I’ve said.

If you are who you say you are, you are in a position to tell us exactly where this 5G base station was erected and operated in a Kirkland residential suburb; over what dates this operation extended; the frequencies and power of the base station; and an indication of its exact footprint.

In this way, we can determine whether this radiation might have had any effect on the Life Care Center, or on any other group of people. If you don’t reveal this information, there is immediately a suspicion that something is being covered up.

Also, since it seems Kirkland is something of a hot spot for wireless innovation, you could perhaps indicate whether there were other 5G tests going on, including tests done by yourselves, specifically in the neighborhood of the health center.

You may find it expedient to start telling the truth about these tests, since they may be revealed retrospectively. You have a corporate duty to reveal whatever you can about your operations that may have had an impact on public health in Kirkland.

In all of your trialing, did you do any surveys as to health or environmental impacts? Did you ask users about: headaches, perhaps? Sore throats? Impaired immunity? These are all known effects of low-level microwave irradiation.

I would think that informing the public that they are to be used in a millimeter-wave irradiation experiment, would fall clearly under your PR remit for the company.

Did it ever occur to you to get informed consent from residents in this residential neighborhood to be used in a radiation experiment?

Are you aware of the Nuremberg Code, signed by the USA after World War 2, expressly forbidding human experimentation without the informed consent of the subject?

I have drawn attention to your use of a pregnant woman, in advertising your “inside the building” 5G. She is sitting apparently happily getting radiated by your device, attached to a window, as well as the smartphone she is holding just above her pregnant belly.

Elsewhere on Frank Report, I’ve drawn attention to the drastic findings of increased miscarriages with microwave exposure. As I recall, one finding from the 1980s was microwave-exposed women: 47% miscarriages, non-exposed women: 14% miscarriages. I’ve drawn attention to Russian research indicating very similar rates of spontaneous abortions in irradiated rats, dating from the 1970s, which were recently replicated and confirmed under WHO supervision.

In 2000, the German mobile industry commissioned a review of the research by the Ecolog institute. Their review of hundreds of studies concluded that, apart from evidence of cancer promotion and initiation:

“Experiments on cell cultures at power flux densities much lower than the guidelines, yielded strong indications for genotoxic effects of these fields, like single and double stranded DNA breaks and damage to chromosomes. The findings that high frequency electromagnetic fields influence cell transformation, cell growth promotion and cell communication also point on a carcinogenic potential of the fields used for mobile telephony.”

However, most significantly:

“The study also found teratogenic effects (birth deformities) and loss of fertility in animal studies. Moreover, disruptions of other cellular processes, like the synthesis of proteins and the control of cell functions by enzymes, have been demonstrated.”

http://media.withtank.com/f1f7635123.pdf

Remember: this is the industry’s OWN commissioned research, revealing “teratogenic” effects: birth defects, including spontaneous abortions. This was on the record in the year 2000. And the mobile industry has completely ignored its own research.

Elsewhere on Frank Report, I’ve highlighted the findings of Dr. Dmitris Panagopoulos, who has demonstrated damage to living eggs at every stage of their development. Mr Barrie Trower, the British microwave warfare expert, has said that the egg line developing in a female fetus when she is in the womb, is particularly highly vulnerable to microwave radiation.

This means that if the pregnant woman in your picture has a daughter, that baby girl may be born with her cell line already damaged by radiation. It will be her children — the GRANDCHILDREN of the woman smiling in your PR image — who will be born deformed. You can read more about this terrible hazard here, Barrie Trower’s document “Wi-Fi: A Thalidomide in the making”:

https://ec.europa.eu/health/scientific_committees/emerging/docs/emf_117.pdf

Get something straight: I am doing my very best to fear-monger here, but not about any coronavirus or contagion. I’m talking about an epidemic of impaired immunity caused by radiation, which may well have coincided with the appearance of a strange pathogen, but which radiation is known to produce all the symptoms ascribed to the virus.

Go and check out the research of Dr Arthur Firstenberg on the lingering influenzas that erupted in cities that rolled out cellular networks in 1996. Neighbouring cities without microwave networks did not experience these flus. Dr Firstenberg found clear spikes in mortalities in over 120 cities in the weeks following a cellular rollout. Those of us who are watching, have seen this all before, but never on this scale.

I predicted massive immune failures as 5G was rolled out. Why is Turin an epicentre, and not much poorer cities in the south? The fact that Turin was the first 5G city in Europe has to be factored in. This epidemic of disease, often with very sudden onset, is exactly what we expect and have seen before, when a new microwave or millimetre-wave network is turned on.

You need to address this whole issue openly, honestly, and very quickly, Global Results Communications for Pivotal Commware. Your use of a picture of a pregnant woman being irradiated, immediately places you in the category of the most egregious offenders against health in our society, whether or not you were broadcasting 5G near a health center that then hit the world headlines with a catastrophic epidemic of coronavirus deaths.

And it’s you, the PR company, that is specifically responsible for the use of this image; as I highlighted in my original comment, this is a PR issue.

You can duck and dive, but every prevarication will count against you now. You need to face the fact that your products have never been tested for safety, and the FCC regulations that you hide behind have been proven time and again to be completely inadequate.

Your entire industry relies on IGNORANCE as its prime strategy in dealing with the health issues. Your plausible denial of knowledge about the health risks is hereby publicly terminated.

You need to accept this, and now acknowledge the elephant in the room, and start being honest about why you ignore health in your “trials” of 5G. There can’t be a problem, because there just CAN’T be a problem.

The International EMF Project of the World Health Organization, which sets the research guidelines for the world in terms of EMR, specifically told the world’s scientists NOT to look at health around base stations, especially NOT to look at cancer around base stations, from 2006. That guideline still stands, as far as I know. Not one single study of health around a base station has ever been conducted in the USA, to my knowledge. Not a single American researcher dare commit academic suicide by even suggesting such a study.

Yet you Americans want to pioneer this technology for the rest of the world, ignoring all standards and health concerns. As I’ve said before, it’s the blind leading the one-eyed.

I have argued publicly that the World Health Organization’s injunction NOT to research health around masts, may be an attempt to bypass a prosecution of human rights violations under the Nuremberg Code. They will say: if we are explicitly NOT collecting any results, then we cannot be experimenting on you.

I honestly believe this is the corporate mentality of the wireless industry. Don’t look; don’t think; don’t ask; don’t tell; don’t whisper a word, and if we ALL remain ignorant, there cannot possibly be a problem. Only ignorance is invincible.

