Ground Zero for ‘Inside the Building’ 5G Was Also Ground Zero for Coronavirus in the USA

Barrie Trower, in a YouTube talk, described hearing a famous British scientist, Sir Lawrie Challis, Order of the British Empire, and long a stalwart of committees saying that mobile phones were perfectly safe:

http://www.iop.org/about/obituaries/page_72193.html

https://scienceblog.com/14196/limited-cell-phone-use-safe-uk-study-says/

Trower was at an early talk by Challis on the planned microwave mobile phone rollout.

He said that afterwards, he spoke to Challis, and said, ‘Surely you know that this technology is going to cause death and illness in millions of people?”

He said that, as much as he’ll never forget Challis’s words, he will also remember the absolutely offhand manner of the reply.

Challis just said: “What’s wrong with that?”

This is the mentality you are dealing with, natural born killers, who think it’s a matter of unquestionable right that they should be able to flick a switch and wipe out a billion people. And who get awards from the Queen for doing so.

The Brits are the main producers of fake studies about mobile phones and health. I’ve personally challenged at least half a dozen.

Perfidious Albion at its knavish tricks.

I’ve referenced Nellie Bowles’s stories in the New York Times on how the tech elite avoid screen time and devices for their own kids.

I’ve referenced stories that the Mar-a-Lago environs seems to be the one place in the USA where they can’t put up 5G towers, because of the “aesthetic” impact.

Right now, there’s a genuinely explosive video going viral, claiming that the shutdown of schools in the USA is to facilitate a secret rollout of 5G. White vans are going to come in and “decontaminate” schools; actually, they’re contractors under heavy non-disclosure agreements installing 5G mini base stations:

https://www.takebackyourpower.net/5g-biometrics-covertly-installed-during-lockdown/

This is based on an anonymous whistleblower on a school board. She says she’s one of just a handful in her state who are aware of what’s going on. You can judge her credibility for yourself. She says she has access to databases in other educational districts and she can see the same thing going on elsewhere.

So, as I’ve been telling you anyway: watch out; see what’s happening in your street, in your apartment block. They can’t get the radiation inside your building without some kind of repeater. So watch out for the men in white vans, with ladders, coming to “decontaminate” your street and maybe cut back the trees.

Now, here is a piece of information I’ve been trying to put about, to no apparent avail.

There’s a nursing home in Washington state that had about 30 coronavirus deaths. At one stage, I think half the people in the USA who had died were at this one centre. This is Life Care Center in Kirkland, Seattle.

I said to myself: I’ll bet you there is some link with 5G in Kirkland, Seattle. It took me about five minutes to find it. Kirkland was the site of the very first demonstration of “inside the building” 5G in the USA, maybe even in the world.

This was done by a Bill Gates-backed company called Pivotal, based in Kirkland. This is from a news report in June 2018:

“Today, Pivotal reported a successful field trial of the Echo 5G in a simulated home environment in a Kirkland neighborhood. The unit was affixed to a double-paned glass window and positioned at a 40-degree angle to a 5G base station, set up to simulate a distance of 1,640 feet, or a third of a mile. (The actual distance was 360 feet.)”

https://www.geekwire.com/2018/signal-inside-building-pivotal-commware-demonstrates-5g-wireless-link/

Getting 5G signals inside buildings is going to be a big, big problem. Even foliage in trees will block this radiation, so getting it through walls is another story.

Pivotal fixes this by turning the entire building into a 5G base station, finding clever ways to bend the radiation around corners to cover the whole property.

You will see that the first trials of this were in a “Kirkland neighborhood”. I presume the picture [above] is the actual site; anyone who knows Kirkland can maybe identify the building for us, and tell us exactly where this 5G base station was located.

I checked out the Life Care Center, to see if they mentioned anything to do with 5G.

They did advertise “Complimentary wireless Internet” for all patients, so the building had wifi, for sure. Other pictures claiming to be 5G installations near the centre were debunked, and I couldn’t load them to judge.

But this Pivotal story is a slam dunk. Truly, it can be said that ground zero for “inside the building” 5G, worldwide, was also ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak in the USA.

Some of the stories from the Life Care Center are truly harrowing: “We have seen as little as one hour from somebody exhibiting no symptoms, going to symptoms that were severe enough they needed to be transferred to a hospital, and then within a short amount of time that patient dying.”

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/still-in-triage-mode-more-residents-employees-of-kirkland-nursing-home-are-hospitalized-with-coronavirus-symptoms/

So any possible explanation as to what the hell is going on there, should be taken seriously. I tracked the distance on Google Maps from the Pivotal HQ to this Life Care Center. It was 1.8 km. I wrote to those Seattle Times journalists, pointing all of this out. I did not receive a reply.

If you want to see some truly provocative PR, then take a look at Pivotal’s front page: it shows a pregnant woman on a smartphone, with a 5G repeater on the window, busy radiating her. Take a look back there what I said about pregnant women in microwave fields.

Don’t tell me Pivotal don’t know what they’re doing here. They are deliberately lying to you and telling you this radiation is safe for pregnant women. One day, sooner than you may think, a picture like this will be seen as far worse than doctors advertising cigarettes:

https://pivotalcommware.com/

So, you read all about it in Frank Report first, the Bill Gates “5G Inside The Building” company located at the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak. Keep it quiet, or my health will be at risk.

Go and look around the world at the connections between 5G and this pandemic of illness. Turin won the competition, the big prize, it was the first 5G city in Europe. Turin and Milan, in the industrialized north, are the epicentres of the disastrous Italian health collapse.

https://www.mobileeurope.co.uk/press-wire/tim-turns-on-europe-s-first-5g-edge-cloud-live-network-in-turin

It’s a fact that those cruise ships were loaded with 5G-like communications via satellites.

The whole continent of Africa, with the least 5G infrastructure in the world, has had just two deaths, the last time I looked: Morocco and Egypt. Both have 5G. The other cases are mostly in South Africa, with 5G. There was a riot in the tiny Kingdom of Lesotho when a coronavirus victim was diagnosed in that country. There are many Chinese textile companies in the kingdom, and workers were scared of getting infected by their Chinese managers. Lesotho is also a major testbed for 5G in a small African country.

Tenerife has a coronavirus crisis: it has 5G. Same for Spain.

Iran is the big question: they say they are rolling out 5G in March 2021, so they are presumably installing and trialling now. Remember that Meng Wanzhou, the top Huawei executive arrested in Canada, is being held for sanctions violations with IRAN. So there is definitely some shady business going on with 5G and Iran; and even shadier business over coronavirus deaths in that country.

Even more ominous, and in line with this alleged rollout of 5G in schools across the USA: wherever the coronavirus goes, 5G rapidly follows. Huawei found a real gap in the market, “smart” diagnosis of covid-19 via remote 5G. So in areas where a coronavirus outbreak is suspected, they rush in 5G base stations:

https://www.gizchina.com/2020/01/26/huawei-coronavirus-5g-base-stations/

The Chinese have erected entire hospitals in 48 hours: check it out, these are constructed around 5G base stations. The entire building is basically a 5G hot spot.

Are you beginning to get the picture? This is a phased rollout, using the chaos of the ensuing health crisis as a cover for further mass rollouts of 5G, just as fast as possible, all to maintain public order and facilitate rapid diagnosis.

Will you please look out for white vans with ladders “disinfecting” your neighborhood in the coming weeks? And especially disinfecting the tops of poles? Tell us if you see anything that looks fishy.

Just remember what a risk you’ll be taking, even asking a question or two, taking a picture. This is the proverbial “It” we’ve all been waiting for. The entire planet on a lockdown, schools closed, shops closed, factories closed, airports, airlines, borders, conferences, concerts, elections, all off. Stock markets collapsing. Could you have imagined such a thing just a few short weeks ago?

I made a prediction over and again during 2019, you will remember that year, it’s got a virus named after it now. I said: “2020 is the announced rollout of 5G. Therefore: 2019 is the last full year of the human race, people. Use it well. Those climate change doom-mongers haven’t remotely got the time scale right, we are down to the last few hours. “All hell will break loose” was my exact prediction, as the health dangers of 5G are revealed.”

It’s March 22 as I write this, the astrological year has just begun. Taking a look around me, I would say my timetable is holding up pretty well.

***

[Here is some technical data that might interest some students of the effects of 5G]

Take a look at the “Anatomy of a GSM mobile phone signal”, from a guy who actually measured this radiation as well as looking at the specs:

http://www.techmind.org/gsm/

Note: “Owing to the coding and control protocols, every 26th pulse is omitted during a conversation, leading to a component in the output modulation at 8.33 hertz.”

Look further down, where the detail of the pulse structure is revealed. Again: “Every 26th pulse is omitted, causing an 8.3 Hz periodicity in the signal.”

You can clearly hear this pulsing on a meter with an audio output. You can hear it in this video, where Texas Instruments hosts a talk on “killing the buzz”, i.e., reducing mobile phone interference:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TWXCVbBTcc

Picking virtually at random from studies on brainwaves with GSM phones:

“The average EEG band power in active exposure recordings was compared to corresponding sham recordings. Statistical tests indicated significant difference in the full-power mode trial within the EEG alpha (8–13 Hz) and beta (13–32 Hz) bands. A subsequent statistical analysis of median spectral power in discrete EEG rhythms revealed significant differences in 7 of the 32 distinct frequencies overall. In conclusion, the results of this study lend support to EEG effects from mobile phones activated in talk-mode.”

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF03179176

and:

“Previous reports of an overall alpha power enhancement during the MP exposure were confirmed (relative to Sham),with this effect larger at ipsilateral than contralateral sites over posterior regions.”

https://www.avaate.org/IMG/pdf/electroencefalograma_20352_ftp.pdf

The lead author of this latter article is Rodney Croft, one of several Australians who have made lifetime careers out of denying the dangers of mobile phones. You can be certain that he was actually trying to disprove the “previous reports”, but he’s forced to admit that they are correct.

He also confirms that the anomalous spikes in brainwaves occur more strongly on the side of the head where the mobile phone is being held.

What exactly is this alpha brainwave state? This is a most interesting question. Here is one description:

“In general, the alpha rhythm is the prominent EEG wave pattern of an adult who is awake, but relaxed with eyes closed … In the alpha state, one is open to suggestion as the conscious logical mind is subdued.”

https://www.sleepdisordersguide.com/article/basics/brain-waves-types-of-brainwaves-alpha-brain-waves

Interesting, alpha waves also occur in REM sleep, and “It has long been believed that alpha waves indicate a wakeful period during sleep”:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alpha_wave

There is also a vegetative state known as an “alpha coma”, where the person appears comatose, but there is a distinct alpha brainwave rhythm present. This might be more of a waking nightmare, from the sound of it.

The description of an adult with their eyes closed, their attention shifting inward, is the best characterization of alpha brainwaves. The 8 Hz frequency is at the limit of low alpha, as one is falling off to sleep.

Coincidentally, this frequency is very close to the Schumann resonance frequency of the Earth. This should actually be called the Tesla frequency, as Nikola Tesla first observed it on July 4 1899, when a lightning storm approaching his Colorado Springs laboratory showed an oscillating pattern of intensity. Tesla realised that he was seeing a resonance effect of the whole planet:

http://www.tfcbooks.com/articles/tws6.htm

You’ll see that the lower Schumann resonance is about 8 Hz:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/sunearth/news/gallery/schumann-resonance.html

So if you are messing with brainwaves, and imposing a strong signal on perhaps the single most powerful and pervasive natural frequency on the planet … you are asking for trouble.

There’s a massive WHO review document of brain studies, and I counted 26 of them that reported brainwave anomalies from ordinary cell phone radiation. I’ll dig them up and list them when I get time. Plus a few others.

Now: can anyone see any possible risks, in inducing a daydreaming state in people? Including little children? Note that the natural alpha rhythm is generally only found in adults, it develops quite slowly in children.

As an education researcher, I’ll give you the clearest example I’ve seen of this hazy state. I trained as a teacher at the University of London in 1978, and had to do a three-week teaching prac at a primary school before the academic term started, just to acclimatize us to the idea of being teachers. I was faced by barrages of questions from working-class British kids, the oldest about 11. I kept a diary in which I recorded as much of this as possible.

In recent years, I’ve done quite a bit of primary music teaching, at an international school with kids from all over the world – quite a few diplomats’ kids, I might add.

In every class, with kids of all kinds of abilities – from seriously brilliant, to seriously challenged — I found the same pattern. A child would have their hand up for a question, bursting to ask me something, interrupting the lesson to get my attention. When I said, “Yes, what do you want to ask?”, these kids would just go blank and stare at me. They had completely forgotten what they wanted to ask.

I’ve spoken to lots of other teachers, I spoke to parents, all of them have cheerfully confirmed this phenomenon. Kids cannot negotiate from inner space to outer space any more, they get lost along the way. This is absolutely characteristic, in my view, with an imposed alpha brainwave rhythm.

Again, I studied “attention” in the classroom, I’m not speaking as a lay person here, but as a teacher and researcher with over 40 years’ experience. These modern kids are nothing like the kids I observed and taught in 1978. Those kids knew EXACTLY what they wanted to ask me.

As a teacher, your single most precious asset is the ATTENTION of your class. If you’ve lost their attention, you’ve lost your entire lesson, period. Any teacher will tell you this.

So: attention, the single most vital factor in classroom productivity by far, is being visibly destroyed in front of our eyes. We know for a fact, in dozens of studies, that brainwaves are affected at these digitally pulsed frequencies. We know the effect of these imposed brainwave patterns: driving the brain into a daydreaming state.

Look at the sleepwalking people around you, if you can’t see it, you are not paying … attention.

And yet here I am, explaining it all one more time, because someone says I’m talking nonsense.

Let me just deal with this last sentence, then: “There is no ‘pulsing,’ and the connection between 16 Hz in the electromagnetic spectrum and cell operation makes zero sense.”

I have established and proved that there is pulsing at just above 8 Hz, you can go and look at the spikes in the graph yourself. Now, anything radiating at 8 Hz will also produce signals at 16 Hz, 24 Hz, etc., the harmonics of that frequency.

If you want to hear a truly charming introduction to harmonics, watch Anna-Maria Hefele demonstrate vocal overtones:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHTF1-IhuC0

You will hear the distinct harmonics of one frequency in her voice.

Now, the very first harmonic of 8 Hz will be 16 Hz. This is just a fact, elementary physics. And 16 Hz happens to be the frequency of the calcium gate in cells, as I referenced above. Many authorities say that this frequency should be avoided in electronic equipment, in order to prevent interference with calcium efflux from cells.

Now, it’s simply a no-brainer that something pulsed at 8 Hz will resonate with a system pulsing at 16 Hz. It will hit every other pulse, that’s all. The recommendation to avoid 16 Hz is a standard in the electromagnetic literature, I’m not making this up. But I’m told this standard guideline makes “zero sense”. The only thing controversial in what I’m saying, is to argue that an 8 Hz pulse will affect a system at 16 Hz.

So can I give you an old radio man’s analogy? Distant shortwave listeners would often tune into local AM broadcasts by tuning into the harmonic accidentally being broadcast by the same station. So a station on 6 MHz in the 39-metre band would be broadcasting locally in Asia; an American would tune into 12 MHz, and hear the harmonic, which would be in a band that could propagate around the world, bouncing off the ionosphere.

Now, this 12 MHz harmonic was just an artifact, the station wasn’t meaning to broadcast it – but so strong would it be, that you could easily tune in, a continent away. This was a sneaky way to hear what was going on around the world.

In exactly the same way, an 8 Hz pulse will radiate at 16 Hz. If you are trying to argue with me, please go and argue with Anna-Maria Hefele, she will demonstrate the truth of what I’m saying.

So again, I will repeat: a single, digital pulsed frequency, something absolutely never found in nature, will entrain brainwaves into a “lucid dream” frame of mind, a seriously semi-zombie, highly suggestible state; will entrain the calcium uptake of all the cells in the body; and for good measure, will interfere with the Schumann resonance, the most fundamental of all Earth frequencies with which we have evolved.

You do not find these resonance effects with nuclear radiation, or with sunlight, period. And this is why microwave radiation can be worse in its biological impact than nuclear radiation.

Just to clarify Mr Barrie Trower’s exact quote in this regard, you can look at page 12 of this interview with a medical doctor:

Dr Zac Cox: “…We’re talking worse than nuclear war.”

Barrie Trower: “Oh, much worse than nuclear war. Absolutely…”

https://www.naturalscience.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/2015-06-22-WFNS-Factsheet-Interview-with-Barrie-Trower-english-WEB-.pdf

