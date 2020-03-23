Kristin Kreuk stars in Burden of Truth

No Doubt About It — Canadian Taxpayers Must Pay in Order for Kristin Kreuk to be Seen on TV

March 23, 2020

By Marie White

Kristin Kreuk, the former Nxivm coach and TV actress, has done much to virtue signal her great causes for womankind. She has not however told of her true role in the Nxivm sex cult that enslaved women.

She presently stars in a taxpayer funded [and godawful] Canadian TV show called Burden of Truth and though she has never come forward with the truth about her own role in Nxivm and its enslavement of women, [some of whom she recruited] she acts up a storm as a brave lady lawyer who fiercely takes on the big bad greedy old white men [while she followed a very bad, greedy white man as her mentor and master for about a decade.]

Kristin Kreuk’s cult leader Keith Alan Raniere

There has been some debate between Kristin’s most ardent defender, Sultan of Six [AKA Spanky or Spankmeister], and others concerning whether his spank princess actually lives off taxpayers – in order to show the world just how bad white men are and how good she is, she -the bravest of all virtue signallers.

Sultan of Six adores his mistress Kristin Kreuk and does not mind if taxpayers [in Canada] have to pay a little extra out of their paychecks to support her marvelous, spank-worthy acting

.

Kristin Kreuk appears in the low ratings but taxpayer supported Burden of Truth. It survives to plague viewers because it has Canadian content which justifies forcing taxpayers to pay for it. They are not forced to watch it and as a matter of fact they generally do not.

Here is a report from one of our readers on topic:

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation [CBC] as a whole is taxpayer funded and supported through advertisements.

CBC Radio is almost entirely funded by taxpayers. It has at times been supplemented by advertisements, but that has been discontinued as of 2016.

CBC Television is funded jointly through advertisements and taxpayers.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, branded as CBC/Radio-Canada, is a Canadian federal Crown corporation that serves as the national public broadcaster for both radio and television. The English- and French-language service units of the corporation are commonly known as CBC and Radio-Canada, respectively.

CBC Television federal funding is SUPPLEMENTED by revenue from commercial advertising on its television broadcasts. When there is a drop in ad revenue on CBC Television, usually because of a drop in viewers, the taxpayer makes up for it to compensate.

CBC Television gets additional funding from commercials to supplement federal funding. How much taxpayer money a prime time television show receives varies from show to show and how much revenue they can generate from commercials.

In CBC’s most recent annual report, CBC’s prime time television audience is at 5% of the total Canadian television audience, down from 7.6% in 2017-2018.

With less viewers, there is less advertising revenue, thus an increase in taxpayer funding to compensate.

CBC advertising revenue is down 21% overall and the decline in English-speaking Canada is at a 37% drop.

Revenues from advertising dropped from $318.2 million in 2018 to $248.7 million in 2019.

Taxpayers have to foot the bill.

Seeing as your “dream spank’s” taxpayer funded television show is prime time drama and began in 2017, there would likely be an increase in federal funding from taxpayers to make up for losses in ad revenue.

Considering the poor ratings of the show, including in the US, there would be less ad revenue coming in from commercials.

The season two finale only had 580,000 viewers in the US and the entire second season had a large drop in viewers compared to season one. The lowest US ratings for Season 2 was just 413,000 viewers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burden_of_Truth_(TV_series)#U.S._ratings

Due to CBC’s falling ratings and thus, less ad revenue, CBC is asking the CRTC for permission to broadcast less Canadian content on TV even though they are taking more Canadian tax money. As part of their broadcast licence renewal application, taxpayer funded CBC is asking the broadcast regulator for permission to show less mandated content, meaning less Canadian produced television, instead importing foreign television.

Kristin Kreuk is a Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, who served as a Nxivm coach and whose membership in Nxivm was used to recruit women. She plays a brave and outspoken lawyer who risks her career to fight a powerful group of old white men and a evil white father.

1.5 BILLION tax dollars a year for beyond biased, liberal bullshit.

This can be explained to you, Spanky. It cannot be understood for you.

***
So it seems clear that some of the very people she is condemning – white men – are paying taxes to keep her otherwise unsustainable show on the air – as she denigrates and villainizes them.

 

MK10ART’s fascinating painting of Nancy Salzman and her influence on Kristin Kreuk. What will Sultan say about that? Depend on it- he will say something.

 

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

