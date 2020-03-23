You Can’t Claim Coronavirus Fatality Rate Is 3.4%, If You’re Only Testing the Sickest People

Evgeni Von Pussy

A commenter said that up to 80% of everybody on Earth will catch Coronavirus this year (before a vaccine is available).

It’s impossible for 80% of any country’s population to get a virus like this before a vaccine is created, since ‘herd immunity’ will begin to develop LONG before the 80% mark is reached, which would greatly slow the spread.

If 80% of everybody is gonna get Kung-Flu — that means it’s gotta happen BEFORE a vaccine is circulated later this year (the first vaccine is already in trial testing and will likely be fast tracked beyond anybody’s expectations).

https://time.com/5807669/coronavirus-vaccine-moderna/

It’ll be released before 2021. Just wait and see.

BTW: This vaccine will also be available for doctors to use on the sickest patients LONG BEFORE it’s cleared for the general pubic (compassionate use exception). The sickest ICU patients can use vaccines that aren’t yet cleared for the general public as long as they make an informed consent. Which means that Kung-Flu ‘deaths’ will be close to zero once the vaccine comes out, even if it’s not yet available for the general public outside of ICU hospital units.

But anyway, getting back to your 80% figure…

Even if we didn’t have containment measures and just went about our daily lives as normal (shaking hands, attending sporting events, etc.) it would still take longer than 9 months to reach 80% infection —– because with every new infection comes ‘immunity’ for that person. Thus, when the immunity figure rises over 50%, the infection rate becomes that much more SLOW and DIFFICULT.

ISRAELI EXPERT explains ‘inaccuracy’ and ‘bias’ built into Kung-Flu’s fatality rate.

“Do you know what’s most absurd?” asked Dr. Dan Yamin. “That in the final analysis Trump was right. Not that the coronavirus is just plain flu – it absolutely isn’t – but as he put it: ‘This is just my hunch – way under 1 percent’ [will die].’”

Yamin heads the Laboratory for Epidemic Modeling and Analysis in Tel Aviv University’s engineering faculty, where he has developed models for predicting the spread of infectious diseases.

In an interview with Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, Yamin agreed with Trump’s assessment earlier this month that the World Health Organization’s 3.4% global fatality rate for coronavirus is too high.

Asked whether the research for mortality rates was biased, Yamin responded that it is “very biased.”

The doctor continued:

“If I can only carry out few tests, I will test those who have the highest chance of becoming ill, and then, when I check the mortality rate among them, I will get very high numbers. But there is one country we can learn from: South Korea. South Korea has been coping with corona for a long time, more than most Western countries, and they lead in the number of tests per capita. Therefore, the official mortality rate there is 0.9 percent. But even in South Korea, not all the infected were tested – most have very mild symptoms.

“The actual number of people who are sick with the virus in South Korea is at least double what’s being reported, so the chance of dying is at least twice as low, standing at about 0.45 percent – very far from the World Health Organization’s [global mortality] figure of 3.4 percent. And that’s already a reason for cautious optimism.”

https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/03/23/israeli-expert-trump-right-world-health-organization-wrong-on-coronavirus-death-rate/

I challenge anyone to dispute these basic facts.

Why is everybody so quick to claim that 2+2=9?

The fatality rate is not only biased, but it’s based on counting only a SMALL portion of the infected population who’s actually taken the time to be tested (which usually means testing mostly the sickest people already showing symptoms).

But in many cases, symptoms aren’t present AT ALL (or) are so mild that nobody seeks a test.

Nobody wants to tell the truth here. Basic math doesn’t lie.

You can’t claim the fatality rate is 3.4% if you’re only testing the sickest people.

South Korea’s figures are the most accurate and they agree with the Princess Cruise Ship fatality numbers (the cruise ship fatality was 1% but they had mostly older people on board, which translates to a 0.3% percent fatality rate when adjusted for USA age distribution).

