Deep Dive into Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design [Part 1]

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series by MK10ART about Girls By Design. MK10ART is studying the entire website in order to cite all of the inappropriate material. MK10ART references a call I had with one of the cofounders of Girls by Design. I am presently using her first name only [Kendra] not entirely unlike how certain women were treated in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. The reason I am doing this is because I have serious reservations about making her full name more internet searchable for Girls By Design. I was persuaded that she was not trying to recruit girls for Raniere. Others are not so certain. One of these is MK10ART. I think it is important to explore it further. However I do not see the need to further damage Kendra’s reputation unless we have something compelling to show she was personally involved in recruiting underage girls for Raniere.

Further I want to make it clear that I am not accusing Kreuk of doing that either. She clearly had a much larger role in Nxivm than Kendra did. But that does not mean she knowingly used Girls By Design to lure girls to Raniere’s bedroom.

Regardless of whether or not this was a Raniere tool to try to get girls – with Kruek’s possible unwitting help – much of the website seems age inappropriate. Therefore I think the series by MK10ART is important even if there is not connection with recruitment into Nxivm or for Raniere.

I think it is of interest in our studies as well since clearly the optics of it, the circumstantial evidence of Nxivm members like Kreuk making overtures to underage girls with plenty of sexual frankness or innuendo makes it look sinister and therefore should be placed on the record. It may flush out the truth one way or the other.

I personally suspect that Kreuk was not being nefarious. Raniere might have been and could have encouraged her to get this going without revealing his secret intent. But Kreuk seems to have blundered by the topics chosen for the website. ]

By MK10ART

Girls by Design blog officially started on June 24, 2008 with a post by ‘Tabby.’

http://web.archive.org/web/ 20080707223310/http://blog. girlsbydesign.com/2008/06/24/ hello-world/

July 2008 posts

Girls By Design is an online group created by two actresses (who were actively involved in the criminal organization called NXIVM) Kendra and Kristin Kreuk. Neither actress appears to have had a background in child development, psychology or any other credentials to counsel or teach children (much like the Nxivm members who ran Rainbow Cultural Garden Schools.)

Whatever they lacked in child development expertise, the two actresses could make up for with convincing performances. Don’t forget that actors don’t just act on stage – they give convincing performances in real life too. (This writer thinks Kendra gave an academy award winning act for Frank, who subsequently removed incriminating GBD posts by her from Frankreport.com.)

There seemed to be a strong push by NXIVM to get children under their influence while at the same time denying any connection to the cult. Allison Mack infamously declared that DOS had nothing to do with NXIVM, even though Keith Raniere was closely monitoring and managing it behind the scenes. Ditto with Jness, the Knife, Source, etc. All of the many splinter groups created and run by NXIVM members, all claimed that their projects had not-a-thing to do with NXIVM. But we know now that Raniere was behind them all.

http://web.archive.org/web/ 20080801160127/http://blog. girlsbydesign.com/2008/07/28/ ummm-i-cut-off-all-my-hair/# comments

This is one of the first posts captured by the Wayback Machine of the GirlsbyDesign Blog (which is a separate site from the Girlsbydesign.com). This was posted in July 28, 2008.

It is clear that the immensely popular teen idol, Kristin Kreuk was the main attraction. This was her baby. She was the star of the show. She admits herself in the last paragraph that she had just ended her role in Smallville and felt at a loss for what to do with her time now. This is the birth of Girlsbydesign.

Kristin was a yellow sash coach in NXIVM (read more about sashes here.) She attended Necker Island parties and was now a celebrity spokeswoman for NXIVM. Keep in mind how popular she was from her Smallville show which had only just ended. So she was still riding high with the fans that idolized her. Most of these fans were young girls who wanted to be just like her and would have joined anything she put out. They would vie for her attention.

Girlsbydesign gave girls the opportunity to obtain Kristin’s attention, approval, and advice – especially if the girl wanted to go into acting (what teenager doesn’t dream about being a star like Kreuk?) Anything Kristin posted would be automatically considered unquestionably ‘cool’ and important.

Kristin was clearly fishing for compliments in this hair post and she received many. Here are some of them to illustrate her appeal to the young starstruck fans

Rysa Says:

July 28th, 2008 at 10:05 pm

o.O 8^O

Oh my gosh!!!

Nah.. kidding… you look amazing… as always!

you’re right, sometimes we need to change… Changes make us better.

BUT, I’ll miss you in Smallville… bad for me, good for you! I mean I’ll miss you, but I’m happy with all your new projects, especially with GBD.

Girl, you rock!

———–

Andre Says:

July 28th, 2008 at 11:45 pm

Kristin, you still look gorgeous. I understand you’ll be returning to Smallville for how many episodes? Will you be using extensions or are they letting you shoot with short hair anyway?

Good luck with your future projects, I’m very annoyed that Miss Lana Lang wont be back in Smallville as she is my favourite character and Clark & Lana are my favourite TV couple ever. Definitely won’t be the same without you

xxx

The overwhelming majority of comments are from girls but one man calling himself “Dave” wrote a comment that gave the girls ‘permission to experiment’, (sounding suspiciously Raniere-esque.) Of course, this is pure speculation.

Dave Says:

July 28th, 2008 at 11:51 pm

Kristin, you could shave your head bald and you would still be gorgeous. I like that you have the confidence to do it. Being a guy who grew his hair long for a few years I know its not an easy thing to do.

All you ladies who want to experiment should feel free to do so. I get the sense that this Girls by Design thing is very much aimed at helping young women gain confidence in yourself. So even though I prefer long hair, I say go for it and do whatever makes you feel good. Don’t worry about what “everyone else” thinks. Be happy with yourself.

Sexy7

The Sexy7 theme was introduced at the inception of Girlsbydesign. Others have written about how inappropriate this theme is with preteens. Along with this, Kendra and Kreuk seemed overeager to get the girls on video.

Film Your Sexy 7 with us!!

Posted by Tabby | Filed under Uncategorized

Hey all!!! So Kristin and I will be at Comic-Con tomorrow (Thursday) and we’d love to get your Sexy 7 on film (IF you are a female… please). Stop by the autograph line for Street Fighter (Capcom’s booth, we’ll be there from 12 – 1) and we’ll grab you while you’re in line and record your fabulous Sexy 7 to our snazzy HD Camera!

Love,

Tabby & Kristin

PS… The FIRST person to record a Sexy 7 will receive a freeeeeeeeee tank top with the GBD logo, autographed of course!

http://web.archive.org/web/ 20080731141232/http://blog. girlsbydesign.com/2008/07/23/ film-your-sexy-7-with-us/

Most of the girls’ responses to this post were that they could not attend because of geographical distances. Kendra and Kreuk (V+K) seemed to have forgotten they were dealing with preteens who can’t just jump on a plane and visit them at ComicCon (duh!).

Not to worry, this wouldn’t be the last request for videos of the underage groupies members.

http://web.archive.org/web/ 20080730155757/http://blog. girlsbydesign.com/

V + K seemed to have seen some of the girls and felt they were too fat for their (or Raniere’s) tastes.

This new post appeared in July 2008 as well.

Posted by Tabby | Filed under Journey

Hey all you lovely peoples! So I thought that I would check in this week about my weight! I can’t believe a week has already passed since I posted my last results (remember the defy! defy! defy! entry?)! I’ve got amazing news to report!

So two months ago (and two days) I made a goal to lose 25 pounds in 3 months. That amount seemed steep to me, to be honest. It was around 2 pounds a week and I was worried I’d take it off way too soon. I stepped on the scale today and it registered 225.6 pounds. Exactly 25 pounds from when I started this amazing journey. I can’t believe it! I’ve seriously been walking around going “no friggin way!”

So… I guess its time to celebrate!

Speaking of health… I’m really excited to be able to welcome a friend of mine who is also a personal trainer to the blog! Sarah J. has been working as a personal trainer to some of the celebrities working in Vancouver and has been a fun friend and support for me during these last two months. While she’s not my own personal trainer, I have the privilege of meeting with her on occasion and talking health with her. I always come away from a conversation with her with so much more knowledge about healthy living than I went in. Now, you all will get to experience the wonder that is Sarah J as she will be blogging occasionally here about health, fitness, and answering questions from me and you all. Exciting huh!?

Right on! Okay! I think my first question for Sarah J will be if its safe to create more aggressive goals for my weight loss program and start loosing(sic) 3 to 4 pounds a week instead of 2. We shall see!

Thanks for keeping up with my progress! Talk to you next Friday about this journey at the latest!

http://web.archive.org/web/ 20080801160115/http://blog. girlsbydesign.com/2008/07/18/ weekly-check-in-a-celebration/

—-

What is disturbing about this weight loss post for girls is that it is not offering any sound advice for eating healthier or increasing activity. Instead it focuses on “loosing” as much weight as possible ASAP or as ‘Tabby’ writes “create more aggressive goals form my weight loss.” The audience here, again, was comprised of preteen girls, many who probably hadn’t hit puberty yet. They would feel fat already thanks to Hollywood standards. Anorexia and bulimia often start at this age. This is a very sensitive topic for females at a formative age.

We all know about Keith Raniere’s strict policy for his women being as thin as possible. In my opinion, V + K sets a dangerous, pro-NXIVM agenda here right from the start of their Girls By Design blog. It does not foster health and beauty but starving and sending videos in of their Sexy7 selves – and this is all in the first month of GBD’s existence.

web.archive.org/web/ 20080707113013/http://blog. girlsbydesign.com/

Girls by Design: This is a Blog

7 Word Sundays

Posted by Tabby | Filed under My Word is My Bond: Writing Assignments

Assignment

Use all of the following seven words to construct a poem, short story, or prose:

footloose, beach, sluggish, cheesecake, tenderness, anachronism, prism, perhaps

Kristin’s Entry:

Perhaps. I am watching the waves recede back into the depths of the Ocean, my heart full of tenderness. His kindness seemed like an anachronism from this prism of sadness. Perhaps I am simply unaware of the sluggish quality of my heart, the slowness at which it moves compared to the speed of others. His heart seemed so footloose, so fancy free. So… chivalrous and unexpected. This moment is the first moment I think I can see clearly the nature of his parting. The beach is quiet as I realize that it was always me who could not love myself. And it was me who could not see the vastness of my own spirit. But perhaps the vastness was there all along. A smile creeps over my lips. I take a huge bite of fresh blueberry cheesecake.

Tabby’s Entry:

Why does a day spent at home, doing nothing in particular, feel so much more sluggish compared to other activities done away from home… say shopping, or perhaps a trip to the beach? It seems as if time is an ever changing instrument used by some unknown power to directly effect everything around me. When I want time to go faster, it laughs and refuses. When I’d like for it to go slower, to enjoy more of the life around me, it rushes by, faster than wind, whispering to me with sounds that resemble the childish taunt, “You can’t get me!”

Somewhere from upstairs I hear the distant tunes of something similar to the old song, “footloose” and something in me seems to stir, recognizing an anachronism from a distant past sliding gently through the poorly insulated walls with a certain rustic tenderness and politeness, so as not to stir too much in my mind. My fight with time begins to fade as my mind turns to the rumble in my belly. Food would be good. A piece of cheesecake appears in some external thought-bubble that I imagine exists. Delicious as though it may seem, I push it aside to find a better alternative. For the time, I leave my prism of thoughts for a basic survival need. This only lasts for three seconds, as I begin to analyze why cheesecake felt so survival based at the time. Three seconds, however, can sometimes last an eternity… especially when one is hungry.

Permalink | July 6th, 2008

9 Responses to “7 Word Sundays”

Ashley Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 8:49 pm

Uhhmm did you notice that you have 8 words up there?!…

Mmmmm cheescake.

Tabby Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 8:51 pm

HAHA yes, we did! That was the personality of Mari, giving us more than what we asked for! *g*

LI Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 9:54 pm

Kristin, you write well.

Write a book or something

Gina Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 9:55 pm

My footloose and boring life continues. Back from the gorgeous beach of Santa Monica and Malibu, I am now back to my hometown. I’m not used from going an arid environment to an environment rich in green.

I was tempted to take a prism up to the sun and let is cast a rainbow on the sand. Or would the sand reflect or absorb the light? I feel sluggish after the 5 hour plane ride. Jetlag begins to set in. Tenderness overtakes me as streams of tears wells up in my eyes, for this was my home for almost a year. The anachronism was painfully obvious. Was I meant to be here at this time of my life? Perhaps the only way to escape from the troubles concerning my roommate and I.

Today, I set all of my troubles aside and grab a delicious cheesecake from the fridge.

Ashley Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 10:27 pm

Mmmmm cheesecake… or fitting in my bathing suit for the summmer at the beach?

Ugh! Fiiine… I. Will. Not. Be. Tempted… But maybe… perhaps… No, no, nooo… Remember what we are learning in our Prism Weight Loss Program…

I sluggishly walked back to the living room to finish watching “Footloose”… Anachronism… Ha, hey, I guess my teacher was right, you never know when you will use that word…

Kevin Bacon… mmmmm bacon… Nooo, stop that…

I think I need to call one of my supporters… they speak with such tenderness and are so ecourging…

I turn to grab the phone, and stop… why does it look like a…

Mmmmm ice cream sandwich…

Gina Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 10:38 pm

lol @ Kevin bacon! Ice cream sounds good! It’s too hot lol. XD

Lydia Says:

July 6th, 2008 at 11:48 pm

In this era of computers, writing with pen and paper can be considered as an anachronism. But, returning to the simplest of things can feel good. I’m eating a delicious piece of cheesecake, there’s the theme song from the movie Footloose on the background, I’ve got a splendid view on the beach, I feel the breeze of fresh air, I see a cute puppy running into the wind, I’m wearing a necklace with prism pendant … I take it all in, I enjoy and I’m grateful for these simple pleasures of life. Life is beautiful. People shouldn’t take life for granted. Instead of feeling sluggish, tired, irritated and unhappy, perhaps they should put less pressure on themselves and take the time to really live and truly enjoy moments of tenderness and happiness.

Denise Says:

July 7th, 2008 at 12:06 am

I gave it a shot, im not sure if i put the words in correctly im to tired to know what im writting.

As I walk along this lonely beach with the waves crashing against my legs making them feel sluggish, I cant seem to stop thinking about him. Its almost as if I’m stuck in a prism of memories. The tenderness of his touch against my skin,the weird way he licked his strawberry cheesecake off his fork, how he was always so footloose and kind, he loved me so much.Perhaps this anachronism is a good thing. He will always be in my memories, but no longer in my heart. Those days are over, but I will cherish them forever.

Sarah Says:

July 7th, 2008 at 6:40 am

Beautiful prose Kristin. But I cannot tell if you are talking about the ocean or a guy. LOL

web.archive.org/web/ 20080704184443/http://www. myspace.com/girlsbydesign

Finally here are some of the excellent paintings and sketches created by MK10ART of Kristin Kreuk and Girls by Design.

MK10ART’s painting of Nancy Salzman and her influence on Kristin Kreuk.

MK10ART’s sketch of Girls By Design leader Kristin Kreuk

MK10ART’s painting of Kristin Kreuk

MK10ART

Allison Mack and Lauren embrace each other with Kristin Kreuk in the background.

Kruek and Nicki Clyne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

