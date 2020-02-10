The Stripe Path – a Primer for Those Considering Joining NXIVM

The “Stripe Path” is the means of advancement within Nxivm.

But there are still devotees who plan to keep it alive using another name and continue to use it as Nxivm in Mexico where the US government has no jurisdiction.

Since I first published this story, the US Government has seized Nxivm.

But it bears repeating for the many new readers who have asked for a primer on various aspects of Nxivm, including how the sashes and stripes work in Nxivm.

I published the main part of this story back in December 2018.

Nxivm’s members are awarded colored sashes, which they are privileged to wear around the neck at NXIVM courses.

The awarding of sashes is based on one’s services to NXIVM.

The decision to promote is entirely arbitrary and was the ultimate decision of Keith Raniere alone.

Prior to his incarceration, it was possible for an attractive and slender woman to make her way up to the top fairly rapidly through personal mentoring by Raniere.

In short, the color of the sash signifies rank.

Rank within Nxivm is also denoted by means of handsome “stripes,” which are added to a member’s sash until she or he earned a sash of a higher-ranking color.

The valuable sashes worn by the august leaders of NXIVM. The cost of the physical sashes may not be high [about $7] but their value in garnering Executive Success is immeasurable.

Let us now examine the ranks:

White

The lowest rank are “students” who wear the white sash.

There have been likely more than 15,000 whites. Anyone who pays for the course gets a white sash.

At the classes, the white sashes learn to recite praises to the Vanguard,, how to bow before him and learn the secret handclasp.

A white sash can be obtained for as little as $2,000. Pretty and slender women have been known to get them for free.

Yellow

The next rank is that of a coach, who wears yellow. They work for free and pay monthly fees to keep their yellow sash. Pretty women, with generous and compliant dispositions, have been known to get a yellow rather quickly after visiting Raniere at his “library.”

There have been 1,000-1,500 who have worn the yellow sash over the 20 years of NXIVM.

Yellow sashes can be obtained for as little as $25,000 in cash and services. Plus annual fees. Each additional stripe – and there are four – cost another $50,000.

Unless one is a young slender woman.

Income in return – zero.

Orange

The next higher rank permits a person to be eligible to actually make a [small] salary or earn commissions [for recruiting]. They are called “Proctors”and they wear the orange sash.

I would estimate there have been several hundred orange-sashed Proctors.

Orange sashes have been obtained for as little as $150,000 in cash and services. Each additional stripe costs about $100,000 more in cash and services.

The most expensive Orange sash- with four stripes was obtained by Clare Bronfman. It cost her more than $100 million.

Average income in return for being an orange – $35,000 annually.

Green

Above the orange-sashed ones loom the “Senior Proctors” who wear the glittering green.

There have been less than 20 Greens.

Cost of a Green – $1 million in cash or services.

Average income in return: $90,000 [Plus possible promise of an avatar baby.]

[Some have said that the cost of Harvard education is substantially less than getting a Green Sash, but Harvard does not teach the wisdom of the Vanguard.]

Among notable Greens:

Lauren Salzman

Lauren R. Salzman

Green, Edge, 4 stripes

Loreta J. Garza Davila

Green, 4 stripes

Sara R. Bronfman-Igtet

Green, 3 stripes

Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma

Green, 3 stripes

Esther L. Carlson

Green, Edge, 1 stripes

Emiliano Salinas Occelli

Green, 1 stripe*

Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone

Green, Edge

Jimena Garza promoted to the green sash accomplished her goal of getting six women branded in June.

Jimena “Brand My Pussy’ Garza Davila

Green

Emiliano Salinas [green t shirt] dances with sister Cecelia [also in green t shirt] as they bow to their master Keith Raniere.

Cecilia Salinas Occelli

Dawn Morrison

Green