Is Coronavirus Retaliation for Trump’s Tariffs on China?

Gandhi once said that “you can judge the character of a nation by the way it treats its animals.” This is a statement I absolutely agree with. Criminals involved in serial killing and violent crime almost always start with abusing animals.

A look at the Wuhan Market Place, with some images too graphic for me (please don’t, Frank), will make one understand that if animal abuse is a science, then China has perfected it. Yes, dogs, raccoons, deer, bats, and a host of exotic animals are found stuffed in cramped, inhumane cages, waiting for an inhumane death that will at least end their suffering. This is a nation known for organ harvesting on its own prisoners—why should we accept anything else? Boiling animals alive should be easy.

Images of “Bat heart” soup have made the rounds, with bats, their chests split open, perched on the edge of a soup bowl, diners gleefully enjoying their lunch. How appetizing.

Coronavirus, first reported just two months ago, has already spread globally, and may very well be the next global pandemic. Cases are doubling literally overnight, and the kill rate is currently higher than the flu.

This disease came out of nowhere, and has taken us by storm, like the NAZI storm troopers pouring into Poland in its Blitzkrieg.

Most importantly, however, is that this illness may have been released just months after Trump announced tariffs on goods from China. Our tariff policy has literally allowed trillions of dollars to leave this country and make a new, improved communist China. Tariffs’ main purpose originally was to help the stronger economies of the world, mainly, the Allied partners, to allow countries destroyed in WWII to be rebuilt. They were set to expire in the seventies but never did.

Trump first announced the much needed “trade war” with China in 2018.

We do not know when the first case of Coronavirus appeared, because the Chinese is largely untrustworthy in its reporting. In fact, the original Chinese reporters who broke the story either disappeared or died from whatever cause. The Chinese have issued gag orders on reporters, and right now, the world has to piece together the origins and devastation of this illness on its own.

What we do know, however, is that Wuhan, China is also home to the largest military lab in China. It is a bio-medical high security lab, and Sen. Tom Cotton has his theories.

[See: https://www.businessinsider.com/tom-cotton-coronavirus-come-from-chinese-super-laboratory-2020-2 ]

I doubt we will ever know where Coronavirus came from, but that it is in retaliation to tariffs should not be ignored. If it did come from a military lab, that would certainly explain the delay in its release from the announcement of tariffs (if there even was a delay).

But why would they? If Cornoavirus was, in fact, manufactured in a lab, why would the Chinese release it into the world? Were they trying somehow to make extra money from the sale of, say, antibiotics? Was it being tested to see if antibiotics would even work on it?? (anitbiotics are usually ineffective on viruses).

We simply don’t know if this virus came from an exotic food source or if it was bio-engineered in a lab.

If it was bio-engineered in a lab, could it have been released to get even at Trump for the trade war? Could it have been an attempt to make money to make up for the tariff losses???

Pure guesswork, yes, but figure this:

The Chinese currently control over 90% of our antibiotics—what better way to cripple us than through illness?

As NBC reported just prior to us hearing about coronavirus:

“Antibiotics, which turn life-threatening infections into minor nuisances, are considered the single biggest advance in modern medicine.

“But imagine if the supply of antibiotics to the United States was suddenly cut off.

“American national security officials are worrying about that scenario as they come to grips with this little understood fact: The vast majority of key ingredients for drugs that many Americans rely on are manufactured abroad, mostly in China.

“As the U.S. defense establishment grows increasingly concerned about China’s potentially hostile ambitions, the pharmaceutical supply chain is receiving new scrutiny.”

Read more:

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/u-s-officials-worried-about-chinese-control-american-drug-supply-n1052376

Food for though. Just not bat heart food.

