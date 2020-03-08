Bangkok: Where Did You Live Frank? and Other Crude Attacks

Frank Report is lucky indeed to have Bangkok, who is now using the moniker Pablo. He also uses the moniker Citizens United Against Shitty Journalism on occasion to post some of his comments.

The reason we are lucky to have Bangkok is that he takes opposite positions on almost everything he can think of and that sparks debate and gives me a chance to respond.

There are some who think Bangkok is lawyer Dennis Burke, the Arizona Mafia captain who represented Clare Bronfman and Emliano Salinas, with the emphasis on the latter. There are others who say I created Bangkok to provoke debate. The fact is I honestly don’t know who Bangkok is.

By Bangkok

I’m surprised that Lauren Salzman wasn’t asked [on the witness stand in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere] where Frank Parlato lived when he was doing Keith’s bidding and living in Albany.

I’m guessing that Frank lived on Flintlock Lane or Generals Way, very close to his Vanguard and just a stone’s throw from his benefactor, Clare Bear.

I’m guessing that Frank would drive to Clare’s home each day to meet with her, where he attempted to steal her away from Vanguard in an ill-fated plan that wound up backfiring on Frank.

I think that Frank and Jim Del Negro probably lived together as roomies and buddies.

I’m guessing that Lauren’s testimony provided a trip down memory lane for Frank Parlato.

But where did Joe Ohara live when he was in Albany? I’m guessing it was either Generals Way or Oregon Trail.

I’ve been trying to decipher why Frank has extra anger towards Lauren. I can’t be sure, but I think it’s cuz maybe Lauren dangled her feminine candy towards Frank but then she withheld her womanly fruit and was only teasing.

That could have been what happened.

Frank already confirmed that Nancy offered her personal services to Frank, but he politely declined.

I’m guessing that Frank wanted Lauren instead of Nancy. Maybe that’s where his anger towards Lauren was born from?

What does Frank say? 🙂

***

By Frank Parlato

Great questions Banguard

When I lived in the Albany area – while working for Nxivm – I lived at three locations. At first – for about a month and a half [Sept-Oct. 2007] – I lived at Clare’s manor house in Delanson about 45 minutes from Vanguard.

I lived there by myself and had run of the farm. A Mexican woman lived in a nearby guest house and was assigned to take care of my needs, run errands etc. She was a well educated woman and was taking Nxivm classes and working off payment for the intensives by assisting me.

In addition, Keith assigned Kristin Keeffe as my liaison and general assistant. Keeffe developed a team of about a dozen Nxivm members whose job it was to assist. They would come out to the farm to meet me. Farouk Rojas was one of them. I found him to be bright and well mannered.

At the time he was very much absorbed in fulfilling the dream Keith had promised him – that he would be a recording star.

At the time, it seemed not out of the question, since Clare and Sara’s brother, Edgar Bronfman Jr., was president of Warner Music.

After about a month and a half, I found it more convenient to be closer to Vanguard. At first I rented a suite in a hotel. Then Vanguard – the generous dude that he was – used Clare Bronfman’s money to fix up a place for me where I had my own comfortable apartment on Ushers Road.

I stayed there until I left for Los Angeles.

I never lived on Flintlock Lane or Generals Way. In fact I never visited Keith at his home at 3 Flintlock and never went to Clare at her home in Clifton Park, which was, as I recall, a home she bought from Nancy. I did visit Kristin at her home at 1 Flintlock, which was two doors over from Keith. Pam lived in between.

I met Clare at my place [her farm] or Nancy’s house or we met at coffee shops. Keith I [and Cwould meet at Nancy’s house.

I think I have mentioned before that I did not attempt to steal her away from Vanguard. Though in retrospect perhaps I should have stolen her away.

If I had successfully snatched her way by wooing her and perhaps wedding her it would have saved the poor girl’s life and would have been something I would have been very happy about during the day, but Lord, it would have been dreadful at night.

I never roomed with Jim Del Negro when he lived in Clifton Park. I think he roomed with Mark Vicente and Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez at that time. I visited him at his place however. I could have never roomed with those guys. They had a giant screen TV set and it was on all the time it seemed.

I don’t live with a TV and have not watched TV since 1969.

I did however invite Jim to come out with me to Los Angeles when I left Clifton Park in late December 2007 to investigate a real estate deal that Clare and Sara Bronfman had invested some $26 million into but had nothing in their names.

At first, my team – which featured, Jim, Will Diamond, Lou Avino, my lawyer Paul Grenga and myself, took rooms at the Beverly Hilton. Then, in order to save Bronfman money, I rented two houses in Woodlawn Hills.

In time, Will brought his 19 year old girlfriend and their baby to live in the house, since it appeared we would be in town for a while. When my lawyer left – after making legal arrangements for me to recover the properties and get the development restarted, Jim took over his room and began to make advances on Will’s young girlfriend.

I don’t know what happened. There are two different stories, one from the girl and one from Jim. The girl, her name is Rose, said Jim systematically seduced her with his olive-oil voice and guinea charm and of course the promise of ethical executive success. The girl said she thought he meant to mentor her with secret teachings when he undressed her to examine her aura.

Jim, on the other hand, told me that Rose, who is about 4’11” and 100 pounds, raped him when he lay helplessly in his bed. While he may have had orgasms – it was still rape, he said.

Lauren’s testimony, when she was asked where everyone lived in Clifton Park was not quite a trip down memory lane for me. I already made that trip several times.

I have been to Clifton Park and specifically to Knox Woods in the past two years. Once I walked around the entire area with Karen U.- that was quite a bit of fun.

I also met Barbara Bouchey and enjoyed going to the various homes of Nxivm members who had all left their homes. I spoke with neighbors and got a lovely bunch of anecdotes about the cult that lived in their midst.

Karen also had a collection of sashes and she was kind enough to give me one of each sash – white, yellow, orange, green, purple and gold.

I went up the stripe path one single day.

As for Joe Ohara, he was already living in Albany when he worked for Nxivm. He had his own place.

Finally, I don’t have “extra anger towards Lauren.” I have had anger at the way she treated some of the Nxivm women. After deliberating on it quite a bit, I now lean towards leniency for her and hopefully healing.

I think she desperately wanted to be a mother and she forsook all other men to wait on Keith’s promise to sire an avatar baby with her. She waited more than 15 years and was cruelly deceived. He used her like dirt under his feet,

Yes, she did some rotten things, but I do not think she is rotten and I don’t think prison is the remedy.

I can say this with equanimity and dispassion for unlike Bangkok I am not enamored with her.

Lauren never acted in any manner with me other than professional and our contact was minimal. I did not know that Lauren was part of Keith’s harem at the time I was there, so you see, Bangkok, there is nothing to be jealous about.

