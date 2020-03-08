The Real Reason Behind Water Fluoridation — Is Not to Benefit Children’s Teeth

By Fred

Fluoride is the total worst, rat poison, neurotoxin, absolutely of no value to the human body, carcinogen, causes ADD, avoid at all cost.

If you try to pin down the story that the Nazis used fluoride to subdue concentration camp inmates, it’s very hard to prove. You sometimes find the story of Charles Perkins mentioned, an American chemist who prepared a report after visiting the camps. But nothing definite.

Now, there’s a letter by Perkins that provided conclusive proof, insider confirmation, that this story was absolutely true, and also that the Nazis learned this from the Soviets when Hitler and Stalin were best pals.

This letter is in a book called Mind Control, World Control, by Jim Keith. It calls itself “The Encyclopedia of Mind Control”, and it does give a very comprehensive overview of the whole history of mind control by governments in the modern era.

Jim Keith is not scared to give his own assessment of various sources.

However, I could find no trace of this Perkins letter on the internet, only in the hard copy book, so I was really glad to see that you can find Jim Keith’s entire book online now. I’m just going to paste Perkins’s letter in below, to have it on record. I bought Jim Keith’s book in 1997, the year of its publication, and I’ve copy-typed quite a few stories from it, to make sure they were available online.

You can find the whole book here:

https://archive.org/stream/JimKeithMindControlWorldControlTheEncyclopediaOfMindControl/Jim+Keith+-+Mind+Control%2C+World+Control+-+The+Encyclopedia+of+Mind+Control_djvu.txt

https://archive.org/stream/JimKeithMindControlWorldControlTheEncyclopediaOfMindControl/Jim+Keith+-+Mind+Control%2C+World+Control+-+The+Encyclopedia+of+Mind+Control_djvu.txt

Here is definitive proof that the fluoridation of water was indeed a Nazi/Soviet plot to subdue entire populations. This should be in school history books. It’s the smoking gun of the fluoride story, in my opinion. Put it out as widely as possible, it’s time this truth was known, not least that the Nazis and the Communists are two sides of exactly the same totalitarian coin.

Mind Control is a little known and highly controversial topic today. Veteran author and investigator Jim Keith claims to have uncovered a surprising amount of information on the technology, experimentation and implementation of Mind Control technology. Various chapters in this shocking book are on early CIA experiments such as Project Artichoke and Project RHIC-EDOM, the methodology and technology of implants, Mind Control Assassins and Couriers, various famous “Mind Control” victims such as Sirhan Sirhan and Candy Jones. Also featured in this book are chapters on how Mind Control technology may be linked to some UFO activity and UFO abductions.

Mind Control, World Control,

by Jim Keith, p. 69:

Charles Eliot Perkins, one of America’s top industrial chemists, was dispatched by the U.S. government to assist in taking over the German industrial giant I.G. Farben after World War II. In a letter that Perkins wrote to the Lee Foundation for Nutritional Research in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 2, 1954, he stated,

“I have your letter of September 29 asking for further documentation regarding a statement made in the book The Truth About Water Fluoridation to the effect that the idea of water fluoridation was brought to England from Russia by the Russian Communist, Kreminoff.

“In the 1930s, Hitler and the German Nazis envisioned a world to be dominated and controlled by the Nazi philosophy of pan-Germanism… The German chemists worked out a very ingenious and far-reaching plan of mass control which was submitted to and adopted by the German General Staff. This plan was to control the population in any given area through mass medication of drinking water supplies. By this method, they could control the population of whole areas, reduce population by water medication that would produce sterility in the women, and so on. In this scheme of mass control, sodium fluoride occupied a prominent place.

“We are told by the fanatical ideologists who are advocating the fluoridation of water supplies in this country that their purpose is to reduce tooth decay in children, and it is the plausibility of this excuse, plus the gullibility of the public and the cupidity of the public officials that is responsible for the present spread of artificial water fluoridation in this country.

“However — and I want to make this very definite and very positive — the real reason behind water fluoridation is not to benefit children’s teeth. If this were the real reason there are many ways in which it could be done that are much easier, cheaper and far more effective. The real purpose behind water fluoridation is to reduce the resistance of the masses to domination and control and loss of liberty…

“In the rear occiput of the left lobe of the brain there is a small area of brain tissue that is responsible for the individual’s power to resist domination. Repeated doses of infinitesimal amounts of fluorine will in time gradually reduce the individual’s power to resist domination by slowly poisoning and narcotizing this area of brain tissue and make him submissive to the will of those who wish to govern him…

“I was told of this entire scheme by a German chemist who was an official of the great Farben chemical industries and was also prominent in the Nazi movement at the time. I say this will all earnestness and sincerity of a scientist who has spent nearly 20 years’ research into the chemistry, biochemistry, physiology and pathology of fluorine — any person who drinks artificially fluorinated water for a period of one year or more will never again be the same person, mentally or physically.”

— That’s pretty uncompromising.

***

The US Dept. of Health is gung ho on the use of fluoride for every man, woman and child in America:

The traditional view: Water fluoridation is the controlled adjustment of fluoride to a public water supply to reduce tooth decay. Fluoridated water contains fluoride at a level that is effective for preventing cavities; this can occur naturally or by adding fluoride. … Bottled water typically has unknown fluoride levels.

Is the American Academy of Pediatrics aligned with the fluoride purveyors or do they honestly believe fluoride in water is good for everyone?

***

Editor’s note: An organization called the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology opposes fluoride for a variety of reasons.

They do not directly accuse a deep state government of a long-range plan of weakening America’s spirit of defiance.





According to the IAMT

Fluoride is being added to the water of everyone, even if some people do not want it and still others do not even know about the fluoride being added to the water or about its health risks.

Lack of safety for this chemical and its health risks.

Fluoride is not a required component for human growth and development.

Fluoride has been recognized as one of 12 industrial chemicals known to cause developmental neurotoxicity in human beings.

Researchers have challenged the alleged safety and effectiveness of fluoride.

Fluoride is known to impact the cardiovascular, central nervous, digestive, endocrine, immune, integumentary, renal, respiratory, and skeletal systems

Exposure to fluoride has been linked to

Alzheimer’s disease

cancer

diabetes

heart disease

infertility

fluoride toxicity

Many other adverse health outcomes

Since water fluoridation began in 1940s, an array of products containing fluoride have been introduced to the average consumer including

water,

dental products,

pesticides,

fluoride supplements,

other prescription drugs,

many other sources.

There is no current accurate estimate of just how much fluoride people are taking in from all of these sources.

Dental fluorosis is recognized as the first visible sign of fluoride toxicity. According to 2010 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 23% of Americans aged 6-49 and 41% of children aged 12-15 exhibit fluorosis to some degree.

A bottle-fed baby in a fluoridated area gets up to 200 times more fluoride than a breast-fed baby, resulting in an increased risk of dental fluorosis and other adverse effects.

Fluoride added to many water supplies attracts lead, which can be found in certain plumbing pipes. Fluoride has been linked to higher blood lead levels in children.

Decreased decayed, missing, and filled teeth has occurred both in countries with and without the systemic application of fluoridated water. Fluoride primarily works to reduce tooth decay topically (i.e. scrubbing it directly onto to teeth with a toothbrush), as opposed to drinking or ingesting fluoride through water.

Fluoride’s ties to the phosphate fertilizer and dental industries is suspicious and may help prevent articles published that are critical of fluoride.

Research has indicated that fluoride does not aid in preventing pit and fissure decay (the most prevalent form of tooth decay in the U.S.)

Research has indicated that fluoride does not aid in preventing baby bottle tooth decay (prevalent in poor communities).

Research has suggested that in malnourished children and individuals of lower socio-economic status, fluoride can increase the risk of dental caries due to calcium depletion and other circumstances.

People on low incomes are least able to afford avoidance measures (reverse osmosis or bottled water) or medical and dental treatment for dental fluorosis and other fluoride-related ailments.

Animals are exposed to fluoride in the environment through pollution of air, water, soil, and food.

Harmful effects of fluoride, including species vulnerability, have been reported in an array of wild animals. Even domestic pets have been subjects of reports raising concerns about fluoride exposure, especially through their water and food.



