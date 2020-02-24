Could Gary Busey Play Keith Raniere in Movie Version of His Life?

We may have reached another low water mark here at Frank Report but we have to push forward and satisfy our many readers.

A Commenter wrote, “Master Vanguard is so very creepy. Who should play him in the movie?”

And commenter, Jonathan Tuttle replied: “Definitely Gary Busey.”

Busey is an interesting choice and he has appeared in over 150 films and frankly has developed kind of a cult following himself among film fans.

He might be the perfect choice.

Here are some photos that show that Busey might be up to playing the role of Keith Raniere, if there is a movie made about him.

