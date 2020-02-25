Meet the Arizona Mafia — But Can They Do Anything to Help Emiliano Salinas Avoid Indictment?

Since Burke is close to his Mafia compadres on the other side of the border – especially the Salinas crime organization – it puzzled me why Bronfman would have selected him to represent her in what could result in a significant prison sentence for her.

I suspected at the time that Burke was planted on her team to covertly protect the Salinas’ interests – which was primarily to ensure, even if Bronfman had to take the fall, that Emiliano Salinas would not be indicted.

So far it has worked, but the winds of change have been felt, rustling in the distance. Sources say that while Clare has been convicted and is to be sentenced in April, that Emiliano is still under investigation in the Eastern District of NY.

So once again let us have a look at the team, that would do just about anything to protect Emiliano: The Arizona Mafia.

First of all – it is called the Arizona Mafia – but it is not connected to the Sicilian Mafia. It is a political-social group known colloquially in Washington, D.C. and beyond as the “Arizona Mafia.”

This Arizona-based group is known to include some of the most ruthless political operators within the U.S. Democratic party or to phrase it better, they have been in the past, “the strong arm of the Democratic party.” They are tied to Obama, to Clinton and to the Salinas political family in Mexico.

The ties are clear, real, and verifiable from multiple sources. The ties of the “Arizona Mafia” within the United States Democratic party and their business dealings, social friendships, and interests in Mexico suggest and reveal numerous current and past ties between the Democratic Party and former Mexican President Carlos Salinas.

There are significant sub-members and branches of the “Arizona Mafia”. However, to include those names, at this time, as members of the “Arizona Mafia” would not be as relevant to readers at this time as the top 10 members.

Although there are big, “A-list” names in the United States Democratic Party who are doing corrupt business with the Arizona Mafia – members in the U.S. and Mexico – they are not directly in the “Arizona Mafia” themselves and so the distinction must be maintained.

First off – the leader of this group is Janet Napolitano. She is the boss.

The history of the Arizona Mafia is the history of how a group of Napolitano’s friends gained political experience, moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C., and became the social group known as the “Arizona Mafia.”

In 1993, Napolitano was appointed by President Bill Clinton as the United States Attorney for the District of Arizona. At the state level, Napolitano won a statewide election and became the Attorney General of Arizona

from 1999 to 2003. Napolitano then won an extremely close election as governor of Arizona in 2003 against Republican Matt Salon. Napolitano credited former Nogales, Arizona Mayor Marco Lopez, “the youngest Mayor in America,” for delivering the votes the night of the election, that she said pushed her over the top and made her governor of Arizona. In August of 2008, Napolitano, her right-hand man, Dennis Burke, Noah Kroloff, and Arizona-Mexico Commission Director Marco Lopez, flew together with Jeffrey Peterson on Peterson’s Cessna Citation X private jet, from Phoenix, Arizona, to Denver Colorado, where Napolitano gave a speech endorsing presidential candidate Barack Obama. At that convention, Hillary Clinton nominated Obama as the official candidate of the Democratic Party for President of the United States. On November 4, 2008, Obama won the presidential election. The next day, November 5, 2008, Napolitano and her right-hand man, Dennis Burke, joined the Obama-Biden Transition team in Washington, D.C. The following month, in December of 2008, Obama nominated Napolitano as his candidate for Homeland Security Secretary. Napolitano remained governor of Arizona until January 2009, when she became the 3rd Secretary of the United States Homeland Security (DHS). DHS Offices include the Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection, FEMA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), United States Coast Guard, the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office, and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Napolitano named her most loyal and closest friends and allies to posts within the Department of Homeland Security. Many of these individuals moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. When the “Napolitano crew” arrived in D.C., they were known by friends and colleagues as the “Arizona Mafia,” a joke name that referred to how ruthless and willing they were to do absolutely anything in support of their boss, Napolitano. Many in D.C. were rightfully terrified to hear that they had engaged in a dispute or problem with a member of Napolitano’s “Arizona Mafia,” due to the reputation they developed for ruthlessness. The top 10 Arizona Mafia members are, in rough order of importance: 1. Janet Napolitano – The Boss. Former chief of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and a top member of the Democratic Party. Napolitano was ranked by Forbes Magazine as the world’s eighth most powerful woman in 2013. Napolitano left DHS after many department scandals. She was known in Arizona for her backroom deals and ruthless targeting of conservatives. At the time of Napolitano’s resignation, there was suspicion in the press about why she had resigned. Many believe she abruptly left DHS because of some sordid dealings that were about to be discovered. “Napolitano Leaving DHS Under Cloud of Suspicion” While Napolitano ran DHS, aside from other scandals, there was an important federal discrimination suit, which accused Janet Napolitano of “turning the department into a female-run ‘frat house’ where male staffers were banished to the bathrooms and routinely humiliated.” James Hayes Jr., who retied as New York’s top Homeland Security cop, claims Napolitano filled top spots in Washington, D.C., with two of her gal pals who were bent on tormenting male employees. The suit identified them as Dora Schriro, who is Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction and Suzanne Barr, the chief of staff for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” In 2014, a Senate oversight panel found that Charles Edwards, formerly the Inspector General of Homeland Security (DHS), “altered and delayed investigations at the request of senior administration officials, compromising his independent role as an inspector general.” Edwards “routinely shared drinks and dinner with department leaders and gave them inside information about the timing and findings of investigations.” The investigation found that “Edwards improperly relied on the advice of top political advisers to then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and

acquiesced to their suggestions about the wording and timing of three separate reports.” The investigation stated “We found that Mr. Edwards was a compromised inspector general . . . who was not exercising real oversight,” and “Any report generated out of his office would be suspect.” Edwards resigned his office three days before he was scheduled to appear at a Senate hearing to answer questions. The hearing was canceled. Finally, fomer Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said this about Napolitano: “Secretary Napolitano’s tenure at the Department of Homeland Security was defined by a consistent disrespect for the rule of law.” SIGNIFICANT MEMBERS OF THE ARIZONA MAFIA, JANET’S “FRAT HOUSE” 2. Dennis Burke

Janet’s right-hand man and ally of many years. Burke was Janet’s top deputy at the Arizona Attorney General’s office and her Chief of Staff, the top position under her in the Arizona Governor’s office. He was named as United States Attorney for Arizona on September 16, 2009. Resigned in August of 2011 amid pressure from the United States Congress in the wake of the gunwalker scandal, also known as Operation Fast and Furious, within the ranks of the U.S. Justice Department, specifically the FBI. In Operation Fast and Furious, thousands of weapons were trafficked to Mexican drug cartels, with the Obama administration’s knowledge. Burke’s resignation was the most senior resignation. President Obama asserted executive privilege to deny Congress access to records pertaining to Fast and Furious.

The left stream media barely made a peep. Democratic Attorney General Eric Holder was criticized for ‘Fast and Furious’ obstruction. In 2016 a judge ruled against the executive privilege and that certain documents would be released to Congress. In March of 2018, the Trump administration announced that Fast and Furious documents previously Withheld by Eric Holder would be released. The truth about the Fast and Furious matter is still shrouded in a veil of confusion and secrecy. 3. Noah Kroloff Was Deputy Chief of Staff under Napolitano. That position may have been his first job as a lawyer. Kroloff was appointed as Chief of Staff, of the entire Department of Homeland Security, when Napolitano became secretary. Noah is a tough negotiator who is known as “Napolitano’s bulldog.” - Look out for his fangs – he bites – friends and foes alike. Marco Lopez – now top aide to Carlos Slim and Carlos Salinas in America. He is putting pressure on to insure Emiliano Salinas is not indicted. Formerly Mayor of Nogales, Arizona, he was called the “youngest Mayor in America” by CNN. He was Director of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, an official Office of the Governor in the State of Arizona (the Governor is the Chairperson of the Arizona Mexico Commission). Lopez then became the Director of the Arizona Department of Commerce. He was appointed as the Chief of Staff of United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a federal law enforcement agency with 40,000 employees, when Napolitano became Homeland Security Secretary. CBP is the largest federal law enforcement agency. In 2011, with the assistance of his friend and and business partner, Jeffrey Peterson, Lopez formed his own consulting business, Intermestic Partners (“Intermestic”). Intermestic’s first client was Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Soon thereafter, Marco Lopez became Carlos Slim’s “Senior Advisor” and “Senior Advisor” to Grupo Carso, Carlos Slim’s Mexican global business conglomerate. Lopez also serves as an advisor to Carlos Salinas, the former President of Mexico, and is a close friend of his son, Emiliano Salinas.

Beware of that smile. John Sandweg is no one to mess around with – especially if he is smiling at you.

5. John Sandweg –

Formerly a criminal defense attorney who “represented accused and convicted murderers, sex offenders and pedophiles and fought for the release of violent convicted offenders.” Sandweg is a political ally who raised campaign finance money for Napolitano from 2002 to 2008 in Arizona.

He became General Counsel of the Department of Homeland Security under Napolitano. Resigned from DHS after six months on the job. He was then named acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Napolitano.

His appointment was scrutinized due to his scanty law enforcement experience. He was criticized for taking an active stance in the obstruction of Freedom of Information Act requests which outlined spending by the DHS from the 2009 stimulus package.

A 2011 report readied for the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., delineates paperwork reflecting that Sandweg – a top political appointee in Napolitano’s inner circle and senior adviser – was in charge of “halting releases on behalf of the [Office of the General Counsel] and the Office of the Secretary.”

Sandweg is frequently a commentator in the national media.

6. Suzanne Barr –

Daughter of formerly powerful Arizona Republican war hero, Burton Barr. “Suzie” was formerly an aide to Napolitano in Arizona. She was named as Chief of Staff of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when Napolitano became DHS Secretary. Resigned from ICE in September of 2012 after being accused of creating a sexualized office culture that was hostile to men.

Barr’s resignation was covered by the national media. A discrimination suit was filed against Barr and Napolitano.

She was accused of cultivating a “frat-house”-style work environment.

She resigned after numerous ICE employees came forward to complain about “lewd” conduct inside the agency, submitting sworn affidavits that depict graphic comments made by her and other female top officials working under DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano.

The affidavits were given as part of a discrimination and retaliation suit filed by James T. Hayes Jr., the then-head of the New York office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

See: ICE chief of staff on leave after new allegations of lewd conduct surface

7. Dora Schriro –

Previously the director of Arizona’s State Department of Corrections under Napolitano. Brutally corrupt and tough. Involved in scandals in Arizona and everywhere she has worked.

Was called “pound for pound. . .the most unflinching ramrod that has ever run Arizona’s troubled prison system.”

She was appointed as Special Advisor on ICE and Detention & Removal at ICE under Napolitano at DHS. She was sued, named with Suzie Barr, in the ICE reverse sexual discrimination Lawsuit.

Schriro has spent her career running jails and prisons including a stint as the Connecticut State police commissioner. Formerly commissioner for New York City’s corrections department.

Said to be corrupt in every position she has held.

Times Editorial Cites ‘Outrageous Behavior’ By Dora Schriro, Now CT Public Safety Commissioner

Mark Sullivan appeared in court for Keith Raniere.

8. Mark Sullivan –

Mark was Director of the United States Secret Service while Napolitano was DHS Secretary. Involved in a prostitution scandal while he was the Secret Service director. He has been publicly accused of intimidating (the following is copied from Wikipedia): In April 2012, a scandal involving the President’s security detail received international press attention. The scandal involved 11 agents and more military personnel from all four branches who allegedly engaged prostitutes while assigned to protect President Barack Obama at the 6th Summit of the Americas in Cartagena, Colombia. As of April 24, nine employees had resigned or retired. A Senate subcommittee found that the DHS inspector general was influenced in his review of the Secret Service prostitution scandal.

See: Departure adds to concerns about Secret Service probe

Also significant is that this is the same Mark Sullivan who appeared in court in 2018, at the request of Keith Raniere’s attorneys- as the man who would supervise the Home Detention of Raniere on a Bronfman-funded bail package. The judge refused the applicaiton.

It was curious to see a member of the Arizona Mafia selected by Bronfman- Raniere legal team to be in charge of supervising guarding Raniere.

9. Victor Flores – Previously the President of the Arizona-Mexico Commission under Napolitano. Has been in Senior management at Arizona’s two largest public utilities (electric companies). Was Director of Executive Projects and Support in the Community Development Department at Arizona Public Service (APS). Previously Senior Government and Community Relations Representative at Salt River Project (SRP).

He declined moving to Washington, D.C. under Napolitano, as his wife had been appointed as a Superior Court Judge in Arizona by Napolitano.

A fiercely loyal member of the Arizona Mafia.

Little fat boy Luis Borban Holguin

10. Luis Borbón Holguín – A Mexican citizen from the state of Sonora, Mexico. Previously the bag (luggage) carrier and errand boy for Sonoran Governor Eduardo Bours who used to be a friend of Janet Napolitano.

He is now top assistant/aide and 24/7 companion to Marco Lopez who is the top representative of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and former Mexican President Carlos Salinas. For that reason, Borbon can sometimes be seen in social media pictures with world leaders and celebrities. A fiercely loyal member of the Arizona Mafia. His nickname is “gordito” (little fat boy).