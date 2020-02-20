The Right Side: McCabe, Strzok, Page, Director Comey and Others Involved in Obstructing Justice

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

Fifty one years ago today, I took an oath to protect, defend, preserve the Constitution and to enforce the laws of the United States.

I assume FBI Agents McCabe, Strzok, Page, Director Comey and the others involved in Obstructing Justice in a Prosecutorial FBI Investigation, Conspiring to Obstruct Justice, Conspiring to Commit Treason, Treason, Hobbs Act, Political Corruption, Perjury and numerous other crimes against the US… all took the same oath.

When someone who swore to enforce the laws of the US lies under oath to Congress, it’s not quite the same as Martha Steward lying to James Comey, then US Attorney, about insider trading or whatever Papadopoulos is accused of lying about to the FBI.

It’s not the same for VERY big reasons…these former FBI people were not lying about non substantive, minor, illegal criminal acts… these heroes lied to control a Presidential election and remove a duly elected President!

They interfered in a Presidential election…they attempted to overthrow a legal, Presidential election and overthrow our Rule of Law and to insure that they retained their high paying jobs and power, and they did it with the assistance of foreign agents Christopher Steele and his Russian sources. They attempted to insure that Hillary Clinton, specifically, won the Presidential election, and when their plans failed, they tried to remove a duly elected president!

In my opinion, they likely conspired with members of Congress to illegally attempt to remove this President by “Weaponizing” Congress, in an all-out, desperate, last attempt at removal by impeachment with anonymous, second hand information, no evidence and denying this President his Constitutional Rights (6th Amendment) to Due Process; specifically, denied the rights to confront witnesses against him, legal representation, and being able to present his own witnesses.

Funny…but that’s precisely how Socialist, Islamic Sharia Law works…ask Omar…she knows!

One of the most respected legal scholars on Constitutional law, Alan Dershowitz, said, “If Congress votes to Impeach on the evidence they put forth, it will be a violation of the Constitution and illegal”.

They did and it was, no matter what Senator Schumer wants to believe and claim!

So we all must realize that when the press claims or James Comey and Andy McCabe claim they have been “cleared”… it’s not quite true. DOJ decided “not to prosecute” on a very, small part of the bigger picture…they are far from out of the doghouse.

Hopefully, AG Barr will smarten up and not present ANYTHING more to the “swamp” District …WDC. The DC District makes the 9th Circuit look Conservative… I guess Mr. Barr doesn’t know that!

