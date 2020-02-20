Glazer Civil Lawsuit Suspended Until Nxivm Criminal Defendants Are Sentenced

A Stipulated Order was filed today in the Nxivm civil lawsuit wherein 80 former Nxivm members are suing 15 Nxivm leaders.

The stipulated order is between the plaintiffs and one of the defendants, Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

The parties have agreed to stay the civil lawsuit until all Nxivm criminal defendants are sentenced.

Document 34 – Stipulated Order Staying Proceedings – Sara Bronfman-Igtet (02.20.2020)

Philadelphia attorney Neil Glazer is lead attorney for the the plaintiffs.

This stipulation will set the starting clock ahead on the case by at least several months, since there will be no further proceedings until Keith Alan Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Kathy Russell, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman are sentenced.

Raniere, Bronfman and Russell are set to be sentenced in April.

Lauren and her mother, Nancy Salzman, and former actress Allison Mack have yet to have a date set by the court for their sentencing.

Raniere was convicted at trial in June 2019. The other five defendants took plea deals in April 2019.

There is speculation that Salzman, Salzman and Mack are cooperating with the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and their sentencing dates may be suspended awaiting a future wave of indictments against Nxivm leaders.

It has been 10 months since they pleaded guilty to racketeering crimes, with no sentencing date in sight, which is highly unusual, especially considering that Raniere and his loyalists, Bronfman and Russell, have had dates set for sentencing for about a month.

The presentencing reports for Mack and the Salzmans are not likely to be more complicated, or time consuming, than Raniere and Clare Bronfman’s.

There was no excessive holdup in setting a sentencing date for Keith Raniere.There seems to be no reason for the lengthy delay for sentencing dates for Mack and the Salzmans other than it is protocol for cooperating defendants to have their sentencing stayed until they testify for the prosecution. This ensures cooperating witnesses testify as directed, whether truthful or not.

If there will be a second wave of indictments, and Mack and the Salzmans are cooperating, this could push back their sentencing for another year or longer, which in turn would hold up the Glazer civil lawsuit by an equal mount of time.

In addition, the stipulation indicates that:

Sara Bronfman-Igtet agreed to be served through her attorneys– in return for which the Plaintiffs in the case agreed to stay the proceedings as outlined above;

Sara Bronfman-Igtet is being represented by four attorneys from the Cozen O’Connor law firm:

J. Bruce Maffeo;

John J. Sullivan;

Nicole H. Sprinzen; and

Andrew D. Linz.

I am not certain why Bronfman-Igtet agreed to this deal since the “stay” would have been automatically granted.

18 U.S.C. § 1595(b)(1) provides that “[a]ny civil action filed under subsection (a) shall be stayed during the pendency of any criminal action arising out of the same occurrence in which the claimant is a victim,” and Section 1595(b)(2) provides that a criminal action remains pending “until final adjudication in the trial court.”

On February 5, 2020, the Nxivm plaintiffs filed a motion for a protective order requesting permission from the court to proceed in their lawsuit under pseudonyms.

Only three of the 80 plaintiffs are prepared to publicly use their names- Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson and Toni Natalie.

Bronfman-Igtet has agreed to let the 77 anonymous plaintiffs continue to be referred to by Jane and John Doe.

According to the stipulation, “Sara Bronfman-Igtet does not accept or agree with Plaintiffs’ stated grounds for the Proposed Protective Order, but she nonetheless consents to entry of the Proposed Protective Order.”

According to the stipulation, Bronfman-Igtet will learn the names of the Jane and John Doe plaintiffs after the stay is lifted.

She may then challenge the Proposed Protective Order.

The big gain for Glazer seems to be that Bronfman-Igtet will agree to accept service through her attorneys. This will spare Glazer the need to have to hunt her down in Portugal or wherever she decides to hide next in order to serve her.

Bronfman-Igtet and her sister, Clare, are the “Big Money” defendants in this case.

Her assets have been likely moved offshore. She may be hard to collect from if the plaintiffs prevail in this case.

Bronfman-Igtet’s sister, Clare, resides in Manhattan, subject to home arrest. She will be sentenced on April 23 and will likely be residing in prison for several years. How many assets she was able to secrete from potential judgments is anybody’s guess.

Much of her money is tied up in trusts that my be protected from civil seizure. She also has offshore assets.

How much money she has in the US is not known.

As part of the stipulation agreement, apparently all 15 Nxivm Defendants will not be required to file an answer or other response to the complaint until the stay has been lifted. The deadline to file a Response will be 21 days from the date on which the stay is lifted, which is the day after the last rascal is sentenced.

Meantime Sara Bronfman-Igtet is bringing out the checkbook once again to pay for lawyers. Who knows she may be indicted herself.

Viva Executive Success!

