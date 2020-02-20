Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack, Grace Park, Nicki Clyne and Others Who Joined Nxivm Are Weak-Minded

By Bangkok

People didn’t join NXIVM because they were preyed upon during a ‘vulnerable’ time in their lives.

They joined because they were weak-minded dupes FROM BIRTH.

Keith Raniere was simply the pied piper who told them exactly what their WEAK MINDS wanted to hear.

Guess what?

Graduating from an Ivy League school doesn’t make somebody strong-minded. In fact, many Ivy League grads are even more susceptible to cult leaders than the average layperson —– due to their elitist belief system which makes them unable to cope with certain realities they don’t agree with.

Read and learn.

Allison Mack was on top of the world before joining NXIVM. Great career. Lots of money. The future looked bright.

She had every reason not to join NXIVM, yet she did. She actually threw away her entire TV career for Keith and wound up broke, LOL.

Why? She was weak-minded.

Nicki Clyne. Same story. She threw away her TV career to work at a vegan deli. LOL.

She had every reason not to join NXIVM, yet she did.

Why? She was weak-minded.

Grace Park. Same story. She appeared in a recruiting video with sicko Keith.

Why? She was weak-minded.

Kristin Kreuk?

She admits to joining NXIVM to overcome her shyness (Her boyfriend may also have had some influence in her decision to join). However, she was still a successful actress with lots of money and a great career. Thus, I seriously doubt that she was as shy as she claims. That sounds more like a handy excuse to explain her departure from NXIVM for PR reasons.

Kreuk had no reason to join NXIVM and to follow a madman like Keith. Yet she did. She became a teacher and a recruiter for NXIVM.

Why? She was weak-minded. A Canadian idiot from birth.

Irish Barb Bouchey? Same story. No reason for Barb to join except she was weak-minded and greedy.

Emi Salinas? Super rich and well educated. He had no reason to join NXIVM.

Why did he join? He was weak-minded.

Betancourt? Same story. Weak-minded.

Rosa Laura Junco? Same reason. Weak-minded.

The only thing this diverse group of people had in common was the fact that they were all weak-minded dupes.

In general, I have found that certain people — mostly leftist sympathizers — are simply more susceptible to being brainwashed by cult leaders.

