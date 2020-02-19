The Other Deep State — Public Sector Unions in NY & CA – Another Cause Behind Impeachment and Attack of Trump

By John A. King

A lot is going on behind the scenes with the Democratic party.

We in America have a “peaceful revolution” every four years—but the vicious, non-stop attacks on our President have been unprecedented.

We had

the Mueller investigation. The Impeachment. Prostitutes in Russia peeing on Donald Trump. Hidden payments to Stormy Daniels (which wouldn’t even have been illegal).

Most noticeable, however, is the fact that the efforts toward impeachment have been led by four people: Charles Schumer (D-NY), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Why would these four want Trump out so badly? Why would they be so against protecting our southern border?

Why “impeachment” over a phone call?

The efforts to remove Trump are driven by California and New York. And in order to fully see what is going on, we need to look at what controls these two States—and the answer to that is Public Service Unions.

New York has turned Communist.

Go to the DMV, you hit one union. Drive on the highway to get there, you hit another. Pay your gas bill, you hit a third. Drop the kids off to school, you hit a fourth. Cross the bridge, a fifth.

I am absolutely not against unions. If I stay overnight in a hotel, you better believe I hope and pray the builders were union proud.

I AM against unions that have a monopoly on goods and services. And in New York State, there is a monopoly. You can’t hire a kid to pick up trash on the side of the road, because, under NY Rules, the work must be completed by—you guessed it—public sector unions, at a cost of $70+ an hour.

High School kids in New York get a series of exams called the Regents.

No other State in the Union has the Regents. It allowed the State to hire thousands more State workers to administer.

Kids that don’t make it through high school (I don’t blame them), get a GED, right?

Not in New York. In New York, kids have to enter a special High School Equivalency Program. Eliminating the simply online GED allowed the State to hire thousands more public sector employees to administer the test.

Legalization of Marijuana? I’m sure that will be State run, too.

Currently, New York has 1.2 million employees on the payroll, for a cost in excess of $38 billion a year. The EXCLUDES benefits like health insurance.

And guess what—their pensions are guaranteed by the NYS Constitution.

The pensions for these workers are astronomical. a pension worth a million or two per worker adds up—to the trillions.

As a result, one million people fled NY in the last ten years alone. The average age of a New Yorker has risen, as those of child-bearing age has fled. The politicians who started this mess have surrounded themselves with constituents so that can never be ousted.

New York and California rely on Immigrants to replace those who left for several reasons: 1) Federal aid; 2) They don’t lose representatives in the House, which is based on population.

Those immigrants will also be dependent on public services, and vote Democratic virtually 100% of the time.

The elimination of the SALT Act made millionaires flee, because it removed the veil of obscene property taxes.

In short, Trump is destroying the democratic party, because he has very quickly started to dismantle its money laundering machine.

