Nancy Salzman Now Living With Daughter Michelle in Modest Townhouse

In what could only be described as another fall for the Prefect, Nancy Salzman has apparently given up her old house and is now living in a modest townhouse with her daughter, Michelle Salzman.

How do I know?

Courtesy of Neil Glazer’s lawsuit.

In his attempt to serve the Prefect, one of his process servers, the intrepid Chris Cozy of APS International, found Michelle Salzman at 1 Brigantine Dr. in Waterford NY.

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle.

1 Brigantine is a single-family home with 1,186 sq ft and was built in 1988.

It has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Barbara Jeske gave her short life to Keith Raniere. She willed to him all her assets including this house wherereportedly Nancy Salzman is reportedly now residing.

It was purchased back in 2003, when Nancy was taking her slice of the Bronfman easy money.

While Keith was blowing through tens of millions in commodities trades and on stupid lawsuits, Nancy quietly bought a couple million in real estate investments in and around Clifton Park with the leftovers.

She evidently was able to hang onto at least one of the investments.

Of course, Nancy was always smarter than Vanguard and that is why – for their joint work of building and maintaining the Nxivm racketeering enterprise – Keith is going away for life and Nancy may not do a day of prison time.

Prefect Nancy Salzman wants nothing more than every woman to come under the command of her master Keith Raniere. Her matronly ways have made many young women trust in the goodness of Master Raniere.

Prefect Nancy Salzman wanted nothing more than for every woman to come under the command of her master Keith Raniere, for then they came under her command.

In any event, when the process server arrived at 1 Brigantine — Michelle answered the door. It was 8:15 pm on Feb. 5.

No, Nancy was not home.

No, he could not see her.

But upon Michelle’s assurance that Nancy lived there with her and that Michelle was willing to accept service on behalf of her mom, Cozy gave Michelle the subpoena for Nancy in the Glazer lawsuit.

Nancy has been served.

Document 30 – Affidavit of Service – Nancy Salzman (02.11.2020)

It appears from this that Michelle and most likely her husband, Ben, have left Boston and returned home to mama.

Ben, as readers know, was employed by the Chinese Communist Party-funded BrainCo, but lost his job recently when even the communists – in Bernie land – found him too hot to handle.

Ben Myers with wife Michelle Salzman

Ben Myers with wife Michelle Salzman-Myers

Of interest here is that Nancy has gone from her lovely, spacious home at 3 Oregon Trail to a modest townhouse at Brigantine Trail.

All the Nxivm devotees have left Clifton Park, with the possible exception of Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter.

Nancy

Nancy’s former home at 3 Oregon Trail

The best way for Nancy Salzman to help people and repudiate Keith Raniere.

From a slide at Vanguard Week

Let us compare the difference between the homes.

Zillow estimates 1 Brigantine’s value at $201,000. It has 1.5 baths and 2 bedrooms. [1,186 sq ft.]

3 Oregon Trail is estimated at $500,000 and has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths and has 3,350 square feet.

Evidently, Nancy moved out of 3 Oregon Trail shortly after it was raided by the FBI on March 27, 2018.

Photo courtesy of Albany Times Union.

FBI Special Agent Michael Lever (L) conducting a raid on Nancy Salzman's house.

Photo courtesy of Albany Times Union.

I have a few photos of the interior of Nancy’s old home courtesy of the FBI who took them when they raided her house.

Courtesy of the FBI

Courtesy of the FBI

Nancy's grand piano kept ready for Keith.

Nancy’s grand piano kept ready for Keith.

Courtesy of the FBI

Nancy - despite her high rank as Prefect - lived in a modest middle-class home.

Courtesy of the FBI

Courtesy of the FBI

Nancy's home basement gym, courtesy of the FBI

Cash all laid out by denominations.

Cash in boxes. Lots of pretty cash.

Some of the cash seized at Nancy Salzman’s former home

Cash in nice containers, decorative and whimsical.

And cash where you'd least expect it - a safe.

Courtesy of the FBI

And cash in bags, nice and green.

A downhill slide for Nancy Salzman

Once she was the Prefect.

Nancy Salzman

Next to Keith Raniere, she was the most venerated leader of Nxivm.

Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman and Keith Alan Raniere.

Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman and Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday.

It was assumed she knew secret, mystical things and she had risen so far on the stripe path that her knowledge was vast and near perfect. It was second only to the Vanguard, himself, who was perfect.

That was a big part of their racketeering enterprise – their supposedly high-mystical and high-knowledge secret teachings – which in the end, as Neil Glazer explained, “were based upon a system Raniere and Nancy Salzman labeled Rational Inquiry…. They claimed that it was based in science and had two primary components: (1) a self-esteem eroding curriculum designed to break down students’ resistance to Raniere’s and Nancy Salzman’s radical reframing of ethics, morality, and gender roles and relations… and (2) an inherently dangerous form of psychotherapy called “Exploration of Meaning” (‘EM’), which was administered by so-called EM Practitioners (‘EMPs’), all of whom were unqualified to practice psychoanalysis, psychology or mental health counseling.

“Nancy Salzman [was] the principal therapist and head of this individual therapy branch of NXIVM… she [was] a nurse for only one

year in a general practice and did not have a license to practice psychotherapy.”

[Raniere and Salzman] knew, Glazer continued, that their teachings subjected students “to a high risk of injury, because over time it produced disturbing alterations in the subjects’ thinking, behavior, and emotional experience. The longer someone was immersed in this system, the more likely it became that they would suffer moderate-to-severe psychological and emotional injuries, including post traumatic stress disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder…..

“Through the continual and systematic application of the Rational Inquiry methods, [Salzman, Raniere and other Nxivm leaders] obtained the complete trust of their victims, rendering them psychologically and emotionally dependent…. On a near-daily basis, these victims were told that they were failing to advance on the Stripe Path and improve their careers, income and well-being, because they were not working hard enough on their ‘issues’ and thus needed to take additional courses and receive additional EMs.

“Once [Salzman, Raniere etc.] had stripped members of their psychological defenses, they exploited these highly vulnerable people for advantage and gain.”

I am glad Glazer admits that the Nxivm members were “highly vulnerable people” for they are not, for the most part and as a group, strong willed individualists or courageous.

Raniere and Salzman seemed to seek out weak minded [but not stupid] and psychologically vulnerable individuals for their stripe path.

[There were some exceptions.]

That doesn’t mean that the Nxivm members were not intelligent people. Most of them were.

For the most part, they were good, but weak people, looking for someone to do their thinking and even their feeling for them.

However, and happily, it is a lot easier to become strong coming out of weakness than go from stupid to smart.

It was weakness that Salzman and Raniere preyed on.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs.

But the victims may not be to blame – as Glazer suggests in his lawsuit. Read Glazer’s Civil Lawsuit Complaint

Salzman’s and Raniere’s shtick was good and far different than their reality.





The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Nancy Salzman, with the gold sash, had risen high above the others. Here she is teaching Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt, Karen U., Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas – all wearing their prized, colored [but lower ranking] sashes.

The game they played on their marks was that Nancy was wise.





She knew how to read a person like a book. No secret could be kept from Nancy Salzman.

Nancy was loving too, but from a much higher level of love. Even what appeared as her anger or selfishness or greed was actually manifesting love at a much higher platform than ordinary people could understand.

Nancy knew at a glance how to remove the many “disintegrations” of people, and help them from becoming “suppressives,” “parasites” or “Luciferians” [all three of which, by their own definitions, Raniere and Salzman were themselves].

Nancy would help lucky students at a cost that was only a fraction of what it was really worth.

Her movements and ideas could affect the whole world.





Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex ‘El Duce’ Betancourt [l] Emiliano ‘Puto’ Salinas [R].

Nancy teaching an intensive





She knew all about diseases. She told one woman she got breast cancer on purpose because she was seeking her husband’s attention.

She claimed to be able to cure Tourette’s Syndrome.

When Nancy got breast cancer, she said she would cure it with Nxivm tech alone — with her powerful mind.

To give you an idea how powerful she claimed she was, Nancy said she could have prevented 9-11, which only occurred because it took her a month too long to realize Keith’s teachings were meant for her to spread around the world.

Her failure, she said, to grasp Keith’s message in 1998, caused the 9-11 tragedy in 2001.

Had she only been on board with Keith a month earlier, her powerful energy, combined with Keith’s, would have prevented the terrorist attack.

MK10 ART's painting of Nancy Salzman with the snake like tongue

Portrait of Nancy by MK10ART.

While she was president of Nxivm, Nancy lived well. She had a $40,000 per year budget for clothing alone. All her expenses were taken care of by Clare Bronfman and for most years she earned a six figure salary on top of all the perks.

She traveled all over the world, offering her valuable teachings in seminars [intensives] for anywhere from $7,000-$10,000 per student per class, because Nancy wanted, she said, to share these world-changing teachings with all who needed [and could afford] them.

And while, yes, she was Jewish, in this birth, [and Keith taught her something far higher and advanced than Judaism in this birth], she had been in her former life, the Jew-hating Adolf Hitler, Keith told her.

Keith Raniere has owned Nancy Salzman for years. But that ownership may now be rescinded.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, 2009

They believed in reincarnation.

But Keith proclaimed hers, in this birth, to be a new life, with a fresh start, as the Jewish woman, Nancy Salzman.

Instagram banned this painting by MK10ART. It depicts Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, who Keith Raniere claimed was Adolf Hitler in her past life.

MK10ART depicts Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman. Keith claimed Nancy was Adolf Hitler in her past life.

It showed their power together. If Keith could get Adolf Hitler – who no one can doubt had a lot of charisma, energy, force, will power and intelligence – only he used it for bad purpose – to become unified in his very next life, what couldn’t Keith Raniere do?

Of course, there are those who say that Nancy never believed the Adolf Hitler crap, but allowed Raniere to tell it privately among the inner circle – since all of them had, according to Keith, been Nazis in their last lives too. [Except for Keith.]

The Hitler shtick, or any reincarnation bullshit, of course, was never told outside the inner circle.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017. Nancy found out she had breast cancer about this time.

When Nancy found out she had breast cancer in 2017, she declared that with Keith’s help she would use the Nxivm tech to cure herself with no conventional medical treatment.

Keith Raniere after his 'arrest' in Mexico,

Then Keith got arrested on March 26, 2018.

The next day, FBI agents raided her house on Oregon Trail, the home she had lived in for years.

They walked away with a lot of stuff, not the least of which was $520,000 in cash.

She dropped the idea of Keith and her curing her cancer and went for conventional medical treatment which led to radical mastectomies. {There are sources who say she was taking conventional treatment right along and lying to the Nxivm community about the tech curing her.]

Then Nancy got arrested in July 2018…..

Nancy Salzman

Don’t fear for the Prefect

She was the first to cut a plea deal – even ahead of her daughter, Lauren – and copped to only one racketeering conspiracy count.

From all appearances, she is cooperating with the feds to bury Keith further, along with Clare and Sara Bronfman, possibly Rosa Laura Junco and Emiliano Salinas and her old partner in her last life, Alejandro “El Duce” Betancourt.

Viva Executive Success -Alejandro Betancourt, Nancy Salzman and Emiliano Salinas toast the wonder that is Keith Raniere and his creation - Nxivm.

Alejandro Betancourt, Nancy Salzman and Emiliano Salinas toast the wonder that is Keith Raniere and his creation, Nxivm.

Alejandro, as readers know, was told by Keith that he was Benito Mussolini in his last life.

So think of that: Hitler is turning on Mussolini, ratting him out to the feds.

Will wonders ever cease in Nxivm land.

Viva Executive Success!