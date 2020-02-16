Post Impeachment – The Worm Has Turned – on Dishonest, Criminal, Deep State Democrats

By Stay Calm

Here is what happened in the past 10 days

After the impeachment fiasco was over, things immediately started changing gears:

Voter fraud involving Democrats was exposed in Iowa.

Chris Wray referred FBI agents involved in FISA abuse to the FBI’s disciplinary office.

The National Security Council was cleaned out and trimmed down almost overnight with the removal of 73 people.

Mike Flynn’s trial was put on hold indefinitely.

Roger Stone’s case went from scary to limp in a single day when the prosecutors threatened an excessively harsh penalty, then suddenly back-peddled before all the prosecutors quit the case for unexplained reasons.

Jussie Smollett suddenly came back in the news with six new charges being laid.

The DOJ announced they are accepting Rudy Giuliani’s evidence in consideration of further investigations into Ukraine corruption.

Matt Couch announced he’s being forced to hand over all his Seth Rich material to the Rich family. He makes it sound bad, but is it really?

The family of Seth Rich is asking to get testimony from Julian Assange. Put two and two together.

Judicial Watch exposed an attempted cover-up of FBI emails relating to Seth Rich.

Trump promised the family of murdered federal border agent Brian Terry that he will declassify intel from Obama’s Fast & Furious Mexican gun-running scheme.

China is being exposed for the secret war it’s been waging against the US for years. Four arrests have been made in a giant data theft operation and a 1,000 more investigations into technology theft are ongoing.

AG Barr has agreed to testify before the HJC, where he will have an opportunity to devastate the Dems and the DS and expose whatever he wants to (“How do you introduce evidence legally?”). A lot could happen between now and then.

