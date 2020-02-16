Post Impeachment – The Worm Has Turned – on Dishonest, Criminal, Deep State Democrats

February 16, 2020

By Stay Calm 

Here is what happened in the past 10 days

After the impeachment fiasco was over, things immediately started changing gears:

Voter fraud involving Democrats was exposed in Iowa.

Chris Wray referred FBI agents involved in FISA abuse to the FBI’s disciplinary office.

The National Security Council was cleaned out and trimmed down almost overnight with the removal of 73 people.

Mike Flynn’s trial was put on hold indefinitely.

Roger Stone’s case went from scary to limp in a single day when the prosecutors threatened an excessively harsh penalty, then suddenly back-peddled before all the prosecutors quit the case for unexplained reasons.

Pressure from former Obama connected players helped get the case against Smollett dropped. A Republican Special Prosecutor re-indicted Smollett last week.

Jussie Smollett suddenly came back in the news with six new charges being laid.

The DOJ announced they are accepting Rudy Giuliani’s evidence in consideration of further investigations into Ukraine corruption.

Matt Couch announced he’s being forced to hand over all his Seth Rich material to the Rich family. He makes it sound bad, but is it really?

The family of Seth Rich is asking to get testimony from Julian Assange. Put two and two together.

Seth Rich was murdered. But by whom? Was it some unknown robbers who stole nothing or was he assassinated for leaking DNC material to Jullian Assange’s WikiLeaks? The fact that the Rich family is now shifting positions from a frightened posture of supporting the DNC position to now seeking evidence from Assange and others who think he was assassinated by Deep State operatives suggests the Rich family are being protected from assassination [suicide, car accident] by intelligence and law enforcement in the Trump administration.
Judicial Watch exposed an attempted cover-up of FBI emails relating to Seth Rich.

Trump promised the family of murdered federal border agent Brian Terry that he will declassify intel from Obama’s Fast & Furious Mexican gun-running scheme.

China is being exposed for the secret war it’s been waging against the US for years. Four arrests have been made in a giant data theft operation and a 1,000 more investigations into technology theft are ongoing.

AG Barr has agreed to testify before the HJC, where he will have an opportunity to devastate the Dems and the DS and expose whatever he wants to (“How do you introduce evidence legally?”). A lot could happen between now and then.

 

 

 

 

 

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

