Murderous Carlos Salinas Reportedly Killed His First Victim When He Was Four

I mentioned in previous posts that Carlos Salinas de Gortari, former president of Mexico and father of Emiliano Salinas, is rumored to have a murderous streak.

Actually, he seems to have started killing early. As a child of four, he reportedly shot to death a family servant.

On December 17, 1951, his parents were out. His father, Raul Salinas Lozano, an economist, kept a 22 caliber rifle in his closet.

Carlos’ mother, Margarita de Gortari de Salinas, had gone shopping in the morning. They lived in Mexico City. There were two servants in the house.

Carlos, 4, his brother, Raul, 5 and their friend, Gustavo Rodolfo Zapata, 8 were playing ‘At War.’

On the terrace, one of the servants, Maria Torres Garrido, was washing clothes.

The other servant, Manuela, was 12 years old. Since she died with a broom by her side, it might be assumed she was sweeping. Manuela’s last name is unknown.

The girl had been traveling alone from house to house working for food and lodging when the Salinas family hired her. Carlos’ mother said she only knew her family was from San Pedro Atzcapotzaltongo. A friend introduced the homeless Manuela to Mrs. Salinas two months before.

Manuela was wearing a rose-colored dress and cheap black shoes on the day she died.

Around noon, as the children were playing their game of war, they sentenced Manuela to death. They had the father’s rifle. They asked Manuela to kneel so that the execution might be carried out.

Then Carlos, reportedly, lifted the 22 caliber rifle and fired. She was shot in the left side of her face. Doctors said the bullet entered Manuela’s cheekbone and lodged in her brain, killing her instantly.

After they killed her, the children went about playing.

Going down to the kitchen, the other servant, Maria, saw the three boys on the stairs. She spoke to them, but they paid no attention. She began to look for Manuela, going through several rooms before finding her body in a pool of blood. Her broom lay in blood by her side.

At that moment, the boys arrived. She asked them,` “What did you do to Manuela?’

They answered, “`We killed her!’”

Police were called. The boys were detained. They were disturbed because they couldn’t play freely at the station.

They laughed at times when questioned and answered all at once so that what they said was incomprehensible.

When asked who pulled the trigger, Carlos Salinas reportedly boasted, “I killed her with one shot, I am a hero!”

Mrs. Salinas told police the rifle was in the closet, far from the reach of the children:

She said the door was locked and she didn’t know how the children got the gun. She said Manuela had the key. She must have been the one who took the rifle out of the closet, Mrs. Salinas told police.

She was a very hard worker and very clean,” Mrs. Salinas added. “I’m really sorry about what happened.”

The judge blamed the killing on the Salinas parents since they had left a loaded rifle within reach of the children.

He ordered:

* that the children be taken to a place where nobody would speak of the killing;

* that a psychologist interrogate them to find out if any adult had put them up to it;

* that they be observed by a psychologist to determine whether they were of sound mind;

* that a psychologist devise a treatment to erase their memory of the incident; and

* that the boys be either placed in a school where nobody would ever talk about the killing, or taken on a couple of long vacations, after which they would be reevaluated and returned to their parents.

Carlos became president of Mexico 37 years later.

************************************************************************************

Carlos Salinas was a child whose parents obviously did not instill respect for human life.

It stands to reason that Carlos did not instill much respect for life to his son, Emiliano. Such are the best followers of Keith Raniere.

I think it is interesting that the worst families who stole their wealth by hurting people should be the leading families in building Nxivm.

We have shown already that the Bronfman sisters, who funded Nxivm especially in America, got their inherited wealth from the filthy murderer and large scale illegal narcotic drug dealer Sam Bronfman.

Nxivm Mexico was established on the reputation of Emiliano Salinas, son of Carlos Salinas.

He began murdering when he was age 4.

Even child prodigy Raniere couldn’t top that accomplishment

.

