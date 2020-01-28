Nice Guy Upset About ‘Fake Skin’ Photos of Kristin Kreuk

January 28, 2020

By George Frobisher

As if it were not bad enough that there is a battle waging between Sultan of Six and Kreuk-Buster over whether the fantastically talented, Canadian taxpayer-funded actress, Kristin Kreuk, acted a little less than ethical when it came to real life, courageous denunciation of her former mentor, the ethicist, and convicted sex-trafficker, Keith Alan Raniere– there is now a new battle brewing between one our most esteemed commenters, Nice Guy 2.0, and Frank Parlato over whether posting some, arguably, questionably authentic photos of the wonderful actress is what a real ethicist like Frank would do.

Believed to be a real [not fake skin] photo of Nice Guy 2.0.
In short, Nice Guy 2.0 deeply resents the dubious pictures, and refers to Frank as a “Gaslighting Knave” for posting pictures of Miss Kreuk which are “fake skin” and sure to rankle feminists like Nice Guy 2.0 himself.

Nice Guy 2.0 writes: 

Dear Frank Parlato or Gaslighting Knave

Re Fake Skin Photo of Kristen Kreuk [below):

Image result for Kristin kreuk sexy
Fake picture objected to be Nice Guy

 

Image result for kristin kreuk sexy
Believed to be authentic?

Nice Guy continues:

Here we go yet again, Fake Skin!!! What’s the matter Parlato? Kristen’s Asian A-cups not big enough for you? I guess only oversized Sicilian C-cups turn you on. It’s a wee-bit racist, as well as sexist, don’t you think?

How do you think real women feel when even the bodies of Hollywood stars must be upgraded by men such as you?

Fake skin is an affront to the female form, and the bastardization of what God designed.

Do have any human decency left within you, or is the Sultan right?

Parlato you have lost your moral compass. This website is rife with cultural appropriation and awash in foul language.

NiceGuy2.0 is done. I will be back one week from today. I suggest things change; or I will be joining the ranks of Pyriel, Actaeon, and FriendsOfAllison….

Therefore, I plead to Frank Parlato’s integrity and humanity to change before it’s too late!!!!

Here is the original [real skin] photo below, before alterations were made to God’s flawless design to suit one man’s fancy.

https://images.app.goo.gl/EzGSzdwnK2bxMEa16

Please note how Kristen went from Asian A-cups to Sicilian C-cups in a mere 24 hours. Do you believe such a thing is remotely possible?

Sultan of Six, maybe you could make yourself useful for once and back me up for once!!!!!

Nice Guy has approved this picture.

***********

From here on in, I have been appointed by Frank as the guardian of authenticity for Kristin Kreuk pictures. But Nice Guy 2.0, it is hard know which Kreuk pics are real for, unlike you and Sultan, I have never met the exquisitely talented actress that Canadians love to work to pay taxes to support.

 

I therefore can only use my best judgment to ascertain which photos feature fake skin and which are authentic.

I am truly sorry you were offended. Here are some photos of Canadian taxpayers’ favorite actress that independent websites declare are authentic.

Related image

Related image

 

Related image

According to the Facebook page Eclectic Ladies the pic below is authentic:

The face seems right and body proportion seem correct, yet I have serious doubts that this stellar actress would pose in such a revealing and clearly blatantly sexually suggestive fashion. I call it fake. And it is despicable.

Image result for kristin kreuk sexy

Back to the real.

Image result for kristin kreuk sexy
Seems authentic.

Is this simply a cropped and reversed [changed from left to right] version of the photo above? If so, does that qualify as a ‘fake skin” photo?
Finally, here is one Kreuk photo that I am pretty suspicious of. There is something about it that just doesn’t seem right.

About the author

View All Posts

George Frobisher

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Waste of an article. This so called niceguy is every bit as worthless here as he is in actual life. Titz on a bull have more worth. Nobody in their right mind should give two shitz about the goofball.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ...
%d bloggers like this: