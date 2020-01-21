The SUN Reports Parlato’s Letter to Allison Mack Urging Her to Get Hair Tested for Poisoning – Features Comments By Dones and O’Hara

Frank Parlato, the group’s former publicist who later exposed them as a cult, is now urging the pair to get tested in an open letter, shared with The Sun.

It comes after Frank discovered that all four women who lived with Raniere between the late 1990s into the 2010s – along with all four cats – were diagnosed with cancer. Two of the women Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske died, leaving seven figure estates to Keith.

One of the surviving women Karen – who asked for her last name to be kept anonymous – gave Frank an old ponytail she had saved, which he tested as part of his documentary The Lost Women of Nxivm.

The results were startling and showed that Karen had higher than usual levels of toxic metals bismuth and barium, both of which can cause serious health problems.

Mack appears much different in earlier pictures before she joined the cult

Now Frank – and others who knew Raniere – are concerned that he may have been trying to poison other women – including TV stars Allison and Nicki.

Nxivm, which claimed to be a self-help group, was exposed as a cult in 2017 when it was revealed that members had been forcing women to be branded on their groins and take part in a sinister master-slave group called DOS in which women were forced to have sex with Raniere and starve themselves.

Raniere is currently in federal prison awaiting sentencing after being charged with a slew of crimes including sex trafficking.

Frank told The Sun: “During my work on documentary film, I hired a forensic scientist to test the hair of Karen, an inner circle member of Keith Raniere’s harem, in order to determine if there was any reason to believe that she may have been poisoned.

“The results of that testing indicated that Karen’s hair had extremely high levels of bismuth and barium – two substances that have been associated with a variety of cancers.

“After thinking about his situation some more – and after conferring with others that are familiar with Keith Raniere – I have concluded that Allison Mack and other first-line members of DOS may all have been subjected to the same conditions and treatments that led to the elevated levels of bismuth and barium in Karen’s hair.

Allison is pictured looking gaunt and ashen faced as Raniere is arrested by Mexican cops. Credit: Frank Parlato

“I’ve written an open letter to Allison Mack – Letter to Allison Mack – You May Have Been Poisoned By Sex-Cult Leader Keith Raniere – Get Hair Tested Now! and other women – urging them to get tested as soon as possible in order to determine if any of them were also poisoned. I’ll also be mailing the letter direct to them.”

He added: “If you compare pictures of Allison before she joined Nxivm and towards the end, she looked markedly different – she goes from being a beauty to having this grey-aura about her. She’s emaciated, ashen-faced.

“Many of the other women also start to look that way once they get close to Raniere, which suggests something was going on.”

Smallville star Allison and Battlestar Gallactica actress Nicki were both members of the sinister master-slave group at the heart of the cult – DOS – and were instructed by Raniere to recruit more slaves as well as hand over damaging collateral such a naked pictures, it emerged at Raniere’s trial last year.

In the open letter, which Frank addresses to Allison, Nicki and six other women who were named at Raniere’s trial as his first line of “slaves”, he writes: “I know your first instinct will be to deny that Keith could ever do anything like this to you – especially since you were his first-line slaves in DOS.

“But, trust me, Keith has always played the long-game – and he knew for certain that he was eventually going to have to replace each of you as you got older and less interesting to him from a sexual standpoint.

“I doubt that Pam or Barbara ever thought that Keith might be the cause of their illnesses.”

Frank also points to a suspicious incident that occurred at one of Nxivm’s annual events “Vanguard Week” – a week long celebration for the birthday of Raniere, who liked to call himself the “Vanguard”.

According to Frank, “almost all” of the 400 students at the event – held at a resort in Lake George, New York in August 2016 – were struck down with a mystery illness.

Former Nxivm member Susan Dones told The Sun that she believed she may have been poisoned by Raniere as every single time she came to the group’s headquarters in Albany, New York, she became sick, and then would miraculously get better as soon as she returned home to Seattle.

While she left the group too long ago to get tested – she said she would encourage Allison and any of the other women close to him to get tested.

Labeling Raniere “a psychopath” she said: “I put nothing past past Keith. And who knows what kind of resistance Alison may have been coming up with. If she was starting to ask certain questions or say ‘I don’t feel comfortable doing this’, he wouldn’t have liked that and any of these things are all possibilities.

“How hard is it to say, take a sample of my hair? If I was Allison, I would want to know.

“There are certain things that can be done to clean up your body. If she has those chemicals in your body, you can get those chemicals out of your body.”

She added: “It’s not uncommon for people of his certain psychological makeup to experiment on people – we know Keith was conducting all kinds of experiments such as the starvation diets with DOS and he just enjoyed seeing how far he could push people.”

Joe O’Hara, who worked as a consultant for NXIVM before leaving in 2004, also supports Frank’s call, telling The Sun: “There’s good reason to believe, based on analysis of Karen’s hair, that she somehow ended up with highly unusual concentrates of certain metals in her hair. She was tested, that’s a fact.

“So I would think anyone else that Raniere was close to and spent a lot of time with would want to get their hair tested, just to find out whether or not they also got the same treatment that I suspect Karen got.

“You have to remember Keith was on a constant cycling in and and cycling out of women. I don’t know what the magic age was. Certainly anyone over 40 seems to not fit his profile. The younger the better from everything we know about him.

“The older they got, the women got replaced. So I think Allison for sure should get tested and all of the first lines DOS slaves are candidates.

“There were four women who got cancer who lived in the same house. I don’t know if he was feeding them something – somehow putting something in their food – who knows. But there’s something there – that’s just too many cancers in one spot.”

She told The Sun “I do believe Raniere poisoned my sister and those other women – and I think he should be held accountable.”

The Sun reached out to Raniere’s lawyer for comment.

Apparently Raniere’s attorney Marc Agnifilo did not respond. But he has remarked previously that he thought that Frank Parlato’s investigation is bunk and that his client Raniere would certainly never harm women.

The same line of argument was used at Raniere’s trial with unsuccessful results. The jury convicted him on all counts in less than four hours.