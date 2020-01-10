Kim Snyder Thrashes Commenters Who Tried to Impugn Her Family’s Motives and Actions in Quest to Find Kristin Snyder

Why all of a sudden is the Snyder family interested in KS’s disappearance now???? They were not at the service Heidi Clifford put on in 2003. If the Snyder family was in Alaska, why did Heidi not include them in the email she sent out notifying friends and family of the service????
Your ignorance is only superseding by your ASS-umptions. We have always been interested in her disappearance. We did not have the facts and a worthy ally like Frank Parlato until recently. We thought the official story was true. We had no idea how evil Keith was until recently either. His trial and Frank’s reports opened our eyes to the possibility of murder.
If the Snyder family was do interested and involved in KSs disappearance, why did they get the date used legally as Kristin’s time of death wrong on the tombstone THEY had done????
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/49618316/kristin-marie-snyder
We decided at the time to put the date Feb. 7, 2003. She disappeared on Feb. 6, but by the time she would have gotten to Seward – after being dropped off at home [the official story] – we thought it quite likely that she committed suicide after midnight. We did not know for sure. In the end it was just a guess. But we had to put some date on the stone.
Today we know even less as to the true date she died. She may have been drugged and held for a time – for days, much like they did with the Mexican student they force fed and sneaked Valium into. [Good thing she calmed down or she might have disappeared too.] Or they may have hired someone to murder Kristin on the day she disappeared. I don’t know the date she died.
Heidi states very clearly in several news articles SHE sold THEIR truck to help pay toward Kristin’s debts. Why is Kim 17 years later saying something totally different?
Heidi did not sell the truck the same day Kristin disappeared. We used the truck while we were in Anchorage. Heidi sold it later – she said – to pay off Kristin’s debt to ESP that these rapacious and scheming monsters still wanted.
Despite the ESP course [or Keith] destroying my sister, they weren’t going to back off on collections. I think it was a way of intimidating Heidi. Their bold collections demands. Our family would have never paid it. But we were not told and it was out of our control. Heidi was the executor of the will and inherited everything Kris had – which was not much other than her truck.
What kind of family brings a dead dog thousands of miles to look for their family member whom might well still be very much alive? Why was Kristin already dead to her family?
Your unusual lack of intelligence is only superseding by your ability to make hasty assumptions. We did not bring the dog’s ashes with us. Kristin kept those ashes with her at her home in Anchorage. They were already in Anchorage and so we spread those on Resurrection Bay at the private Memorial – for she loved the dog so dearly. It was the closest thing we had to her ashes. It was a little, tiny comfort to us. Sorry it offended you.
Ummm KSs family stayed where? Heidi’s, a marine base, and then a hotel??? Huh?
We originally stayed at Heidi and Kris’s house. It was quite hectic and we were already traumatized. So we stayed at the hotel near the Marine base. My dad was a career Marine officer. It was a comfort to us to be there where he could be among his fellows. Do not begrudge us getting a hotel to sleep at. Bereaved families who go out of town on such errands as ours have to sleep somewhere. And sleep, quiet sleep, is sometimes the only comfort.
Why would the Snyders grab the dog’s ashes on the way out their door to grab the next plane to Anchorage — (which was literally not possible in a post-9/11 world)? Presumably, Kristin was missing, but potentially alive, at that point.
We did not grab the ashes. They were already in Alaska at Kris’s home.
Why were both Heidi and the Snyders so very ready to declare Kristin dead within a week of her disappearance, when the huge majority of loved ones of missing people still hold onto hope decades later? No wonder law enforcement dropped the ball — Kristin didn’t have ANY loved ones who fought continuously and relentlessly for the truth.
By Kim Snyder
A number of comments appeared seeking to pick holes in my post about the days of horror my family experienced when we first found out my sister Kristin Snyder was missing.
Some of them are sincere I suppose and some the cowardly remarks induced by anonymous posters who grow brave from knowing that they don’t have to put their names where their ugly mouths are.
My post was Kim Snyder: How Nxivm Tried to Gaslight My Family Following Kristin’s Disappearance
Here are a few of the comments/questions and my responses.