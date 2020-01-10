Kim Snyder Thrashes Commenters Who Tried to Impugn Her Family’s Motives and Actions in Quest to Find Kristin Snyder

That’s a very important question. She was close to us, but she was also an adult woman living her own independent, married life, thousands of miles away. I don’t know why her spouse Heidi did not call us during the week of her descent into madness. She called us after the fact not before.

If she had called us to tell us how Kristin was acting, we could have come before she disappeared.

And knowing my dad and mom – there is nothing in the world Esther Chiappone Carlson could have said that would have prevented them from insisting that Kristin go to the hospital. Then we would have known if she was drugged, if she was pregnant and if she was really experiencing this utterly new and sudden descent in her personality.

I think she was drugged.

Had anyone told us that Kristin was claiming she was pregnant – even after her disappearance – we would have reported it to police and not kept it a secret like all the Nxivm people and Heidi did too. Heidi had a reason. As she said on camera in the Lost Women of Nxivm – she was afraid to tell police for she thought it might bring suspicion to her. She was the spouse and police might have thought she was behind her disappearance.

This showed that Heidi – even then – suspected the suicide story might not be true. But we – the family – were not given the advantage of knowing one of the single most important facts of this entire mystery.

As for Elaine Smiloff and I assume any of the others – like Nina Cowell – who were interviewed by police – the monster woman – Esther Chiappone Calrson – was there when police were asking questions.

Elaine told Frank that Esther sat in during her interview and advised her beforehand how to handle police. She did not dare tell police that Kristin was claiming to have been pregnant.

This shocking omission – misled police.

Heidi had an additional problem to confront. She was attending the ESP class with her mother who had Alzheimer’s. They were told and they spent a lot of money on this – that her mother could be cured by the classes.

On top of that, Esther, Nina, Ed Kinum and others were constantly assuring her that a with a few more classes and EMs – that Kristin would turn the corner. And that they had seen many students react like this and it was a passing thing that she would grow out of soon. Heidi bought into the bullshit.

They – Kristin and Heidi invested $16,000 or more into this ESP intensive. They believed in it. Heidi I think refused to recognize the real danger and believed Esther – who is a cunning and persuasive monster and can be very firm also.

Esther did not get a green sash – one of only about a dozen in the history of Nxivm – for nothing. A green sash means you are a stunning liar.

Our family would have had we known what we know now.

Your ignorance is only superseding by your ASS-umptions. We have always been interested in her disappearance. We did not have the facts and a worthy ally like Frank Parlato until recently. We thought the official story was true. We had no idea how evil Keith was until recently either. His trial and Frank’s reports opened our eyes to the possibility of murder.

Heidi did not sell the truck the same day Kristin disappeared. We used the truck while we were in Anchorage. Heidi sold it later – she said – to pay off Kristin’s debt to ESP that these rapacious and scheming monsters still wanted.

Despite the ESP course [or Keith] destroying my sister, they weren’t going to back off on collections. I think it was a way of intimidating Heidi. Their bold collections demands. Our family would have never paid it. But we were not told and it was out of our control. Heidi was the executor of the will and inherited everything Kris had – which was not much other than her truck.

What kind of family brings a dead dog thousands of miles to look for their family member whom might well still be very much alive? Why was Kristin already dead to her family?

Your unusual lack of intelligence is only superseding by your ability to make hasty assumptions. We did not bring the dog’s ashes with us. Kristin kept those ashes with her at her home in Anchorage. They were already in Anchorage and so we spread those on Resurrection Bay at the private Memorial – for she loved the dog so dearly. It was the closest thing we had to her ashes. It was a little, tiny comfort to us. Sorry it offended you.

We originally stayed at Heidi and Kris’s house. It was quite hectic and we were already traumatized. So we stayed at the hotel near the Marine base. My dad was a career Marine officer. It was a comfort to us to be there where he could be among his fellows. Do not begrudge us getting a hotel to sleep at. Bereaved families who go out of town on such errands as ours have to sleep somewhere. And sleep, quiet sleep, is sometimes the only comfort.

Why would the Snyders grab the dog’s ashes on the way out their door to grab the next plane to Anchorage — (which was literally not possible in a post-9/11 world)? Presumably, Kristin was missing, but potentially alive, at that point.

We did not grab the ashes. They were already in Alaska at Kris’s home.

Why were both Heidi and the Snyders so very ready to declare Kristin dead within a week of her disappearance, when the huge majority of loved ones of missing people still hold onto hope decades later? No wonder law enforcement dropped the ball — Kristin didn’t have ANY loved ones who fought continuously and relentlessly for the truth.

We believed at the time that the official story was true. And we were grieving. I think we all knew Kristin was dead. And that was the overwhelming thing about the experience. We did not suspect foul play at the time and so we acted accordingly. A lot has changed since then and armed with what we now know, we intend to try to find out what really happened to my sister. We appreciate the help Frank Parlato has offered us and the team at Investigation Discovery, Pat McGee and Phil Lott of Ample Entertainment.

We hope the FBI and the Alaska State Police will be sufficiently interested to investigate this matter. I would start with Esther Chiappone Carlson.

