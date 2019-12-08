Salzman Lied About Suicide Note; Kristin Snyder Knew the Name Nxivm – It Was Spelled ‘Nexium’ on ESP Notebook for November Intensive

An important note here:

On the list of people attending the Executive Success Programs for the Nov 2-17 intensive that Kristin Snyder attended [see below] there is a handwritten reference to the “new Nexium center.”

Keep in mind this is the ESP notebook for the intensive. It was not written [or typed] by Kristin Snyder, but by Nxivm officials.

The company, Nxivm, had not been officially launched at this time. Could it be that this was how they were spelling Nxivm – as Nexium at first?

Either way it debunks a theory that Snyder had no way of knowing the name Nxivm [or Nexium].

As readers know, Snyder allegedly misspelled Nxivm as Nexium in her alleged suicide note, which was found in her pickup truck near the shores of Resurrection Bay on Feb. 7, 2003, one day after she disappeared.

Much has been made of Snyder’s suicide note and her naming and spelling Nxivm wrong.

Some say that proves it was not Kristin, for she had no way of knowing the name, because Nxivm had not started until later.

But this is not true.

It is clear the name “Nexium” – just as it was spelled in the suicide note – was around in Nov. 2002 and they were already planning a new center.

A despicable liar by the name of Nancy Salzman testified in a deposition in the Rick Ross case that there were two suicide notes, an original one and one that came later.

Salzman was suggesting that Snyder was alive and faked her own death. And the suicide note, faked by Snyder, did not mention the word Nexium – for, as Nancy swore under oath, Nxivm [Nexium] was not around at the time.

Let’s look at her deposition sworn to under penalty of perjury.

[Nancy is being deposed in the Ross Case]

Q. NXIVM hired Interfor through Nolan and Heller. Is that right?

A. That’s correct.

Q. And initially Interfor was hired to investigate Kristin Snyder’s disappearance. Is that right?

A. That’s correct.

Q. Why did NXIVM want to investigate Kristin Snyder’s disappearance?

A. There were a lot of things about it that seemed odd to us, and we — we felt that we should investigate it because of those things.

Q. What was the … objective of the investigation?

A. To determine if she really had … died.

Q. Why was that important to NXIVM?

A. Well, Kristin Snyder disappeared while she was taking one of our courses. At that time both Esther Chiappone and Ed Kinum, who were teaching the course, were very concerned that she didn’t come back, and then when they found out that she had disappeared, communicated with the Alaskan police. They communicated several times, to the best of my recollection. And the police never attributed or linked any part of her disappearance to NXIVM, taking the course or anything like that.

Q. Who is “they”?

A. Her partner, Heidi Clifford, and I believe her family, because they had a memorial service for her within three weeks. That seemed very odd to me because when I really looked at how long people evaluate or remain hopeful that loved ones will be found after their disappearance, whether it’s in a situation of war or a situation of disappearance or even when the World Trade Center collapsed, people remained hopeful for weeks, months and even years that they would still find their loved ones and, I don’t believe, had memorial services.

But to do it within three weeks, it seemed odd that they came to the conclusion that yes, she — without finding a body or any other evidence, that yes, not only did she disappear, but she died and had a memorial service.

Q. But a suicide note was found, wasn’t it?

A. There was an original — an original note that was left that was not the note that was publicized in the newspaper a year later, so that also seemed odd to us. And the note that was publicized in the newspaper a year later mentioned NXIVM — “I’ve been taking a course in NXIVM, a/k/a executive success programs.” The name NXIVM had not been released to the public at the time, and she would have had no way of knowing that we were going to change our name because the name was released after her disappearance and her alleged death. So that seemed very odd to us.

And that note was not the note that the police showed Esther Chiappone when she was originally missing.

So all of those things together caused us to believe that somehow something had happened. And a year later, after there was no mention of it in the Alaskan newspaper for an entire year, all of a sudden this note surfaced and it was publicized on Mr. Ross’ website and in the local Times Union in Albany, New York. And all of those things seemed very odd to us.

https://culteducation.com/pdf/nxivm/2009-06-10_N.%20Salzman%20Deposition%20Minuscript.pdf

***

Nancy of course was committing perjury. She knew the name Nxivm was in use in late 2002 when Kristin took the classes.

She knew the purported suicide note found in Kristin Snyder’s pickup truck mentions Nxivm [spelled Nexium].

Salzman is likely one of the coconspirators in the disappearance of Kristin Snyder. It’s not surprising she lied.

I went to the home of Jonnie Snyder in Dillon SC. and she showed me the alleged suicide note, which she got a copy of at the time of Kristin’s disappearance. She allowed me to make a copy of it.

That is not to say Kristin Snyder wrote the note or that if she did write the note it was not done under coercion or trickery. Nancy and Keith Raniere may have had a hand in the writing of the note.

But Nancy, in her deposition, was brazenly lying.

The original police report made on the day Snyder’s Toyota pickup truck was found in Seward, Alaska said, “Two hand written notes on two separate note pads ware observed resting on the passenger seat. A sheet of paper describing an ‘Executive Success Programs’ was also on the seat along with a fuel receipt from Williams Express on Huffman Road in Anchorage dated 02/06/03 at 6:47 p.m.”

Nancy says that the police never linked her disappearance to Nxivm and yet in the police report they describe the suicide note.

The suicide note – whoever wrote it – was in the pickup. Police found it. They gave it to Kristin’s parents. The parents saved it.

Jonnie Snyder knows that the suicide note was found in Kristin’s pickup.

She does not know if Kristin wrote it.

The only thing we do know is that Nancy Salzman is lying.

