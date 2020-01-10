Ninety-Three Year Old Who Shot Maintenance Worker Was Overcharged – It Was Not Attempted Murder or Kidnapping

Robert Thomas is 93 years old and alive – but not well — and living in Clark County Jail.

He shot a maintenance worker at the leasing office of his Las Vegas apartment building because he was upset that his apartment had flooded causing water damage to his apartment.

Thomas, who is certainly one of the oldest shooters in recent memory, used a 9mm Glock to shoot his victim twice in the leg on Jan. 2.

Thomas, who stands 5-foot-9, and weighs 130-pounds, also shot a computer.

He was arrested within minutes of shooting the man.

The victim was injured but not fatally.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and burglary with a gun and discharge of a firearm indoors.

Police released a video of the attack.

The video clearly shows Thomas – who despite his advanced age – and though clearly doing a despicable act – was not attempting to murder the man.

He shot him in the leg –deliberately. He was firing at close range and the video shows he was aiming at the leg of the man. Not the head or torso.

That does not excuse the violence, but it was not attempted murder. It was assault with a deadly weapon and the police know this. This is classic overcharging.

The kidnapping charge too seems an overreach. Yes, he held the man at gunpoint for approximately 5 minutes from start to finish. But he was not kidnapping him or holding him for ransom.

He was threatening him with a deadly weapon. He was berating him, but not kidnapping him.

The police are so accustomed to overcharging that this is now the norm- instead of the old way police used to operate- charge for the crime the guy really did.

Thomas did not attempt to murder the man and he was not kidnapping him.

He was carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and he did discharge a firearm indoors. These are bullshit charges. Especially the discharge of a firearm indoors. If he got convicted of these they would not likely add to his assault with a deadly weapon charge. The sentences would likely run concurrently.

Yeah sure he discharged the firearm indoors – but it was only to assault a man with a deadly weapon.

That’s the real and only charge.

As for burglary with a gun? I watched the video. I don’t see the old man looking to steal anything.

While it is of course odd to see a 93 year old man shooting anyone. Those kind of crimes are usually committed by young men. But skipping that, the second most interesting aspect of the case is the overcharging. The crime stacking.

And to point out that that policy of police and prosecutors – a relatively new one – is not limited to old men.

Everyone charged these days gets overcharged and it makes the criminal justice system ripe for plea deals and not going to trial and getting justice.

By overcharging, prosecutors kind of extort defendants into taking plea deals instead of risking trial.

If old man Thomas was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, his true crime, he would have little reason not to go to trial. But if he is charged with attempted murder – and presupposing Thomas is not senile or insane – and kidnapping and burglary – all things which he did not do — he might be inclined to not risk trial and take a plea deal – for say – assault with a deadly weapon.

In this way prosecutors are able to avoid trials and it works with the guilty and the innocent.

Overcharge a defendant to the point where he cannot risk trial and even the innocent will have to think twice about taking the safer route.

If the true crime might carry a prison penalty of 5 years, charge him with crimes that carry 20 years. Then he will be glad to take 5 years for a plea deal. And the prosecutor avoids a trial.

The Innocence Project has shown that about 10 percent of those they exonerated via DNA evidence took plea deals – that is admitted they were guilty and DNA evidence showed them to be innocent later.

That means defendants who knew they were innocent lied to the judge and said they were guilty so as not to risk an excessive prison penalty through a trial.

This is not how the system is supposed to work.

There is supposed to be a trial – and charges are supposed to be proved and to prove them at trial beyond a reasonable doubt they are supposed to be accurate charges. It does not work that way anymore.

Now some of you may say – “good, overcharging spares us lots of trials – and criminals are locked up faster. We don’t need a judiciary, we need prosecutors and police. They should decide who’s guilty and skip the judge and jury.”

But what about those who are innocent?

The policy of overcharging impacts the guilty – like old, old man Thomas and the innocent alike.

And if anybody thinks police and prosecutors always get it right, or even that they want to always get it right, are incredibly naive.

Nobody doubts that a president can be corrupt or a senator. What makes people think that police and prosecutors cannot be corrupt?

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely and prosecutors have almost absolute power. We clearly need checks and balances – and the trial by jury is one such check and balance on prosecutors and police.

And one of the first steps to get around a jury trial is to overcharge – purposely, in order to try to get the defendant to plead to avoid a trial where he has been overcharged.

The problem is – it is a travesty for the innocent. For prosecutors coerce innocent defendants also into taking plea deals rather than risk excessive sentences.

As for Thomas, who is not guilty of the more serious charges he was charged with – if he lives to make it to trial – if there be a trial – he will be convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and not attempted murder or kidnapping.

But he probably won’t make it to trial. If he lives, he will probably take a plea deal. Chances are he is senile or mad – and will get institutionalized.

No doubt his health will deteriorate fast in jail. He will get sick most likely and then will wind up in a hospital and quite possibly die there. Jails are no place for 93 year old men.

The judge ordered him held on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 22 preliminary hearing. I doubt he will make bail. And I doubt he will make it to trial.

Of course he must have been a mean-spirited, vicious old man. But also one who took leave of his senses. Otherwise he would have known he had no chance of committing this crime and getting away with it.

I predict this will end up being for him a virtual act of suicide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

