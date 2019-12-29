No Sympathy for Lauren Salzman – She Was Getting Back the Same Treatment That She Had Given to Many Others

By Shivani

This is in response to How Lauren Salzman Was Cheated Out of Motherhood by Keith Raniere and DOS.

Lauren kinda sorta testifies about Keith Raniere playing with her head, “…gets me in a collateralized vow for like committed to growth.”

What? Whatchu say here, Lauren 40-something year-old Salzman? “For like committed to growth.”

Hah? Huh? ●《⊙□£》>$’. like EX%>♤~¥○○?

Marmaduke wanna a cookie is all I got.

But first old vasectomized Marmaduke has to get on his collateralized leash and be led out to take a dump, this time in federal court, hopefully all over Keith Raniere and his post-it notes, while gnawing down on Keithie-Weethie’s pencil. At last.

Well played, Mother Nancy. Bite it off.

Lauren Salzman was talking here in sworn testimony about her long, tortuous and completely hallucinated “love relationship” with Keith Raniere. At this point, in her story, it was almost 2016. Lauren had been batted around Raniere’s prairie with its volleyball court for half of her life.

Who was committed to “growth” in this frigging freakazoid insane asylum? Raniere had a newer squad of intimate groupies. Lauren wasn’t in on many of the group blowjobs anymore.

There was a new mariachi band in town, and they outscreeched Lauren’s tiny violin. Great ballz of fire.

Lauren had gotten cut from that herd, but she had always been kept from the real and entrenched inner echelon around Raniere. She had to be relegated to being Nancy Salzman’s girl scout and potential spy.

Always Lauren was only a bridesmaid, never the bride of Satan. How many other women did Raniere live with “full-time,” whenever he decided to screw Lauren? Nancy knew and could have cared less. Raniere was Nancy’s Wet Kiss, not the unqualified Lauren’s.

Raniere worked to keep Nancy Salzman compartmentalized. He needed her to feel like she was his near counterpart. Nancy Salzman liked doing the Executive Success Strut and being worshiped, being a president.

Raniere wasn’t wanting Nancy Salzman to be involved in the crossfire of his rejection of her daughter, Lauren. So he had insisted that Lauren not gripe about her love life to anyone but Rosa Laura Junco, who would rat on Lauren to Raniere and others, no matter what Lauren said.

How come Lauren Salzman didn’t want to see this? She was getting back the same treatment that she had given to many others, and she knew what she was doing while SHE was doing it.

Lauren even made sincere, enthusiastic and dutiful suggestions about how to improve conspiratorial group deceptions and outright lies, and she’s admitted this herself.

Lauren had been screwing over others for Raniere, with and for her mother and ultimately, for herself, for years and years. She was complicit in using the very same kinds of techniques against others which kept being used upon her.

Again in 2015-2016, Lauren could see what was happening was that she was the obvious outsider now, in the new and apparently “socially accepted” Raniere-demanded context. He “had to balance things out” and play happy family with Mariana, let her get pregnant.

Just shortly before Raniere displayed his 2016 New Year’s redesigned living arrangements, he made Lauren more fake promises for a baby and got her to make him a promise. “…gets me in a collateralized vow for like commitment to growth.” Again, what? Whatchu say here, Lauren?

Lauren had isolated others and cut them from the herd until they waved the white flag and grovelled or disappeared. On other occasions, she had held out a little carrot to persuade others to keep slaving away for Raniere, but she didn’t see her “avatar baby” as Raniere dangling a carrot in front of her for around 20 years?

She was a collaborative”leader” and “teacher” of Raniere’s methodologies while she was aware that he was a liar, a cheat and a thief. She knew for a long dog’s age that Raniere was screwing around and getting others to pimp for him.

Lauren saw Mariana living Lauren Salzman’s insane dream come true. During the 2016 New Year’s gatherings of Raniere and his cohorts, Lauren was put into a smaller group with women who were now more intimate with Raniere than she. And she started talking about how she was feeling about her poor, woebegone self and about Raniere’s domestic life, as a “couple” with Mariana was no fun.

Ooh my, what a klutz. Whoops. Lauren is sitting in Raniere’s new domicile in Woodstock, and Lauren is boo-hooing and bitching to his newest best gal Fridays. Probably they were politely waiting for Lauren and Nancy to leave the festivities so the group blowjobs could get started.

Lauren saw in that little group exercise just how irrelevant she was to Raniere’s refurbished sorority. Still, Lauren was just going to keep plodding through the swamp right up past the point when she was stuck in Puerto Vallarta with lawmen’s guns up at her head. She had to crouch, her Master hiding in a closet, like R. Kelly’s rock opera had become her swan song.

Maybe Nancy Salzman has been using her daughter very efficiently, before, during and now after Lauren made her plea bargain, just subsequent to Nancy’s. Lauren was a star witness, not Nancy Salzman. Pimpmama?

Even though Lauren Salzman is reaping whatever limits to her freedom which her actions seem to have earned, I can understand the reasoning put forth by Frank Parlato. The thought of Nancy Salzman getting to skate over her daughter, perhaps getting by with a lesser sentence than Lauren, is not easy to accept.

There’s a pattern to look at closely, about how Nancy Salzman offered her daughters up for sacrifice to Raniere. Her daughter, Michelle did better for herself and didn’t fail to marry a Nxivm “congregant” who wasn’t broke. Michelle can still afford her own pedicures and gets her hair done, goes out in public and doesn’t look homeless.

Lauren was always a failing princess and would never make it as a queen of Mexico or even as hotdog stand employee dressed up as a queen. Nancy can use Lauren to help carry her bags and to scrub and fill the bathtub, maybe answer a few phone calls and to hold the door. That would be loving enough.

Did anyone see how Nancy Salzman was prancing and posing, when she walked out of court between two of her manly-looking, besuited attorneys, after her plea deal? The only thing that’s missing from those pictures are Nancy’s pom-poms. Sssss boom bah.

It was rather a catastrophic letdown, pleading guilty, maybe hanging a daughter out to twist in the wind. But Nancy could’ve been too busy strutting out of court to give a damn. Classic barracuda.

