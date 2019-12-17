What Could Law Enforcement Do to Resolve the Many Mysteries Regarding Pam Cafritz’s Death?

It’s been more than three years since Pamela A. Cafritz allegedly died.

I say “allegedly” because insofar as I know, there is no objective third-party proof that she’s actually dead.

In New York State, “Death Certificates” are issued by the New York State Department of Health.

Unfortunately, however, the agency only issues them to “the spouse, child or sibling of the deceased” – or to “other people who have a documented lawful right or claim, a documented medical need, or a New York State Court Order”.

None of us here at Frank Report qualify under any of those criteria.

And apparently, no law enforcement official in the Northern District of New York really cares very much about what happened to Pam since she disappeared from the NXIVM scene.

Not the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, not the Albany, NY Field Office of the FBI, not the Saratoga County District Attorney, not the Saratoga County Sheriff – and certainly not the New York State Police which has a long history of aiding and abetting the NXIVM cult and its illegal operations.

This led me to start wondering what real investigators might do if they decided to resolve the many mysteries regarding Pam Cafritz.

*****

Is She Really Dead?

I guess the first thing that real investigators would do is determine whether Pam is really dead.

Unlike Barbara Jeske – who was being cared for on-site by her sister right up until the moment she died – it appears that Cafritz was never visited by any member of her immediate family prior to her alleged death.

Thus, the investigators would likely talk to the various people who were around Pam when she supposedly died. People like Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Dr. Danielle Roberts, and the FORMER DOCOR, Brandon Porter.

And they’d likely interrogate the FORMER DOCOR, Brandon Porter, in great detail if he, as rumored, is the one who signed her “Death Certificate”.

*****

When Did She Die?

According to several of our sources, Pam died on November 7, 2016.

But according to those same sources, her death was hidden from the NXIVM community until November 28, 2016.

Real investigators would want to determine what went on during those “missing” three weeks.

They’d want to find out why Raniere ordered that Pam’s death be hidden – and even denied – for three weeks.

They’d investigate whether Raniere forged a new will for Pam – or any other legal documents – before he allowed her death to be announced.

They’d try to determine if Raniere and Clare Bronfman drained money from Pam’s bank accounts during that time period.

And they’d seek to find out if Raniere and his modern-day Angels of Death – Dr. Danielle Roberts and the FORMER DOCTOR, Brandon Porter – did anything during those three weeks to cover up what really caused Pam’s death: e.g., Did they have her body embalmed to remove all bodily fluids from it? Did they have her body cremated to remove any evidence of toxins?

*****

Why Was Pam Removed From the Albany Medical Center?

Just prior to her demise, Pam was being treated for renal cancer at the Albany Medical Center (There is a record of an ambulance transporting her there for treatment).

According to several sources, her attending physician of record at the Medical Center was none other than the ubiquitous FORMER DOCTOR Brandon Porter.

But there supposedly is no record of Pam ever leaving the Medical Center and returning home.

That’s because Pam was allegedly taken out of there by a group of NXians led by Keith Raniere.

The others who were supposedly involved in surreptitiously removing Pam from the Center include Esther Chiappone Carlson, Marianna Fernandez, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Jim Del Negro, Adrian ‘Fluffy” Fernandez – and, of course, the ever-present FORMER DOCTOR, Brandon Porter.

Real investigators would certainly want to know who it was that made the decision to remove Pam from the Medical Center.

And they’d want to determine if Pam was alive or dead when she was removed from there.

They’d also want to find out if the story was true that while Raniere and his cohorts were carrying Pam out of the Medical Center, they dropped her to the ground – an event that supposedly caused the entire group to break into raucous laughter.

Did the fall precipitate Pam’s death – or was she already dead when that happened?

*****

What Happened After Pam Was Taken From Albany Medical Center?

Real investigators would want to find out if, as rumored, Pam was transported to her home at 21 Oregon Trail in Waterford, NY – which is where she had previously been co-habiting with Raniere and his soon-to-be baby mama, Marianna Fernandez.

They’d also want to determine if she were dead or alive when she arrived home.

And they’d want to verify if the rumor is true that as soon as she was declared dead – reportedly by the FORMER DOCTOR, Brandon Porter – her body was placed in a bathtub and packed in ice.

Those investigators would certainly want to question Jim Del Negro and Esther Chiappone Carlson – the dynamic NXIVM duo who were reportedly dispatched to buy all the ice they could find as soon as Pam died.

They’d also want to talk to anyone who knew what happened to Pam’s body after she died.

*****

Is Pam Frozen in a Cryogenic Vault or Buried in the Backyard?

Raniere had previously told several people that the plan was to have Pam’s body cryogenically frozen so that she could be brought back to life at some point in the future when a cure for renal cancer had been found.

But there is no known record of her body ever having been transported to such a facility.

In fact, there is no known record of where Pam’s body is today.

Real investigators would certainly want to find out if Pam is actually spending eternity in a cryogenic vault waiting for scientists to find a cure for renal cancer and a way to bring the dead back to life.

Or whether she’s in a shallow pit in the backyard of 21 Oregon Trail – or someone else.

*****

What Caused Pam’s Death?

Ultimately, real investigators would want to find out what caused Pam’s death.

Was it the renal cancer – which she was first diagnosed with in 2013 but which had reportedly gone into remission quite sometime before her death?

Or was it the milky white “medicines” that Raniere concocted for her – and had her take on a daily basis?

Or was it something else?

And most importantly, did Pam die of natural causes or was she murdered?

*****

What Happened to Pam’s Estate?

According to several sources, Pam had $8-$9 million of money in bank accounts when she died.

Real investigators would want to track down exactly what happened to that money.

Some of it was reportedly used to pay off new charges on Pam’s credit cards after she died.

But what happened to the rest of her money?

Did Pam, in fact, leave a will – and, if so, who were the name beneficiaries in that document?

Was the will ever probated – and were her assets ever distributed?

*****

The Memorial Service

Several months after Pam supposedly died, a memorial service was held to commemorate all of the good things she had done for NXIVM.

During the service, Raniere sobbed and told everyone there that Pam was his “Life Partner” – and that he intended to keep the property at 21 Oregon Trail exactly as it was when she was alive so that she would be happy there when she returned to life.

Investigators would likely want to find out who paid for the memorial service – and who attended it (It is believed that only members of NXIVM were in attendance – and that none of Pam’s family members were invited to attend)

They’d also want to verify what attendees were told about the whereabouts of Pam’s body.

*****

Anyone who knows anything about the disappearance and supposed death of Pam Cafritz should contact Frank Parlato at 716-990-5740 or frankparlato@gmail.com.

Frank will keep your name confidential – and, if you are concerned about your potential inclusion in an investigation regarding Pam, he will help you find an attorney to properly represent you.

Don’t wait. If you were part of the conspiracy involving Pam Cafritz’s death, now is time to come forward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

