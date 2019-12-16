Bangkok: ‘The Possibility I’m Dennis Burke Can’t Be Ruled Out’

A reader calling himself “A Friend of the Good Guys” accused our esteemed commenter, Bangkok of being Clare Brofman’s attorney Dennis Burke in the post Is ‘Bangkok’ Really Dennis Burke, Former US Attorney and Clare Bronfman’s Lawyer? Bangkok writes Frank Report to explore that idea.

By Bangkok

How do I address this TURD who has attempted to tarnish my good name? 🙂

My first instinct was to point out why this turd’s laughable presumption (that I’m Dennis Burke) is not possible.

However, it then became apparent that this turd might be doing a very good job at ‘trolling’ everybody here, including me (i.e., he might not actually believe what he’s saying).

However… I finally realized that this turd REALLY DOES believe what he’s saying —- and he’s not likely trolling us.

Why does he believe that I’m Burke?

…Because he’s probably a real life enemy of Dennis Burke and, just like Milady Heidi Hutchinson-Manzana, he’s prone to seeing his enemies everywhere he looks.

It’s called paranoia.

For instance, last year Heidi wrote a story about “freshly frozen” rattlesnakes being launched into her yard by Dennis Burke or Sandweg, or by some mysterious henchmen hired by them.

Heidi also made up some bullshit story about ‘drone strikes’ by these same 2 guys, LOL, but she didn’t really define what that even meant.

Common sense tells me that (either):

1) Heidi staged that whole incident herself (probably hiring somebody to do it) just to make a police report to get attention for herself and/or to get sympathy from Frank.

2) If it really did happen (if it wasn’t staged) then it was probably her ‘ex’ — Mr. Manzana — who hired somebody to do that shit, cuz it’s almost always the ‘ex’ who’s behind petty shit like that.

Okay, getting back to this TURD who called me Burke.

Firstly, this guy just can’t be reasoned with. That much I already know.

The more logic I use to prove him wrong, the more he’ll solidify his own delusion (i.e., the more proof I provide that I’m not Burke, the more he’ll believe I’m Burke).

I honestly see a connection between this turd’s viewpoints and Heidi Manzana’s viewpoints.

Perhaps Heidi has a boyfriend and it’s him. Or perhaps they are just kindred spirits or random soulmates who have yet to meet.

Here’s my TOP 10 LIST of why I can’t possibly be Burke:

1) I’ve called Clare Bear an ugly mule on many occasions, which would be odd if I were an attorney working for her.

2) I’ve insulted both Emi Salinas and his corrupt father many times, which would be near impossible if I was really Burke (who allegedly worked for Salinas).

3) I’ve never been to Arizona cuz it’s too fucken hot. That whole shithole state is beneath my living standards. 120 degrees? I’d rather live in Alaska and freeze.

4) Dennis Burke looks like a semi-bald & fat slob in his photos. He looks like a clown. Whereas I, on the other hand, am too god damn good looking to ever be mistaken for that guy. I am ALMOST too humble to admit that I was blessed with good looks.

5) I’m just too NICE of a guy to be Burke. From all reports, Burke seems like a real asshole. However, I truly am a nice, honest and wonderful guy. I am humble. I represent truth, honesty and integrity. I am the type of guy that people strive to become. Thus, I can’t possibly be Burke.

6) Obama was a Socialist asshole and Eric Holder was a retard who had no business being Attorney General. Thus, I’d never work for a sleazy administration like that. I have standards.

7) I ran out of reasons, maybe I really am him?

8) You caught me. Heidi was right. Maybe I am him. 🙂

9) “A Friend of the Good Guys” is likely an even WORSE attorney than Claviger, as if that’s even possible. LOL. It took Claviger 6 tries to pass the BAR exam and most of his clients currently reside in the slammer.

10) I can be reached at 1-800-Eat-My-Pussy

——————–

Okay, seriously. Am I really him?

I suppose that possibility can’t be ruled out. 🙂

But as far as Mr. Claviger being a shitty attorney, that much is fucken true.

I kid you not. 6 fucken tries to pass the BAR exam. He’s got so many clients in the slammer that they give him ‘special reports’ on Keith’s prison antics.

Speaking of which, I want another update on Keith’s daily prison life and how he’s getting along with his fellow inmates. Is he still being protected by the Aryan gangs? Another update by Christmas would be nice. 🙂

