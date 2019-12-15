Is ‘Bangkok’ Really Dennis Burke, Former US Attorney and Clare Bronfman’s Lawyer?

Ed. Note: The following guest view raises some questions about the curious relationship between former US Attorney [for Arizona] Dennis Burke and his now-convicted client, Clare Bronfman. One of his roles for her was to attempt to get one of Keith Raniere’s closest harem slaves illegally into the US.

The US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York during their prosecution of Bronfman/Raniere revealed that the plot to get Mariana Fernandez, mother of Raniere’s youngest son, was fraught with deception.

This guest view begins with the feds description of Burke’s role in aiding the efforts to keep Mariana in the US. Burke was not charged with any crime in the matter. Neither was he charged criminally for his role in the notorious Fast and Furious drug and gun running scheme that involved the CIA and drug cartels. Burke was however forced to resign [take the fall] as US Attorney for lying about the Fast and Furious crimes.

Burke has been the subject of intense criticism [and a lawsuit] by a former partner and former close friend Jeffrey Peterson, who alleges Burke is allied with the Mexican drug cartels and in particular with the former president of Mexico and reputed drug cartel boss of bosses, Carlos Salinas.

Frank Report is not making any accusations against Dennis Burke, but the following post has a lot to say, raises some questions and should be published. Mr. Burke is welcome to respond.

Finally, the guest post makes the accusation that Burke comments on this website under the moniker Bangkok. I have no comment on that. I do not know if that is true, but the guest poster seems to have identified something that strongly suggests to him that Bangkok is Dennis Burke. Since Bangkok is anything but shy, I would be pleased to hear his response and naturally will publish it.

A Friend of the Good Guys

Still trying to shape the conversation, are you Dennis Burke? (aka “Bangkok”)

Understandable, considering your documented history of willful, knowing participation (along with your pal John Sandweg) in Clare Bronfman’s and Raniere’s NXIVM schemes “to circumvent the immigration laws and to fraudulently use assets from an estate in probate to ‘make [a] gift’ to Mariana Fernandez for use in obtaining an investor’s visa.”

(Document 256 Filed 12/28/18 Page 25 of 29 PageID #: 1913, Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS)

Specifically:

“A January 2, 2016 letter submitted on behalf of M.F. [Mariana Fernandez] by Dennis Burke, another attorney with Frontier Solutions, represented that M.F. “has no intent to remain unlawfully in the United States” and that she continues to live in St. Luis Potosi, Mexico where she ‘enjoys a large network of family and friends, including her mother and sister who live nearby.’ [2]”

“In fact, the government’s investigation has revealed that M.F. had been living in the Albany, New York area for nearly a decade as part of the Nxivm community and as an intimate partner of Raniere. In August 2017, M.F. gave birth to Raniere’s child in Albany, New York. The relationship between Bronfman and M.F. also appears to be personal in nature. In or around July 2018, after Raniere’s arrest, a trust was created named the ‘KAR 2018 Trust.’ Bronfman is the sole donor of funds into the trust—approximately $500,000— and M.F. is the sole recipient. The notation ‘family support’ appears on each of the disbursements of funds from the trust to M.F.”

The above paragraph and footnote are quoted from: Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS Document 256 Filed 12/28/18 Page 6 of 29 PageID #: 1894

“On August 6, 2016, Bronfman sent an email to a non-attorney with M.F.’s name in the subject line. In the email, addressed to ‘Whomever It May Concern,’ Bronfman stated that M.F. is ‘a Mexican citizen . . . who is asking for a B1/B2 visa to re-enter the USA to care for her closest friend, Pamela Cafritz.’ [4] The email attached a letter from Mr. Sandweg in support of a grant of a nonimmigrant visa for M.F. In the letter, which was addressed to the United States Embassy in Mexico, Mr. Sandweg identified himself as the ‘former Acting General Counsel for DHS and Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’ and stated that M.F. had entered the United States to care for one of her ‘closest personal friends, Pamela Cafritz’ and that M.F. ‘poses no threat to immigrate to the United States.’”

“[4] The defendant Keith Raniere described Pamela Anne Cafritz in his motion for bail as his ‘deceased long-time significant other.’ (ECF Docket Entry No. 74 at 14.)”

The above paragraph and footnote are quoted from: Case 1:18-cr-00204-NGG-VMS Document 256 Filed 12/28/18 Page 7 of 29 PageID #: 1895

And: “the letters written by attorneys for Frontier Solutions falsely disclaimed any intent by M.F. to immigrate to the United States.” (Document 256 Filed 12/28/18 Page 26 of 29 PageID #: 1914)

Dennis Burke (aka “Bangkok”), everyone including law enforcement investigators who read Frank Report, know the above crimes described by government prosecutors in the case against NXIVM are only the tip of the iceberg in terms of your knowing and willful participation in Bronfman/Raniere/NXIVM schemes.

Must be a bummer to be so nervous about finally getting busted for once in your history of corrupt advocacy for Mexican cartel-related interests, that you can’t help but keep checking back in with Frank’s blog, trying to shape the conversation, even after you swore to stop posting.

I guess all you can do is nervously continue to hope prosecutors don’t do their jobs when it comes to you, and that the memory of your knowing and willful participation in the Bronfman/Raniere/NXIVM schemes somehow fades away before you and Sandweg end up in the slammer together with Raniere.

Kind of how you hope the public forgets about your direct responsibility for numerous deaths in the Obama-era Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, where weapons were illegally trafficked by government agencies to Mexican cartels, on your watch, while you were the boss in Arizona, Dennis K. Burke.

How much did they pay you to do that, while you faked “concern” with U.S./Mexico interests, you corrupt bastard?

For the record, as if everything else you write isn’t offensive enough, there’s no need to constantly belittle the Son of God in your posts.

God knows, Dennis, you were already sanctioned by the Arizona Bar on April 11, 2014 in case number PDJ 2014-9028, for violating lawyer Rule 42, Ariz. R. Sup. Ct., specifically ER 8.4., Misconduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.

And God knows, Dennis, you were previously called a liar by both federal (DOJ) and state (Arizona Bar) government investigators, (the DOJ I.G. among others) even before NXIVM prosecutors documented your knowing and willful participation in Bronfman/Raniere/NXIVM schemes.

Did you tell your law client, Clare Bronfman, about all of the above, before you billed her and her “Ethical Science Foundation” for your “legal services”, Attorney Burke?

Hey Bronfmans, if you’re reading this, you can still sue Burke for making a classic “Burke play”…stabbing a friend in the back who he was entrusted to advocate for, so as to further his own self-serving (cartel-related) interests.

Should be obvious by now that Burke threw you and others under the bus so as to save the only NXIVM co-conspirator he was truly concerned with from prosecution.

Dennis Burke (aka “Bangkok”),

(aka “He who has never won an election and only held appointed positions he gained by being everyone’s fake friend”),

Here’s to wishing that Santa brings you and your corrupt friends a well deserved lump of coal this Christmas.

******************************************************

Editor’s note: Bangkok, I certainly hope you are not going to let someone call you a “corrupt bastard” and not respond.

