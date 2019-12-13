Bangkok Goes Off on Nice Guy and Heidi – Defends Lauren Salzman

By Bangkok

Although Heidi ‘Manzana’ Hutchinson never ‘officially’ joined NXIVM and although she never became romantic with Keith Raniere, she was still an ENABLER of Keith just like everybody else who witnessed Keith’s aberrant behavior for years and didn’t report it to authorities or at least publicly condemn Keith among his peers.

I’m too lazy to re-read Heidi’s articles from last year LOL, but if memory serves, Heidi admitted to the following things:

1) She admits to witnessing Keith cheat on an IQ test that he later used to recruit female followers, while remaining silent until 2009 about this DEVIOUS shit.

Thus, she enabled Keith to use that fake IQ test score to ‘recruit’ people for many years.

As for her claim that she didn’t know Keith was using that fake IQ test score to recruit people for years, my reply is

“Yeah Sure, and rain travels up instead of down”.

2) She admits to catching Keith leaving her sister’s window, but is now trying to claim that she didn’t know they were having sex on that occasion.

Yeah sure.

Common sense tells me that Heidi knew GOD DAMN WELL that her sister and Keith weren’t just playing Scrabble before she walked in. LOL. Common sense would tell her that they weren’t just watching HBO together.

Yet she remained silent for many years —- but likes to shit on OTHERS for not standing up to Keith sooner. WTF?

3) She admits to receiving a $10,000 payment from Keith as payment for a slogan that she created which Keith wanted to use for NXIVM. Granted, Keith allegedly sent her this payment without her asking for it. However, to the best of my knowledge, Heidi kept the money and didn’t give it back. If that’s really true, it would mean that she accepted money from a guy who allegedly committed statutory rape on a family member years earlier.

Yet she shits on OTHERS for accepting money from Keith and his shady activities. WTF?

4) She admits that Keith had influence (or was somehow involved) in her own divorce from Mr. Manzana, [Jeff Apple] which seems rather odd since Keith was the same guy who allegedly committed statutory rape years earlier.

To put it another way, why would an INTELLIGENT PERSON seek marital advice from the same bastard who allegedly committed ‘statutory’ rape many years earlier?

…and then she comes HERE to shit on Lauren for not being perfect? WTF? 🙂

IMPORTANT: I’m not condemning Heidi for these things.

Heidi was clearly confused or mentally mixed-up back then.

She’s human, just like Lauren.

However, I’m simply making the point that it’s HYPOCRITICAL for Heidi to condemn Lauren Salzman (and other people) when women like Karen U, Kristin Keeffe and even Heidi herself remained equally silent for many years before finally seeing the light.

Pot meet Kettle. 🙂

=====================

PS — If my ‘memory’ didn’t serve me perfectly (and some of my data is not correct) then Heidi can correct me for the record. As I said earlier, I’m just writing what I ‘remember’ from articles she wrote last year. But I’m pretty sure that everything written is accurate though. 🙂

***

Nice Guy Condemned by Bangkok

Message to the sycophants who kiss Heidi’s butt in every thread…

If Heidi reserves the right to trash other people and castigate them whenever she wants, without Frank intervening, then it’s a bit hypocritical for Heidi to expect her own hypocrisy to go unmentioned. Fair is fair.

If you wanna pucker up and kiss Heidi’s butt (like Niceguy and his unnatural crush on Heidi) then be my guest.

That’s your Constitutional right to be a sycophant. But it sure doesn’t command much respect. 🙂

I’ve said this before many times…

It’s been obvious to me that Niceguy’s wife has been wearing the pants in their marriage for years.

It’s also obvious to me that ‘Niceguy’ is NOT just a fake persona, as he’s trying to claim now. He wears his heart on his sleeve and everybody here can see that.

I could tell from day #1 that if wifey says jump, Niceguy is airborne within 2 seconds flat.

I also know that Niceguy likely washes the family clothing every week, while wifey is the main breadwinner.

If the kiddies need a booger stain removed from their shirt, it’ll be Niceguy who fetches the bleach (not wifey).

That kind of life will slowly take the manhood away from a dude.

Have a nice day. 🙂

Defending Lauren Salzman

Thank you for posting this, Frank: Lauren Salzman Recruited Sarah Edmondson by Lying and Agreed Sarah Should Cuckold Her Husband if Raniere Commanded

As it relates to my article yesterday, Bangkok: Lauren Salzman Deserves to Be Forgiven, I feel compelled to respond.

Frank’s entire article proves that Lauren was being 100% HANDLED by Rosa Laura Junco and Keith himself.

It also proves that Lauren was being SPOON FED every single recruitment/collateral instruction by Keith and Rosa Laura Junco, which means she was essentially powerless to decide anything on her own.

Frank has therefore proven that Lauren was just a ‘mule’ who was carrying the ‘water’ supplied by Keith and Rosa Laura Junco.

Frank has proven that Lauren was just a non-thinking slave; just a gal who had almost no decision making ability, without first checking with Rosa Laura Junco or Keith.

This proves why the judge will take pity on Lauren. She just wasn’t part of the real decision making.

She was essentially a secretary, just taking dictation from Rosa Laura Junco and Keith.

She was a harmless lamb, living in a den of wolves.

Guess what, Frank?

Keith was the one TELLING HER what her slaves had to do, such as being willing to have sex with other men or to carry another man’s baby, etc.

Lauren was akin to a mentally abused girlfriend. She just went along with whatever her man was telling her —- to avoid setting off his displeasure.

Lauren was just a pleaser, nothing more.

Frank has possibly just proven, with a single article, just how NON-culpable Lauren Salzman really is.

Frank has just backed up my initial article and confirmed my conclusions.

Thank you, sir. 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

