Ruth: Porn Normalizes Coercive Dominance and Sex Trafficking

Men are using the young boys

By Ruth Graham

The vast majority of those who seek out sex trafficking rings explicitly for the abuse of children are men.

Mothers will indeed be enablers of their child’s abuse. Something like up to 40% of all trafficked children are pimped by their parents or other relatives.

But the ones doing the raping of both boys and girls (and the physical abuse and torture to groom them into obedience) are overwhelmingly fathers and other male buyers.

In fact, the pattern is clear. The father starts sexually abusing his daughter or son at a very young age to normalize them to abuse, then starts pimping them out.

Many researchers have asked why most buyers are men and not women.

Michael Salter (2013) says it sadistic abuse, “a manifestation of ideologies of masculine sexual aggression operant within groups of abusive men, and means whereby violence against children and young adults was infused with pleasure and fantasies of absolute domination over others”

When men who buy sex are interviewed anonymously about it, they know they are buying sex from someone who would otherwise not give consent without money involved.

They know they are not attractive, and so they know the money is a coercion. A form of control. Some will admit in private that they relish the fact that they can haggle down the prices, because they know the prostitute is desperately poor. They admit that without poverty as a driver, they would not be able to buy the consent of young (relatively attractive) women. This demonstrates that men who buy sex know they are exercising an unfair power imbalance to get sexual gratification from someone who would not otherwise give it.

I personally believe men are not inherently like this, but we live in a civilization that normalizes it and teaches it.

I think men are inherently more likely to be risk takers (due to testosterone), but risk doesn’t have to translate into aggression and violence. Men are taught aggression, sadism, and dehumanization by a culture. I think a major issue why we are having so many mass shootings today is because men are being taught this at an unprecedented level, radicalized via the internet, poor education and violent dehumanizing acts of sex abuse either witnessed via porn or enacted upon them (victimized themselves).

These types of behaviors (getting a thrill by exercising a power imbalance over a person and forcing them to do what you want) often escalate in a process of normalization and then numbing (needing a greater fix).

Unfortunately, our culture has been permeated with lies that somehow the porn industry is a benevolent force that is releasing us from our repressions. It also acts in a vacuum and doesn’t involve real people with real lives who were really groomed, coerced and trafficked into it.

People also think there is a clear separation between porn and child sex abuse. There is not. Porn is the means for which coercive (antisocial) dominance is normalized, as well as sex trafficking as a whole (all porn recruitment involves grooming, pimping and sex trafficking.)

Porn is prostitution. It is not a “fantasy” when it involves real people being paid for sex acts. So it is a form of advertisement and cultural conditioning that not only teaches that all people can have their consent bought, it also continues to push the boundaries into more and more extreme content, such that you are then also taught that all people also have a price for which you can coerce them into extremely violent and degrading acts, in fact you can also coerce them via agents, managers, groups and owners and as long as you have a business license and a signature it’s “okay.”

Dr. Paul Wright of Indiana University told Esquire

Magazine: “As types of pornography that were less common in the past—for example violence, this or that fetish—become more and more common and easily accessible, consumers get bored by them and need the extremity and deviance upped a notch to once again become aroused and excited.”

The most common female role in porn is “teen”, while “daughter” is 6th and “sister” is 10th.

Porn necessarily has to try to lower the age of consent therefore as part of it’s billion dollar profit making. They need to groom teenagers and normalize pedophilia and incest in order to keep the cash flowing. They have to organize, plan and create SOP (standard operating procedures) with pedophiles.

They have to hire lawyers and draft legislation to protect themselves and fellow abusers.

Could there be a form of ethical porn that we could regulate in a way that balanced people’s freedoms while also preventing victims and social harm? Yes. I believe so. But we can’t actually figure this out until we actually openly discuss the problem.

To quote philosopher Elizabeth Munich: “No one person, no few people, can commit genocide, keep a slave-based economy going, or a worldwide child pornography trade. It simply is not possible. And we already know that there are not enough monsters to do the work of extensive evil in some way that would cut way down on all that work, all that need for reliable personnel.”