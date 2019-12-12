Bangkok: Lauren Salzman Deserves to Be Forgiven

By Bangkok
I’ll be occasionally posting every couple weeks until I’m back, whenever I find that Frank’s being too one-sided.
With all due respect to the people who think that Lauren Salzman deserves (or will receive) a long jail sentence…
Nope.
Here are the Facts:
1) Lauren does not deserve a long jail sentence.
2) The judge will never give Lauren a long jail sentence. I’m predicting 12-18 months max, with a downward departure from the recommended sentence.
FACT: Lauren is probably among the least culpable players within the NXIVM story line, especially among the higher-up players.
FACT: Lauren has done FAR MORE to convict Keith than any other human being on planet Earth, especially when compared to her most vocal critics such as Milady Heidi Hutchinson-Manzana.
Lauren got up on the witness stand and held nothing back, delving into the most emotional testimony that her soul could bear.
I have yet to see Heidi do anything similar to that, to bring down Keith.
In fact, people like Heidi just sit back and snipe at poor Lauren —- while not having the courage to forgive her.
Heidi did the right thing and finally turned against Keith. For that she deserves some credit.
However, Heidi remained silent for 25 years (1984 thru 2009) before finally having the courage to turn against Keith publicly. Whereas Lauren did NOT remain silent against Keith for 25 years — since she wasn’t even with Keith for quite that long. 🙂
Thus, Lauren turned against Keith in a shorter period of time than Heidi did. 🙂
Also… According to Frank Parlato, Lauren was groomed from an early age (by her MOM) to be compliant with Keith’s every demand. Lauren was groomed — by her mom — to be physical with Keith while wrestling around as a teen — so that sex with Keith would be a logical next step once she became an adult.
FACT: Lauren’s mom worshiped Keith and groomed HER OWN CHILD to think likewise.
That’s a powerful thing.
How can you blame a child who was groomed by HER OWN MOM to do precisely what her mom wanted her to do?
It’s no different than blaming an Amish child for choosing to be Amish when they become an adult.
If you’re RAISED to be compliant with a certain ‘religion’ or ‘master’ (by your own MOM) then you’re far more likely to do precisely that when you grow up.
That’s why the judge will take pity on Lauren and give her a sentence between 12-18 months IMO (24 months tops).
Whereas Allison was NOT groomed by her parents to worship Keith. Yet Allison still CHOSE to worship Keith even after she was ALREADY a successful actress — with her own independent life & money — when she first met Keith.
That’s a huge difference. This indicates that Allison bears more ‘mental’ responsibility than Lauren. She’s got dirtier hands than Lauren for precisely this reason.
That’s why the judge will likely be giving Allison seven years in prison, thus giving her an ‘upward’ departure from normal sentencing guidelines.
What about forgiveness?
If you’re counting ‘bad deeds’ and feel that Lauren can’t be forgiven for her large number of bad deeds committed…
Well, then why not ask Heidi why she has publicly forgiven women like Kristin Keeffe who performed just as many bad deeds as Lauren, if not more.
Stop being hypocritical.
If you forgive Keeffe then you can forgive Lauren too. If not, then it would indicate that you’re harboring a deep resentment towards Lauren for reasons which you’re not admitting.
Lauren has left the dark side of the force. She deserves mercy. But Allison doesn’t.
Allison is a sick and twisted twat just like Nicki Clyne.
PS — Lauren also deserves a free nose job (compliments of Uncle Sam) to fix that ridiculously huge nose of hers. It’s just too big for her to find a suitable husband right now. Frank should start a GoFundMe page for Lauren’s nose job.
I feel that if Pam had been alive Lauren would never have turned on keith. if all the women kept saying the branding was their idea; that It was something they wanted to do as part of their sorority; Keith would be free. Pam was very good at keeping everyone happy with Rainer. Once she died. Rainer lost that. he was not able to maintain order. People started talking.
I think he never realized how much Pam helped him. Were 3 million dollars from her estate worth his freedom?
Pam is probably in hell for being his enabler. But she really was the one that kept everyone in check for him. I think she would have convinced Lauren that things were OK.
I agree she was groomed but wasn’t that in her twenties? I would like Lauren to admit her mother is one of the worst but I doubt that would happen. As it stands she would be still under her corrupt, evil mother’s influence. That’s still something of a worry. The judge should do Lauren a favour and sentence her to a long prison stint where she may free from the evils of her mother for a while
Bangkok,
“FACT: Lauren is probably among the least culpable players within the NXIVM story line, especially among the higher-up players.”-Bangkok
FACT: You just want to drape Lauren’s giant purple labia over your face like an oxygen mask; While you perform cunnilingus….
…..If lauren so happens to have vaginosis at the time you might asphyxiate on the fumes.
FACT: Lauren could use her “giant beak” to vilolate your sh*t locker and tear your asshole into two halves, like dry firewood. She could even use that giant beak to skull f*ck the brains out of you and give you a lobotomy.
FACT: You are so retarded you actually believe that by writing this dog sh*t pile of an article defending Lauren; She will reward you, by taking your pitiful ass to bed.
FACT: If you are a spoiled rich kid, career-less and jobless Lauren Salzman will see your sorry ass as a meal ticket, and let you f*cking knock her up, so she can collect the child support. Fact there is no other way you will ever be getting laid; So go for it!!!! You might as well procreate with Lauren Salzman. I bet Bangkok junior will be even be more retarded than the original.
Good night you little dipshit! 🙂
Lauren Salzman wasn’t groomed by her mom as a child to be with Keith Raniere. It wasn’t like she grew up in the cult and was promised to Raniere at birth.
Lauren Salzman had graduated college and was spending the summer in Europe when Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere hooked up and went into business together.
When Lauren returned she had as many options opened to her as any other college graduate. Lauren decided to go to work for her mom.
Lauren could have had as easily gone to work for her dad who had a successful medical practice. He would have found her a place in his business.
Lauren Salzman had one of the top paying positions in NXIVM working for her mother. She could easily make 80,000 in a month.
Being an adult woman, she had a choice to say no to Keith Raniere sexual relations.
As with her mom and many other women, Lauren found something attractive about Raniere and was willing to go along with him having other lovers.
Yes, in the end, when her ass was on the line, Lauren did what was right for her. She took the stand against Raniere. Not to uphold “the right thing to do”. It was to save her own ass.
Lauren did a lot of mind bending for her mon and Raniere. Lauren left a lot of emotional scares to thousands of people
Most of those scars were not branded into the flesh. People have to live with that damage for the rest of their lives.
Forgiveness is not for anyone other than oneself. No one can forgive Lauren other than herself. Hopefully she will have a good long sentence to consider all the damage she did to people.
“Whereas Allison was NOT groomed by her parents to worship Keith”
No, she was groomed by Lauren and her mother…so yeaaaah let’s forgive the “brainwasher”
“That’s a huge difference. This indicates that Allison bears more ‘mental’ responsibility than Lauren”
Humm no…Allison was down when Lauren jumped on her, it’s just as bad.
Allison had poor confidence and Lauren used it against her
Lauren was always a little Raniere ,contrary to Allison…but once again, let’s forgive her!
Bangkok, i know you don’t need to hear it because you hear it a lot and you probably are aware of it, but you are an absolute idiot!
BTW, Garaufis is not known to be a rude punisher…he tend not to believe in long jail time so i doubt he would raise the guideling when it is already WAY over the time Allison is supposed to get…
Also he stand by the proof and proofs show that Allison did nothing but collect collateral.
I suspect you were trolling to rage those who support Allison but since i’m not worried about that part, it’s a fail(for me, at least).
Unacceptable. You said you wouldn’t post until spring. Be gone.