Bangkok: Lauren Salzman Deserves to Be Forgiven

By Bangkok

I’ll be occasionally posting every couple weeks until I’m back, whenever I find that Frank’s being too one-sided.

With all due respect to the people who think that Lauren Salzman deserves (or will receive) a long jail sentence…

Nope.

Here are the Facts:

1) Lauren does not deserve a long jail sentence.

2) The judge will never give Lauren a long jail sentence. I’m predicting 12-18 months max, with a downward departure from the recommended sentence.

FACT: Lauren is probably among the least culpable players within the NXIVM story line, especially among the higher-up players.

FACT: Lauren has done FAR MORE to convict Keith than any other human being on planet Earth, especially when compared to her most vocal critics such as Milady Heidi Hutchinson-Manzana.

Lauren got up on the witness stand and held nothing back, delving into the most emotional testimony that her soul could bear.

I have yet to see Heidi do anything similar to that, to bring down Keith.

In fact, people like Heidi just sit back and snipe at poor Lauren —- while not having the courage to forgive her.

Heidi did the right thing and finally turned against Keith. For that she deserves some credit.

However, Heidi remained silent for 25 years (1984 thru 2009) before finally having the courage to turn against Keith publicly. Whereas Lauren did NOT remain silent against Keith for 25 years — since she wasn’t even with Keith for quite that long. 🙂

Thus, Lauren turned against Keith in a shorter period of time than Heidi did. 🙂

Also… According to Frank Parlato, Lauren was groomed from an early age (by her MOM) to be compliant with Keith’s every demand. Lauren was groomed — by her mom — to be physical with Keith while wrestling around as a teen — so that sex with Keith would be a logical next step once she became an adult.

FACT: Lauren’s mom worshiped Keith and groomed HER OWN CHILD to think likewise.

That’s a powerful thing.

How can you blame a child who was groomed by HER OWN MOM to do precisely what her mom wanted her to do?

It’s no different than blaming an Amish child for choosing to be Amish when they become an adult.

If you’re RAISED to be compliant with a certain ‘religion’ or ‘master’ (by your own MOM) then you’re far more likely to do precisely that when you grow up.

That’s why the judge will take pity on Lauren and give her a sentence between 12-18 months IMO (24 months tops).

Whereas Allison was NOT groomed by her parents to worship Keith. Yet Allison still CHOSE to worship Keith even after she was ALREADY a successful actress — with her own independent life & money — when she first met Keith.

That’s a huge difference. This indicates that Allison bears more ‘mental’ responsibility than Lauren. She’s got dirtier hands than Lauren for precisely this reason.

That’s why the judge will likely be giving Allison seven years in prison, thus giving her an ‘upward’ departure from normal sentencing guidelines.

What about forgiveness?

If you’re counting ‘bad deeds’ and feel that Lauren can’t be forgiven for her large number of bad deeds committed…

Well, then why not ask Heidi why she has publicly forgiven women like Kristin Keeffe who performed just as many bad deeds as Lauren, if not more.

Stop being hypocritical.

If you forgive Keeffe then you can forgive Lauren too. If not, then it would indicate that you’re harboring a deep resentment towards Lauren for reasons which you’re not admitting.

Lauren has left the dark side of the force. She deserves mercy. But Allison doesn’t.

Allison is a sick and twisted twat just like Nicki Clyne.

PS — Lauren also deserves a free nose job (compliments of Uncle Sam) to fix that ridiculously huge nose of hers. It’s just too big for her to find a suitable husband right now. Frank should start a GoFundMe page for Lauren’s nose job.

