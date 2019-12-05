Nice Guy: Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman Spotted at a Macy Gray Concert; ‘Then My Wife Ordered Me to Stop Posting on Frank Report’

Ed. Note: Nxivm has achieved a level of notoriety that the spotting of members in public places is a bit of an event. Some might say it is not unlike seeing a skunk in your driveway. It is not necessarily pleasing, but it’s still fascinating.

Recently we published a story about a Nancy and Lauren Salzman spotting at a Starbucks at a thruway rest stop at Plattekill, NY at about 8 PM on Saturday night.

The sighting raised some curiosity, not just for the spotting of the winsome mother and daughter, but also because a question arose as to whether they were – by being together on that outing – at that time – violating the terms of their bail conditions, which subjects each of them to home confinement.

In any event, one of our most delightful commenters, Nice Guy, happened upon Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman-Myers, husband and wife, at a concert in Massachusetts. I have learned from another source that Ben – the former hacker for Nxivm – is now gainfully employed by a firm in the area in a supervisory capacity and with a salary in excess of $100,000 per year.

Here is the account from Nice Guy, who seems to have run afoul of his wife for making late-night comments on Frank Report. [See my marital advice to Nice Guy at the end of this post.]

By Nice Guy

Back in October, my wife and I attended a Macy Gray concert at Sculler’s Jazz club inside of the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Allston, Massachusetts. Michelle Salzman and Ben Myers were sitting in the front row, three tables from where I was in the front row.

Sculler’s is a small venue. The front row seats were $300 or so apiece. My wife probably lied about the expense of the tickets. Dinner is included ahead of time. Food is mediocre like any meal that is included for free. LOL

Macy Gray appeared at Scully’s on October 17- 19, 2019

https://scullersjazz.com/\

Michelle Salzman is a hell of a lot better looking in person. Ben Myers is about the same, maybe slightly better looking in person.

Michelle got up and danced with a few other women, all strangers. Ben stayed at the table.

I was staring at Michelle and Ben because I was in shock to see them. It was surreal, Frank.

Michelle and I made eye contact twice and she gave me the look. I stopped looking over. I was so obvious because it was so bizarre seeing them. I was positively the only person that recognized them.

I would have taken a picture, but my wife said, “I will f*cking kill you.” My wife is Sicilian and I am sure you know Sicilian women. LOL.

You may remember a while back I asked Nutjob if Michelle Salzman was better looking in person. She is a lot better looking. I was surprised by how shorter she is than I imagined. I am 6’1″, so it’s relative.

They looked very happy and still smitten with each other.

Reading the Cambridge poster’s comment about Ben Myers motivated me. It was a while back so I very much doubt they have any idea who I am.

The concert sucked. Macy Gray had a hard time in the beginning because she looked to be on opiates or some kind of barbiturates.

I live in the Metrowest area outside of Boston. Cambridge is a 20-minute drive. I am what is known as a MassHole. I was actually born in Cambridge while my dad was in graduate school.

It was so incredibly unreal seeing Michelle Salzman and her husband. I almost did not think it was Michelle because she is better looking in person. It was Ben’s relative likeness that confirmed things. I wish I had taken a picture.

Odds are I will not be running into them again because I am 20 minutes away and do not plan on trawling for trouble. Now that I know Ben works in Cambridge, it all makes sense. Now that I know Ben has a good job, I understand why they were having a night out and well dressed. The other writer mentioned Ben is a millionaire? How is that possible? Any ideas?

[Ed. Note: Ben might be a millionaire with the cash his in-laws have secreted. Keep in mind that only $520,000 in cash was found at Nancy Salzman’s house by the FBI and seized. Several insiders told me that the cash that Nancy has hidden in various houses was well over $2 million dollars.]

I would greatly appreciate it if I can remain anonymous. My main fear is my wife and I like keeping my head between my shoulders and my jimmy-Johnson between my legs.

After reading the gentleman’s description from Cambridge, I figured what the hell am I being scared for. LOL I now feel ridiculous. I am experiencing insomnia and boredom at the moment.

Take care, Frank!

***

My wife woke up as I was signing off and asked me who I was texting with and demanded to see my phone.

My wife then ordered me to cease posting on that “crazy website” I am always on.

Frank the reason I am posting at this moment in defiance to my wife is for one reason only. I am posting because of Dani’s imprisonment.

Ben Myers and Michelle Salzman, Lauren Salzman and Nany Salzman knew about Dani’s confinement.

Ben and Michelle got off-Scott free. I want them to feel uncomfortable and feel like Frank Report readers are everywhere. They should be made to feel uncomfortable and should feel just like the people that Nxivm vindictively went after like their lives are under a microscope.

Many of the victims of Nxivm are now emotionally scarred for life and some have legitimate PTSD.

Michelle and Ben were positively at the Macy Gray concert and enjoying themselves immensely. Please post my spotting of them at the concert. They more than deserve to feel uncomfortable after being a part of causing so many people pain and needless suffering.

I wish you well!

I will be taking a break for a while. I am sure you will be happy I am taking a break from my prolific posting.

***

[Ed. Note: No, Nice Guy, I like your posts and think you should continue. Tell your wife that you will not be henpecked. She is Sicilian. I know she will appreciate it. As Don Corleone said to his godson when he was talking like you, “You can act like a man!”

I will expect more comments from you soon. And thanks for this interesting story about spotting Michelle and Ben.

