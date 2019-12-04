Letters to Editor: Ben Myers, Bronfmans, & the Lost Women, Including Another Lost One –the late Suzanne Kemp

Here are some of the emails I got within the last week on Nxivm and its cast of characters. For obvious reasons, I must keep the identity of the senders anonymous. This encourages information flow. Many emails I get just ask questions but some provide important information.

Here are some I want to share with readers, who may in turn have something more to add.

Ben Myers

Happy Thanksgiving Mr. Parlato. I would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude for your unwavering work in exposing Ben Myers and Nexium’s Dr. Porter’s Mengele experiments.

Your exposures are highlighting the dangers of unregulated psychological torture and the need for informed consent and data protection for all human subject experiments.

Thank you on behalf of all bio-potential measurement professionals. Your work makes it much easier for us to keep the unaccountable executive caste responsible when it comes to public safety.

Have you ever met Ben in person, Frank? Having had to deal with Ben Myers for almost a year now, I personally think that bastard predators like Ben need to have a label branding them on the forehead, because corporate Human Resource background checks don’t do shit to protect employees from the remaining Nexians. Especially with known blackmailers like our buddy millionaire hacker Ben.

Do the cops have a list of all the Nexium retreat-trained “executives” who might be compromised by Nexian creeps? That would be useful..

Thank you for all your work, its really helpful in our struggle to keep The People’s Republic of Cambridge free of CCP controlled sweatshops and other spy factories 😉 Yup. For real.

Let me know if you’re curious about Nexiums possible forays here in Beantown. I’m under all sorts of NDA fun, but these fuckers gotta get investigated and exposed. I would really appreciate it, if you could keep my identity confidential, though my employer will blame me for any releases anyway. I am a little afraid that they will dump something to frame me as a leaking sensitive info first, but fuck’em anyway. These Nexians create a giant mess that all of us are too terrified by their political connections to clean up, then they ride out to the next town.

Happy Turkey Day!

-M.W.

***

Suzanne Kemp

Do you remember Suzanne K emp ? She was wasting away during V-Week in 2008 or 2009, all alone. Keith was pissed at her for some reason and refused to let any of her friends visit her.

I can’t find her obituary and it’s also 2:30 in the morning but I’m curious about the timing of her death vs. the Rat’s comment date.

This is all I know of the situation.

And I need to stay anonymous if you publish anything about this.

Thank you.

T.S.

***

High Frankie …

You missed a part of the Bronfman’s [story] and how they rose to power with assistance of W. L. MacKenzie King. MacKenzie King authorized the Customs department to confiscate legit alcohol from farmers. The alcohol was then sold from Customs to the Bronfmans without the necessary tendering process.

The Bronfmans then contaminated the alcohol, shipped the poison to the U. S. from Regina.

Once in the U. S., the alcohol was distilled to separate the crap from the booze.

-J.P.

***

The sisters of the dead could unite in a call for investigation.

You might suggest it, as it could bring the effort to get the truth considerably more power. More power etc. Interviews and outrage.

Or just the relatives of the diseased. Not just sisters. All their stories are horrendous. The Jeske family shaving to beg to get Barbara’s body sent home and on and on. The more outraged relatives, the better.

The group should have an outrageous label for themselves and there’s power in numbers, plus anonymity. The relatives could be supported by friends of the group. It could become its own force.

For truth and solving mystery. Rather than revenge per se.

Others. Such as the millions of relatives of missing kids. Could support the effort of this group. Missing youngsters. Is the biggest hidden crime of our time. Right up there. So many are silent regarding it. Helpless.

So, orchestrated and framed strategically, could start a movement powered by new public awareness of the sheer magnitude of the problem. Relatives of the Nixivm dead. Is the beginning!

K.L. Y.

***

Don’t let anyone kid you, Frank, you hit the big time with your film [The Lost Women of Nxivm] being on Investigation Discovery.

So you know, Frank, Investigation Discovery, or simply just ID, is rated as the #1 network for women and the leading crime and justice network on television. They do true crime, all the time. They are a part of Discovery, Inc., which owns Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, HGTV, Travel Channel, Food Network, etc. Those networks are their sister channels.

Their audience is more than triple HBO and is in the millions. Congratulations.

D.S.

