John Tighe: ‘The Rat’ Made More Than One Comment!

[Editor’s Note: Anything John Tighe has to say about “The Rat” is important to our investigation into the Lost Women of Nxivm. It was on his blog, Saratoga in Decline, where The Rat made ‘its’ one and only published comment. Now we learn The Rat wrote several comments which John did not publish, that The Rat was afraid for his or her life, and that John went to law enforcement for help – and chose New York State Trooper Rodger Krisopp, a man deeply suspected of being in the pockets of Nxivm.

By John Tighe

It’s been a while since I’ve written – and I would like to start off by thanking Frank Parlato for all the work he’s done to keep the spotlight on NXIVM and all of its as-yet-uncharged criminal activities. He gives me hope that the truth may eventually prevail.

I vividly remember The Rat – and the original comment she/he posted on my blog, Saratoga In Decline. The Rat left even more information in the form of unpublished comments. Over the course of our communications, it became clear the Rat was afraid.

Frank has outlined what happened when I was contacted by The Rat. What people don’t know is what happened after.

I never considered myself to be a journalist or professional writer. I thought of myself as an accidental blogger who loved my hometown, Saratoga Springs, and who was pissed off by the corruption that was eating the heart out of the city.

Later, when I realized NXIVM had recruited local politicians – and gave them money – to help the cult gain a foothold in Saratoga, I began writing about them.

Two years later, I heard from The Rat. At that point, I didn’t know what to do. I called Jim Odato at the Times Union and shared The Rat’s comment “off the record” with him. Jim told me I should immediately go to the police. I followed his advice but the mistake I made is I went to Rodger Kirsopp at the Clifton Park office of the New York State Police. I trusted him back then.

I went in for a taped interview with Kirsopp to report The Rat’s comment – and I gave him The Rat’s IP address [I had IP tracking software on my computer]. The search that I had done indicated that The Rat was somewhere between Saratoga Lake and Halfmoon but that’s as close as I could narrow it down – and he could have been using a proxy.

I ALSO GAVE KIRSOPP THE PASSWORDS TO MY WEBSITE. I did that so he could follow The Rat’s comments and maybe track down some of the daily death threats I received. This was back in late October or early November 2010. You could send in a FOIL request to the New York State Police for a video copy of the interview.

Kirsopp assured me that he would do everything in his power to “get to the bottom of this” and find “who was threatening to kill (me)” [One comment said I would be skinned and my skin made into a wet suit]. But as we later found out, Kirsopp was working hand-in-glove with NXIVM.

I later learned that within minutes of my leaving, Kirsopp called Steve Coffey – NXIVM’s henchman attorney – and started off the conversation by saying “We have a problem”. Notice he said “We” not “You”.

I wish I could remember all the unpublished comments The Rat left for me, but at this point, after all that’s happened in the intervening years, I can’t be 100% certain. But, once I’m able to do so, I will try to see if I can find that information again.

Next, I would like to thank Frank for republishing my story on becoming so sick after going to the Uncommon Grounds coffee house in Saratoga Springs. As Frank reported, it was a scary experience. I would also like to update what happened after I was released from the Albany Medical Center.

Before I do that, I would be amiss if I didn’t thank my whole family – and especially Jim Odato of the TU and Joe O’Hara, both of whom visited me in Albany Med – who helped get me through that period. Joe also helped keep my blog going while I was hospitalized.

After I was released, I continued to be sick until I collapsed in September 2012. I had to have emergency surgery and a small bowel reduction to remove several feet of small intestine that was rotted. I was told it was a rare condition that none of the doctors had seen before. I have to thank Saratoga Hospital for saving my life. At the rate I was losing blood, I would have been dead without immediate surgery to cut out the bleeding tissue.

Flash forward to the time I arrived here in July 2015. Since being at the Federal Medical Center at Devens, I’ve had multiple foot ulcers, a very serious burn from a Christmas Eve 2015 “boiler malfunction” that left my right foot and leg with first, second and third degree burns – and scars I will bear for the rest of my life. [But let’s face it, my modeling career was already over]. I consider those scars my prison tattoo.

Since then, I’ve had thyroid cancer [thyroid removed] and multiple bouts of liver cancer that have left my abdomen looking like I’ve had an autopsy. But I survive.

I’ve gotten along fine here. The medical staff treats me with compassion and concern. But I am still a prisoner who goes to appointments at Beth Israeli Hospital in shackles and chains.

Such is life in federal prison.

For those who still wonder why I pled guilty.

Well, Roger Stone’s simple trial cost over 2 million dollars.

My own lawyer drained every dollar I had.

I was advised to keep quiet – and told that if I did so, I’d get a year-and-a-day sentence.

Then, as a kicker, they threatened to charge my wife if I didn’t plead guilty.

I was not going to bankrupt her, a woman who worked hard her whole life while putting up with me. And the idea of dragging her into this was just too much to bear.

So, yes, like 97% of everybody else charged with a federal crime, l pled guilty. Do you really believe 97% of federal prisoners are guilty?

Besides being outrageously expensive, going to trial also means that if you are found guilty, you will likely get the harshest possible sentence as a warning to others “to play the plea bargain system game”. The deck is really stacked against you once the feds target you – and anyone who thinks the system is fair is naive at best or has their head in a hole.

Again, I’d like to thank Frank and Joe for all they’ve done – and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

It will be my last one here.

The good news is I will be released next year sometime before – but no later than – July.

John

PS/ Anyone can write to me here. Just be aware that all letters are read by the BOP.

John Tighe

Federal Prisoner 21508052

FMC Devens

Federal Medical Center

Po Box 879

Ayer, MA 01232

