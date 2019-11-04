LeBaron Family Reportedly Murdered – From Family of Girls From Chihuahua Who Ran From Raniere – Drug Cartels Blamed

I just got this report from a source — the shocking news that members of the LeBaron family – the same family that sent almost a dozen teen girls to be mentored by Keith Raniere in 2106-2107 – have been slaughtered, reportedly by Drug Cartels.

The LeBaron family is part of a Mormon community in the state of Sonora, Mexico and they have dual U.S. and Mexican citizenship.

Raniere and Nxivm are not suspected,

Here are the reports just as I have received them.

Update: FBI has a chopper headed to rescue the remaining children.

Update: The town of Lamora has the Mexican army on the way, we don’t know if they are still in danger. Every precaution possible is being taken to avoid any more casualties. The situation isn’t safe yet. The army is 40 min out. They have over 100 agents armed and ready for war. This is going to be a long night.

Update: All the kids are shot and wounded waiting under a tree for help. Their are no local police available in this rural area, the family is trying to rescue them as quickly As possible. They are going to have to wait over 2 hours before an ambulance can get to them. The only survivors so far are Devin, Trevor, Cody, Jake, Zander, and Rogan. Cody is injured, he’s 7 years old and is the oldest child taking care of the other 4 injured children. All 5 of them are waiting to be rescued. we don’t know what condition they are in.

Update: Devan and Trevor ran over 5 miles to get help. These 2 brave boys hid as many of the surviving children as they could. They are hidden under a tree. Donna and Christina have been confirmed shot and killed along with some of the younger children. We don’t know how many of the kids made it. They were ambushed. The families are currently headed to rescue the surviving children. We don’t know who survive or who’s injured or if they are still in danger. More updates to come.

13 US CITIZENS KIDNAPPED!

2 mothers, 11 children still missing!! 4 dead found dead!

Short summary: All 3 families were driving together in a caravan through Northern Mexico. We assume that they got in a mafia cross fire. The families are thinking that the mafia mistook Rhonita’s vehicle for a rivals, then proceeded to attack. They eventually realized they killed an innocent family. To cover their tracks they burnt the vehicle with all of the passengers inside. Then took all the other woman and children hostage. It’s a developing story. That’s all we have. 5 confirmed dead, 11 missing. 13 victims are children.

1 mother (Rhonita) and 4 kids shot and burned alive.

2 mothers and their children kidnapped.

1st mother: Dawna langford 43

Her kids:

kylie evelyn 14

devin blake 13

Trevor harvey 11

Mckenzie rayne 9

Cody greyson 7

Jake ryder 6

Xander boe 4

Rogan Jay 3

Brixon Oliver 10 months

2nd mother: Christina with her infant baby.

They are all US citizens.

This happened sometime this morning/afternoon.

Please contact your local new stations. Send them pictures and info. We need to blast this story! Please share. The more awareness we create, the more pressure it puts on getting the survivors back.

I’m so sorry if I misspelled anything, or have grammatical mistakes. I tried to keep everything updated and accurate. My family and home town are in shock and are horrified. Please help bring them home safely.

***

Friends, please pray for my family in Mexico. We need all the prayers we can get. Pray that those still missing are found, and prayers to comfort all those in need. Kendra Miller- I just want to ask every person that know to please gather your families and pray for us all. My sister in law Nita and 4 of her children, Howard Jr, Krystal, and the twins Titus and Tiana were all shot at and burnt traveling over the mountain by Chihuahua mafia. My Aunt Dawna Ray Langford with 9 of her children, and Christina Langford Johnson with her baby Faith are still missing. There are soldiers and armed men that have been mobilized and are now headed towards us to help. There has been lots of shooting heard a couple miles from our home. At this point we are still hoping to see Christina, Aunt Dawna, and their children back alive. God is with us. Please be with us in your prayers.

***

They left 6 of Dawnas kids on the side of the road and took off, Devon hid his 5 siblings (all shot/wounded please pray they make it!) in the bushes and ran all the way back to the farm for help! Langfords are on their way to aid the remaining children right now.

Please pray for these families and that the murderers are caught & brought to justice! Update! Both these beautiful mothers have been killed, the Cartel killed them and several of their sweet babiesThey left 6 of Dawnas kids on the side of the road and took off, Devon hid his 5 siblings (all shot/wounded please pray they make it!) in the bushes and ran all the way back to the farm for help! Langfords are on their way to aid the remaining children right now.Please pray for these families and that the murderers are caught & brought to justice!

****

Update: The three mothers were driving from Bavispe to a wedding in LaBaron, another Mormon community in the state of Chihuahua, when their three vehicles loaded with children were attacked by gunfire, causing one of the vehicles to explode in flames.

Lupita Orduno, a spokeswoman for the Sonora Attorney General’s Office, said authorities planned to release more details about the attack on Tuesday.

