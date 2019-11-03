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Raniere: ‘When We Smile the World Smiles With Us’

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Frank Parlato
Keith Alan Raniere

[Warning Creep Factor ‘High’ on This Post]

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard had this saying his followers often quoted and is offered for readers today to enjoy.

“When we smile, the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”

Many people smiled when Raniere was arrested. They smiled again when he was convicted. It was a victory for humankind.

Scroll down and enjoy the smiles of Keith Raniere – who, it is said, is smiling a lot less these days.

[I had these pictures in a file and thought his ex-followers – who are free to enjoy the world today – might enjoy seeing them and can reminisce and consider Raniere is in a cage – a place where is likely to be for decades to come.]

What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.

 

Mr. Raniere teaches "He who has the most joy wins."Mr. Raniere teaches "He who has the most joy wins."

 Keith Raniere CBLA younger version of Keith Raniere

raniere 7

raniere 3Keith religiously watched the OJ trial in 1995.

He hasn't changed a lick in 20 years.He hasn't changed a lick in 20 years.

For years Mr. Raniere's goals seem to have been the same.For years Mr. Raniere's goals seem to have been the same.

Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.

The early days of Nxivm. L-R Barbara Bouchey, Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman.The early days of Nxivm. L-R Barbara Bouchey, Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

raniere 123Was Keith Raniere a purveyor of top grade weed in his day?

Barbara Bouchey with her former boyfriend Keith Alan Raniere.Barbara Bouchey with her former boyfriend Keith Alan Raniere.

Keith Raniere Short Hair BeardIt takes one to know one. Can this Luciferian be rehabilitated?

My master is bad so he went to prison which is good but he is my master which is bad.My master is bad so he went to prison which is good but he is my master which is bad.

Keith RaniereKeith Raniere

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

Keith Alan RaniereKeith Alan Raniere

raniere 111

Keith Raniere CBLKeith Raniere seems to have ghost written two very nice letters for Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone on the topic he loves to write about most: himself.

VanguardVanguard

Keith Raniere Long Hair BeardKieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Keith Raniere.Keith Raniere.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard.Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard.

Keith RaniereKeith Raniere

Keith Raniere, 57, has seen many of his harem women grow too old for him.Keith Raniere, 57, has seen many of his harem women grow too old for him.

Whether Keith Raniere enjoys destroying lives might be debatable.Whether Keith Raniere enjoys destroying lives might be debatable.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA VanguardKeith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. PrisonNot a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison