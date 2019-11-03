Raniere: ‘When We Smile the World Smiles With Us’

[Warning Creep Factor ‘High’ on This Post]

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard had this saying his followers often quoted and is offered for readers today to enjoy.

“When we smile, the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”

Many people smiled when Raniere was arrested. They smiled again when he was convicted. It was a victory for humankind.

Scroll down and enjoy the smiles of Keith Raniere – who, it is said, is smiling a lot less these days.

[I had these pictures in a file and thought his ex-followers – who are free to enjoy the world today – might enjoy seeing them and can reminisce and consider Raniere is in a cage – a place where is likely to be for decades to come.]

What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.

Mr. Raniere teaches "He who has the most joy wins."

A younger version of Keith Raniere

Keith religiously watched the OJ trial in 1995.

He hasn't changed a lick in 20 years.

For years Mr. Raniere's goals seem to have been the same.

Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.

The early days of Nxivm. L-R Barbara Bouchey, Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

Was Keith Raniere a purveyor of top grade weed in his day?

Barbara Bouchey with her former boyfriend Keith Alan Raniere.

It takes one to know one. Can this Luciferian be rehabilitated?

My master is bad so he went to prison which is good but he is my master which is bad.

Keith Raniere

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere seems to have ghost written two very nice letters for Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone on the topic he loves to write about most: himself.

Vanguard

Kieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Keith Raniere.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard.

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere, 57, has seen many of his harem women grow too old for him.

Whether Keith Raniere enjoys destroying lives might be debatable.

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison