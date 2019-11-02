Oops, Another Lie by Nata-LIE – Her Catfished Husband Winds Up Marrying the Non Existent Woman

Toni Natalie, our queen of deception, tells all kinds of lies in her book, The Program Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm.

She also tells plenty of lies in real life. A good rule of thumb to use in determining if Toni is lying is: If she is making a sound – she’s lying.

God bless her.

Some of her lies are very hurtful to people; some are just stupid and kind of funny.

Of course, it is not funny if you steal your son’s inheritance – after abandoning him as a child. And then call yourself a brave single mother.

Or have an affair with a married man who you insert [over your son] as executor of your stepfather’s estate so you can get the whole inheritance – virtually at your stepfather’s deathbed. [And you thought Clare Bronfman was ruthless with her father on his deathbed? There was a reason why Raniere was so enamored with Toni – they were both experts in the same kind of things.]

And no, it is not funny to lie to a bankruptcy court judge and say you own no valuable paintings when you are sitting on tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare Ramon Santiago paintings.

It’s ugly of course to say that the most valuable painting – the one of your son, Michael – belongs to Michael to bankruptcy court – and then keep it for yourself.

And, it is not funny to defraud leasing companies with your brother, then file bankruptcy and try to blame your fraud on Keith.

And it is not funny to blame your brother’s heart attack or possible suicide – from an overdose of heart medication – a lifelong cocaine user, scam artist, grifter, conman, philanderer, who became unhealthy from his long use of drugs, his immorality and his million dollars in debts – he cheated everyone – no you can’t blame that on Keith Raniere.

That’s not funny at all.

Keith is a bad man. John was a bad man. But Keith did not cause John’s death.

John had tax liens around a million dollars. He and Toni had stripped much of their parents’ wealth to support their lifestyles and John was out of options when he died in 2009.

How John and Toni conspired to cheat and defraud their stepfather is another story for another day. And how they got their mother to put businesses in her name that they ran – which forced her to go bankrupt, take her name off of her own home, and have hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax liens {which cannot be discharged in bankruptcy] is another story also.

But it still isn’t funny to blame her brother’s death on Keith Raniere – who had nothing to do with it.

Toni has made a living out of blaming everything on Keith.

In fact, I have doubts that John committed suicide. He was using drugs and taking heart medicine – a bad mix – and his heart may have simply given out one night.

In fact, as Kim Snyder told me – the obituary, which Kim looked up – says the family wanted gift offerings to go to the American Heart Association. Kim asked, quite logically, if he committed suicide, why did they want offerings to go to the American Heart Association?

“He likely had a heart attack,” Kim said.

Two former friends of Toni’s [not Nxivm related] who were around at the time, told me that when John died, the story the family told was that he died of a heart attack.

Is it possible that Toni changed her story about John’s death from a heart attack to suicide because it fit her Raniere narrative better?

Would anyone do that to a dead brother?

If they would, it would not be funny.

And it is not so funny that Toni – in order to keep me [and others] from interviewing the Snyder family – as part of my very serious investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Snyder in 2003 – told me [and others] that Kristin Snyder’s sister, Kim, is mentally retarded.

Toni did that, I think, to keep the Snyder story to herself. But it backfired. I got to know Kim and she was very hurt by Toni trying to keep her from telling her story – by falsely claiming Kim is retarded – which she is not.

So for Toni Nata-LIE’s lies – some are not so funny.

Still, you have to admit some of them are funny. Like her crazy Scott Foley scrotum story. I doubt it is true, but who knows, it might be true in part.

One part that is certainly not true is her blaming her breakup with Scott [hubby #4] on Keith.

It would almost be a sign of mental illness to blame everything on Keith, except Toni has made a living of this. [More on that later].

Toni tells a funny story in her laughable book about how she broke up with Scott. It is a funny story, although it has a dark violent tone to it also:

Scott and I took a much-needed and well-deserved vacation, renting a cabin on Canandaigua Lake. I had climbed out of the abyss and was working hard on myself, on my emotional recovery. For the first time in a long time, I felt optimistic. But I didn’t get that vibe from Scott. Even on the drive there, he seemed off—distracted somehow. It was my birthday, August 12, so we went to dinner with some friends. When we got back to the cabin that night, there was an incredible thunderstorm. The bursts of lightning shone purple light on the mountain, and all of that majesty was reflected on the lake. “Come outside,” I told Scott. “You can see God over the mountain.”

“I’m good,” he called from the back bedroom.

But it was too singularly beautiful to be missed. So I went inside to get him. Scott was sitting in bed, blanket over his knees, fiddling with his phone. His thumbs were moving at warp speed. He was so enthralled by whatever he was doing that he didn’t see me come in. When he noticed me, he was startled, and dropped the phone. It wasn’t his phone, I realized. It was a burner, the disposable kind that drug dealers use.

We both went for the phone. We grabbed it at the same time. But he was both stronger and taller, so he pulled it up over his head, and my grip wasn’t tight enough to snatch it. So, I grabbed his scrotum instead.

“Let go of my balls!”

“Let go of the phone!”

“Let go of my balls!”

“Let go of the phone!”

At that moment, my beloved dog, Raymona, cried out and peed on the floor. Worried, I loosened my grip on his balls (if not for Raymona, I could have ripped them clean off). He broke the phone in half, went outside, and hurled it into the darkness. As it flew, a bolt of lightning crashed.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “It’s just—you’re so distant, I barely know you anymore. Samantha makes me feel young, alive. Wanted.”

“Samantha?” I spat the name at him. “Sa/7?a/7tha?”

I packed up his things that night and sent him away. We were done. A few days later, I got an out-of-the-blue Facebook friend request from “Samantha Orr.” She wanted me to know that she was the one who had been texting my husband. As soon as she relayed that message, she vanished. Her profile picture morphed into a faceless egg. Scott had never actually met her in person. He’d been catfished. “Samantha” was a honeypot, I realized, tasked with seducing my husband and ruining our marriage.

In the months that followed, Raymona—whom I loved more than I loved Scott, truth be told—developed a rare medical condition that caused her nails to painfully fallout.

Now even my guard dog had PTSD.

***

Skipping past the ridiculousness of this story – [and the domestic violence exhibited by Toni] of her grabbing little Scottie’s scrotum to make him give up his phone and her dog [thankfully] peeing which saved Scott Foley’s balls from the fierce Nata-LIE – and skipping past the stupidity of putting this [if it were true or not] in a book to humiliate little subby hubby Scottie – the part of the lie that rings loudest – and funniest – is the catfish part.

Toni writes, “I packed up his things that night and sent him away. We were done. A few days later, I got an out-of-the-blue Facebook friend request from ‘Samantha Orr.’ She wanted me to know that she was the one who had been texting my husband. As soon as she relayed that message, she vanished. Her profile picture morphed into a faceless egg. Scott had never actually met her in person. He’d been catfished. ‘Samantha’ was a honeypot, I realized, tasked with seducing my husband and ruining our marriage.”

Ah, Keith. So Keith did it all. Samantha was imaginary? That Scott was busy madly texting a woman he never met. Skip how absurd this is.

And forget, also, that Heidi Hutchinson says she went with Toni to see “Samantha” [whose real name, as Toni well knows, is Denise]. And can confirm she was a real live woman and that Toni knew that as well.

But did Keith hire this woman, as Nata-LIE says in her book?

It seems not. I have perhaps the best proof that Toni lied about Samantha [Denise] being an imaginary woman – someone Scott never met – just a honeypot sent to catfish little Scottie.

Here is the proof: Scott married her!

Yes, that’s right, Toni’s catfish woman, who played the honeypot scheme – paid for by Raniere – was really not hired by Keith to lure Scott away from his old lady, Toni. [And I used the term ‘old lady’ literally. Scott is 10 years younger than Toni.]

No, Scott went to work at a supermarket chain when Toni and he were still married. There, he met Denise [Samantha]. She worked in the floral department. He worked in the meat department.

Toni lost Scott the ordinary way.

It was karma: Back in the late 1990s, Toni met Scott when she hired him to work at her restaurant. She embarrassingly says in her book, Scott had a nice “ass.”

She was his boss and Toni soon lured Scott away from his then-wife and from his child – knowing clearly he was married and the father of a young child.

Toni and Scott ran off together – both of them abandoning a child – off to the Florida Keys. When Toni came back to Rochester where her son lived with his father, she never reentered her son’s life.

Fast forward 10 years. Just as she committee adultery with Scott back in 1999, Scott committed adultery with Denise, a real woman, in 2009.

You can’t blame Scott. He met a woman closer to his own age – not an old hag obsessed with scamming people using Keith Raniere as her excuse. That was no life for him.

He left Toni, went to work in Latham. She lived nearby. They moved in together and finally they moved south and wed. It is a happy ending for Scott and Denise.

And for Toni, just another provable lie, a little funnier than some of the rest of her lies. But a lie nonetheless.

[I contacted Scott Foley for this story. He informed me he did not care if Toni lied about him in her book. He did not want to go on the record.]

