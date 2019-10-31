Argument Debunking Story That 2100 Children Were Rescued From Underground Cages in California

The following guest view is in reply to the Frank Report story Reports of 2100 Children in Underground Cages Rescued By Navy Seals and Child Slaves on Colonies on Mars – Should We Censor the Improbable?

In that story, Frank Report wrote about a man named Timothy Charles Holmseth who made a YouTube video – with almost 100,000 views. In his video he claimed he was chosen by the Pentagon to reveal to the public that earlier this month Navy Seals and U.S. Marines rescued 2,100 children from underground bases and bunkers in California. There is no corroboration for his claim, and no reports of arrests – other than other websites who quote him as the source. Reportedly, the children were caged as part of an adrenochrome-producing child slave operation. Andreneochrome is reportedly used as an adrenaline rush by the elite and to produce it, it is claimed, children need to be terrorized.

I questioned why the Pentagon – as Holmseth claimed – would choose him [and no other media] to tell of their heroic accomplishment. May people apparently believe this rescue on no other proof than Holmseth’s video where he sits on a couch before a video camera and says it is so.

By Swede World

If your BS meter wasn’t pegged on red line by the second paragraph – the thing’s just busted.. You wonder… No one seems to have reported 2100 children missing? — plus unknown hundreds (thousands) more already killed by the “evil adrenaline cartel?” Why are the Pentagon and Navy Seals taking down a domestic organized crime ring normally handled by Department of Justice/FBI? And all the other assorted weirdness Frank points out.

A quick background check on Timothy Holmseth puts any doubt to rest.

Holmseth’s bio says: “Timothy Charles Holmseth, 51, Minnesota, is a former radio broadcaster, government reporter, magazine writer, song writer, author, and publisher…recognized with first place awards for news reporting and column writing by the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best News Series, as well as awards from Boone Publishing.”

He was never a “radio broadcaster” – just a guest on an internet podcast. Never a Government reporter (whatever that is) – and never wrote a magazine or song anyone knows of. Search of the ND Newspaper Assn site shows they ever heard of him – and Boone Publishing doesn’t give awards.

He authored three unsubstantiated sensationalist conspiracy theory “books” on the brutal abuse and murders of little girls Haleigh Cummings and Caylee Anthony – which garnered national headlines – to cash in on the macabre public fascination. Two books were 30-40 pages and his flagship tome – 65 pages! All three volumes were published by… can you guess? “Timothy Charles Holmseth Publishing Co.” Hemmingway or Tolstoy he ain’t.

Then look at the alleged pictures of kids in cages — a pathetic photo-shop fail. The heads are grossly disproportionate – The huge hand in the foreground could not be in perspective. No bars in front of some faces – distinct bars in other places. Upper torsos and arms are contorted into impossible positions or cut off. Lighting, shadows, focal points – all inconsistent. I’ve done photo forensic work – this is not even in the ball park. Fake photos documenting fake news.

At best, Holmseth is a fabulist conspiracy whack job using hyperbola and sensationalism to promote his shtick, gain attention and make a buck – and at worst he believes his own lunacy and is a paranoid schizophrenic.

Either way, Frank is absolutely right – you can’t censor someone’s first amendment freedom because they are warped or stupid. The real conundrum is the inability – or unwillingness – of so many people to apply critical thinking and common sense to what they see and hear — exactly the same reason Keith Raniere was able to deceive and destroy so many lives for so long.

You know Albany Times Union, Rick Ross, Dr Paul Martin et al were raising serious warning flags on Raniere’s dangerous cult and renewed pyramid scams all the way back in 2003 – but it was Frank Parlato who finally locked onto the target and wouldn’t let up until he went down. Good on you sir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

